Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces the Closing of New Credit Facilities and Update on the Previously Announced Private Placement

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a credit agreement (the " Credit Agreement ") with Juno Financial Group Corporation (" Juno ") for a fixed rate loan to the Company for a gross amount of approximately CAD $800,000 (the " Loan "). The entire Loan amount will be provided to the Company immediately and is expected to be used for general corporate purposes.

"We are pleased to be working with Juno with their cleantech experience, and we saw the loan as a more immediate opportunity to fund our current needs, thus postponing our private placement," stated Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer."

The Loan is repayable in full on February 1, 2028 (the " Maturity Date ") and the Loan's principal amount carries an interest rate of 9.51% per annum, calculated daily, compounded monthly and payable monthly in arrears up to and including the Maturity Date. Juno and the Company have agreed on an amortization schedule for repayment of the Loan based on a term of 60 months.

As continuing collateral security for the obligations of the Company under the Credit Agreement, the Company is required to collateralize certain assets of the Company. These include the CHP assets held by the Company.

The Company also announces that it did not proceed with the closing of the private placement previously announced on December 16, 2022.

ABOUT ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP. (NEO: PWWR)

PWWR is a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech. We bring ‘Power to the People' today, combining a stable revenue stream with a future- forward vision to commercialize our advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology to meet the massive global market need, and ultimately generate compelling returns for investors.

PWWR operates through two global entities: Fuel Cell Power NV, a wholly owned subsidiary in Belgium, and PWWR Flow Streams ("PWWR Flow"), an PWWR brand in Canada.

  • Fuel Cell Power NV is focused on the development, production and commercialization of micro- combined heat and power ("micro-CHP") systems and off-grid and back-up power generators based on advanced alkaline fuel cell technology that generates zero CO2 emissions. Fuel Cell Power NV is working through milestones to deliver a commercialized alkaline fuel cell in 2024.
  • PWWR Flow is focused on the development, ownership and operations of combined heat and power ("CHP") assets. PWWR Flow assets deliver efficiency improvements of over 20% with reduced costs to customers in multi-residential and commercial applications. PWWR Flow has contracted existing CHP assets in Toronto, Canada, and has an additional pipeline of potential contracts valued at over $50 million currently in development.

PWWR is well positioned to deliver ‘Power to the People' in the global energy transition while offering a diversified cleantech growth platform for investors.

Further information is available on the Company website at https://www.fuelcellpower.com/ , and the Company encourages investors and other interested stakeholders to follow it on:

LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Common shares are listed for trading on the NEO under the symbol " PWWR ", the OTC Venture Exchange " OTCQB " under the symbol " ALKFF " and on the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol " 77R " and " WKN A3CTYF ".

For further information, please contact:

Frank Carnevale
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (647) 531- 8264
fcarnevale@fuelcellpower.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "achieve". Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, the Loan and the repayment of the Loan by the Company, the expected use of proceeds under the Loan, statements with respect to the Company's technology, intellectual property, business plan, objectives and strategy.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward- looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE NEO EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces AGM Results

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting (" AGM ") of shareholders which was held on January 25, 2023 in person in Vancouver, British Columbia and by conference call (the " Meeting "). There were 19 shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting holding 2,423,369 common shares, representing 1.39% of the Company's total issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date for the Meeting. The voting results for each matter presented at the Meeting is set out below:

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces Resignation of Director

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, announces the resignation of Joel Dumaresq as director, effective January 12, 2023. Mr. Dumaresq will remain as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company while the Company seeks a suitable replacement.

ABOUT Alkaline Fuel Cell Power CORP.

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" AFCP " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has granted an aggregate of 9,541,557 restricted share units (" RSUs ") to certain arm's-length consultants of the Company (each, a " Consultant ").

The RSUs will vest in accordance with the terms of each Consultant's RSU agreement and in accordance with the Company's 2021 RSU Plan. Upon vesting, each RSU entitles the holder thereof to receive one common share in the capital of the Company.

REPEAT - Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Prototype Launch of Jupiter 1.0, a Powerful Fuel Cell System for Homes and Small Buildings, and Management Update

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned Belgium subsidiary, Fuel Cell Power NV (" FCP NV "), has launched the prototype of its micro-combined heat and power (" CHP ") fuel cell, named Jupiter 1.0 .

"Alkaline Fuel Cell Power is proud to present the prototype of our fuel cell system for homes and small buildings - Jupiter 1.0," stated Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer of PWWR. "The Jupiter 1.0 prototype will be piloted with select strategic partners to demonstrate the advantages of delivering green hydrogen to homes and small buildings, globally. We thank staff for their dedication and effort to complete this important milestone on time."

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Prototype Launch of Jupiter 1.0, a Powerful Fuel Cell System for Homes and Small Buildings, and Management Update

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned Belgium subsidiary, Fuel Cell Power NV (" FCP NV "), has launched the prototype of its micro-combined heat and power (" CHP ") fuel cell, named Jupiter 1.0 .

