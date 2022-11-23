Cleantech Investing News

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that PWWR's CEO, Frank Carnevale, will be giving a Company presentation live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 1st, 2022.

DATE: December 1st, 2022
TIME: 12:30 – 1:00 pm EST
LINK: https://bit.ly/3WBnUTQ

PWWR CEO, Frank Carnevale, will be available for 1x1 meetings with both individual and institutional investors from 1:00pm EST to 5:00pm EST on Friday, December 2nd, 9:00am EST to 12:00pm EST on Monday, December 5th and 9:00am EST to 5:00pm EST on Tuesday, December 6 th .

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

ABOUT VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCES®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com

ABOUT ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP.

The Company is a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech. We bring ‘Power to the People' today, combining a stable revenue stream with a future- forward vision to commercialize our advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology to meet the massive global market need, and ultimately generate compelling returns for investors.

The Company operates through two global entities: Fuel Cell Power NV, a wholly owned subsidiary in Belgium, and PWWR Flow Streams ("PWWR Flow"), a Company brand in Canada.

  • Fuel Cell Power NV is focused on the development, production and commercialization of micro- combined heat and power ("micro-CHP") systems and off-grid and back-up power generators based on advanced alkaline fuel cell technology that generates zero CO2 emissions. Fuel Cell Power NV is working through milestones to deliver a commercialized alkaline fuel cell in 2024.
  • PWWR Flow is focused on the development, ownership and operations of combined heat and power ("CHP") assets. PWWR Flow assets deliver efficiency improvements of over 20% with reduced costs to customers in multi-residential and commercial applications. PWWR Flow has contracted existing CHP assets in Toronto, Canada, and has an additional pipeline of potential contracts valued at over $50 million currently in development.

The Company is well positioned to deliver ‘Power to the People' in the global energy transition while offering a diversified cleantech growth platform for investors.

Further information is available on the Company website at https://www.fuelcellpower.com/ , and the Company encourages investors and other interested stakeholders to follow it on:

LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Common shares are listed for trading on the NEO under the symbol " PWWR ", the OTC Venture Exchange " OTCQB " under the symbol " ALKFF " and on the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol " 77R " and " WKN A3CTYF ".

For further information, please contact:

Frank Carnevale
Chief Executive Officer
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp
+1 (647) 531- 8264
fcarnevale@fuelcellpower.com
www.fuelcellpower.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "achieve". Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, entering into a definitive agreement regarding the JV, the development of the Pilot, the delivery of electricity to customers, the conversion of green ammonia to hydrogen using AmmPower's ammonia cracking technology, the conversion of hydrogen into clean energy using PWWR's 4kW fuel cell generator system and the availability of hydrogen.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward- looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE NEO EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Alkaline Fuel Cell PowerNEO:PWWREmerging Tech Investing
PWWR:AQL
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Logo

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power


