All-Electric Fisker Ocean Extreme Achieves a Combined WLTP Range of up to 707 km/440 UK Miles, the Longest Range of Any Battery Electric SUV Sold in Europe Today

  • Fisker achieves a combined WLTP range of up to 707 km/440 UK miles for the all-electric Fisker Ocean Extreme, exceeding previous estimates
  • Cutting-edge technology provides enough range in the Fisker Ocean Extreme to potentially travel from London to Glasgow or Paris to Frankfurt on a single charge
  • Customers can now configure their Fisker Ocean directly via the Fisker website
  • Fisker expects European homologation by authorities by April 28, 2023, with deliveries following thereafter
  • Fisker Centers+ locations to open across Europe and the US throughout 2023, starting on April 11 th in Vienna and Copenhagen

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, announces that the all-electric Fisker Ocean Extreme has a combined WLTP range of up to 707 km/440 UK miles 1 , the longest range of any battery electric SUV sold in Europe today, exceeding Fisker's estimates and providing Fisker Ocean owners with range assurance, comfort, and convenience.

All-electric Fisker Ocean Extreme achieves a combined WLTP range of up to 707 km/440 UK miles, the longest range of any battery electric SUV sold in Europe today (Photo: Business Wire)

"From the beginning, we planned the Fisker Ocean to deliver the highest level of design, sustainability, innovation, usability, and range. We created a fantastic 5-passenger vehicle, offering our buyers range confidence and convenience in every trip," CEO Henrik Fisker said.

"This achievement is a major milestone for everyone at Fisker, and we are delighted the range exceeds our initial calculations," Fisker continued.

As part of its mission to create the most sustainable SUV on Earth, Fisker harnesses the latest and most cutting-edge technologies, producing a powerful and responsive high-performance SUV capable of potentially driving from London to Glasgow or Paris to Frankfurt with range to spare.

The Fisker Ocean zero-emissions SUV combines beautiful craftmanship, ingenious engineering, innovation, affordability, and sustainability in three versions: Extreme, Ultra, and Sport, with some trims sold out in several launch markets. Shoppers can reserve and configure the Fisker Ocean via the Fisker website .

Fisker expects European homologation by authorities by April 28, 2023, with customer deliveries thereafter. The first European Fisker Centers+ will open in Vienna and Copenhagen on April 11, 2023, with additional Centers+ and Lounges across Europe and the US opening throughout 2023.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by designing and developing individual mobility in alignment with nature. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to create the world's most sustainable and emotional electric vehicles. To learn more, visit Fiskerinc.com and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel," "believes," expects," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "is to be," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the quotation of our CEO, the statements regarding the planned launch timing, pricing, delivery, and estimated range of the Fisker Ocean, the planned timing of the opening of Fisker facilities, the Company's future performance, and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fisker's limited operating history; Fisker's ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed-upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fisker's ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fisker's inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fisker's inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fisker's Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the heading "Risk Factors", filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

1 This WLTP range number applies to Fisker's European markets. WLTP measurements conducted on Fisker Ocean Extreme with standard 20" wheels. Actual range will vary with conditions such as external environment, vehicle configuration, wheel size and diameter, and vehicle use. Fisker expects EPA range figures for the US market to follow shortly.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

×