"Alkaline Fuel Cell Power is proud to present the prototype of our fuel cell system for homes and small buildings - Jupiter 1.0," stated Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer of PWWR. "The Jupiter 1.0 prototype will be piloted with select strategic partners to demonstrate the advantages of delivering green hydrogen to homes and small buildings, globally. We thank staff for their dedication and effort to complete this important milestone on time."

Avricore Health Corporate Update - Earnings Advisory 2022 and 2023 Objectives

Avricore Health Corporate Update - Earnings Advisory 2022 and 2023 Objectives

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") is entering the second year of a multi-year growth plan to bring HealthTab, its turnkey solution for point of care testing and data management, to more pharmacies across Canada and the world. As part of this effort the Company is pleased to provide insight into the successes of last year and lay out updates and objectives on further progress.

"Last year we set out bold targets and today we can demonstrate we've been able to achieve them," said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health Inc. "There's no doubt that we are poised for significant growth in 2023 and beyond."

E-Power Resources Announces Director Change

E-Power Resources Announces Director Change

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that Ms. Anna Oxenstierna has resigned from the board of directors of the Company, and the board has accepted her resignation. The Company thanks Ms. Oxenstierna for her contributions and wishes her well on her future endeavors.

The Company is currently in discussions with suitable candidates to replace Ms. Oxenstierna. An announcement will be made in due course.

BriaCell CEO Letter to Shareholders

BriaCell CEO Letter to Shareholders

  • Positive FDA feedback on our pivotal study for lead clinical candidate Bria-IMT™ in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor could greatly accelerate the path to commercialization.
  • Successful completion of the pivotal study could be followed by a Biologics License Application submission and commercialization.
  • Pivotal study's primary endpoint to be linked to survival improvement.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, today issues a letter to shareholders from Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell's President and CEO.

Dear BriaCell Shareholders,

BriaCell to Investigate Alleged Illegal Trading of Public Securities

BriaCell to Investigate Alleged Illegal Trading of Public Securities

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, announced today that it has approved measures to address alleged illegal trading activity of its publicly traded securities. The Company believes that certain individuals andor companies may have engaged in manipulative andor suspected illegal trading practices that may have artificially depressed its share price. As a result, BriaCell is implementing a plan to address this issue which may include legal action.

BriaCell is working to build one of the leading immuno-oncology companies in the biotech sector with a singular focus on commercializing our novel immunotherapy approach for cancer patients. While our clinical team remains dedicated to developing these desperately needed therapies, the Company recognizes that recent milestones have been achieved with the support of loyal investors who are instrumental in the ongoing development of our assets. By taking action to protect the interests of our shareholders, we are also protecting the interests of the Company and the tens of thousands of cancer patients in need of effective treatment options. To this end, BriaCell is pursuing avenues to address alleged illegal activities carried out by various parties potentially working collusively with the intent of depressing the Company's share price while undermining the interest of our shareholders.

Nano One Provides Progress Update on the Successful Integration of Candiac LFP Operation

Nano One Provides Progress Update on the Successful Integration of Candiac LFP Operation

Highlights

  • One-Pot trials commencing and decommissioning of unused equipment progressing.
  • Functional re-org implemented to align innovation and commercialization centres.
  • Completed integration of Candiac team and facility, focus now on post-merger activities.
  • Focusing on meeting market demand while harnessing government support.

nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company"), a clean technology company focused on the production of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to provide an update on the reorganization of the combined teams, and the transformation of the Candiac lithium iron phosphate ("LFP") facility to the One-Pot process, following completion of the acquisition previously announced on November 1, 2022

BriaCell Announces Positive End of Phase II Meeting with the FDA for Bria-IMT Combination in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

BriaCell Announces Positive End of Phase II Meeting with the FDA for Bria-IMT Combination in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

  • BriaCell has received agreement and positive feedback from its End of Phase II meeting with the FDA for lead clinical candidate, Bria-IMT™ in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor, in advanced metastatic breast cancer.
  • After reviewing BriaCell's Fast Track designated Phase I / IIa data, the FDA has agreed on the primary end point, the essential elements of the pivotal registration study design, and type of patients to be included.
  • Registration study success could lead to a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission and commercialization approvals for BriaCell's novel immunotherapy approach.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, is pleased to announce that it has received agreement and positive feedback from its End of Phase II meeting with the FDA regarding BriaCell's lead clinical candidate, Bria-IMT™ in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor (under Fast Track designation), in advanced metastatic breast cancer.

BriaCell and the FDA have agreed on the primary end point, the essential elements of the study design, and the type of patients to be enrolled in BriaCell's upcoming pivotal clinical study. This pivotal registration study will be enrolling advanced metastatic breast cancer patients for whom no approved treatment options exist.

×