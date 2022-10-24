Cleantech Investing News

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" AFCP " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association (" CHFCA "), a national industry association focused on advancing the use of clean hydrogen and fuel cell technologies, has elected AFCP's CEO, Frank Carnevale, to its Board of Directors, effective October 13, 2022. AFCP joined the CHFCA as a Small Business Member in August of 2022 .

Comprised of industry, academia, research agencies and other stakeholders, CHFCA's goal is to champion the Canadian hydrogen and fuel cell sector as one of many solutions designed to help tackle the world's most critical energy challenges. In addition, CHFCA focuses on arming businesses, investors, media, the general public and other stakeholders with fulsome knowledge about the opportunity and potential for hydrogen and fuel cells to play a key role in the energy transition. The position and mandate of CHFCA are well aligned with AFCP's own mission to bring ‘PWWR to the People' through our combined heat and power (" CHP ") technology that offers reduced emissions with improved energy efficiency, while also simultaneously developing hydrogen-powered micro-combined heat and power (" micro-CHP ") systems along with off-grid and back-up power generators featuring zero CO 2 emissions to help meet global net-zero targets.

The CHFCA's Board of Directors plays an active role in providing its management with valued oversight as well as overseeing its financial and governance policies. In addition to his experience serving as AFCP's CEO, Mr. Carnevale brings extensive experience with managing investments in cleantech and PropTech platforms, including originating over $2.5 billion in transactions in energy and utilities sectors. Taking on this position with the nationally recognized and widely respected CHFCA serves to further elevate AFCP's position as a thought leader within the hydrogen and fuel cell sector.

"I am very excited to have the opportunity to contribute to the CHFCA's esteemed Board of Directors, and be a positive driver of change in the energy space," says Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer of Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. "I intend to use this opportunity to assist educating key stakeholders on the benefits of hydrogen and the use of stationary fuel cells for residential and small building applications. The energy transition is a necessary evolution to achieve the international target of net-zero by 2050, and ensuring that small energy customers have the best opportunities to have affordable, renewable and reliable power, is a critical component of success for customers and AFCP."

About the Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association (CHFCA)
The Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association (CHFCA) is a national association that supports industry, academia, government agencies, financial organizations and other stakeholders focused on hydrogen and fuel cell technologies and products. As the collective voice of Canada's world-leading hydrogen and fuel cell sector, the CHFCA's mission is to strengthen Canadian leadership, raise awareness of the benefits of the technology, and accelerate the adoption of its members' products and services in Canada and abroad. The CHFCA currently has more than 170 members across Canada and regional branches in British Columbia, Quebec and Ontario. You can also follow CHFCA on Twitter at @PoweringNow or visit www.chfca.ca for more information.

ABOUT ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP. (NEO: PWWR)

AFCP is a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech. We bring ‘Power to the People' today, combining a stable revenue stream with a future- forward vision to commercialize our advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology to meet the massive global market need, and ultimately generate compelling returns for investors.

AFCP operates through two global entities: Fuel Cell Power NV, a wholly owned subsidiary in Belgium, and PWWR Flow Streams ("PWWR Flow"), an AFCP brand in Canada.

  • Fuel Cell Power NV is focused on the development, production and commercialization of micro- combined heat and power ("micro-CHP") systems and off-grid and back-up power generators based on advanced alkaline fuel cell technology that generates zero CO2 emissions. Fuel Cell Power NV is working through milestones to deliver a commercialized alkaline fuel cell in 2024.
  • PWWR Flow is focused on the development, ownership and operations of combined heat and power ("CHP") assets. PWWR Flow assets deliver efficiency improvements of over 20% with reduced costs to customers in multi-residential and commercial applications. PWWR Flow has contracted existing CHP assets in Toronto, Canada, and has an additional pipeline of potential contracts valued at over $50 million currently in development.

AFCP is well positioned to deliver ‘Power to the People' in the global energy transition while offering a diversified cleantech growth platform for investors.

Further information is available on the Company website at https://www.fuelcellpower.com/ , and the Company encourages investors and other interested stakeholders to follow it on:

LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Common shares are listed for trading on the NEO under the symbol " PWWR ", the OTC Venture Exchange " OTCQB " under the symbol " ALKFF " and on the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol " 77R " and " WKN A3CTYF ".

For further information, please contact:

Frank Carnevale
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (647) 531- 8264
fcarnevale@fuelcellpower.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "achieve". Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, the Warrant Amendments and timelines associated therewith, the Option Amendments and timelines associated therewith, the Special Meeting, statements with respect to the Company's technology, intellectual property, business plan, objectives and strategy.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE NEO EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Alkaline Fuel Cell PowerNEO:PWWREmerging Tech Investing
PWWR:AQL
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Logo

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power


Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" AFCP " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to report that all resolutions put forth at the special meeting of shareholders held today, October 17, 2022 (the " Special Meeting ") have been duly passed.

At the Special Meeting, a total of 5,255,746 AFCP common shares held by individuals that were not advantaged by the proposed amendments to the warrants and stock options (as described in the Company's management information circular dated September 16, 2022) (the " Amendments ") were present in person or by proxy, representing approximately 3.04% of the AFCP common shares issued and outstanding and entitled to vote at the Special Meeting as of the record date of September 16, 2022 (the " Record Date ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" AFCP " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to report that all resolutions put forth at the special meeting of shareholders held today, October 17, 2022 (the " Special Meeting ") have been duly passed.

At the Special Meeting, a total of 5,255,746 AFCP common shares held by individuals that were not advantaged by the proposed amendments to the warrants and stock options (as described in the Company's management information circular dated September 16, 2022) (the " Amendments ") were present in person or by proxy, representing approximately 3.04% of the AFCP common shares issued and outstanding and entitled to vote at the Special Meeting as of the record date of September 16, 2022 (the " Record Date ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Launch of Corporate Video Series to Highlight the Benefits of Hydrogen Fuel Cells in Combatting Rising Energy Costs

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Launch of Corporate Video Series to Highlight the Benefits of Hydrogen Fuel Cells in Combatting Rising Energy Costs

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" AFCP " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce the launch of a new corporate video series designed to help raise both consumer and investor awareness about the Company's hydrogen fuel cells, which are expected to be highly cost-competitive relative to existing power alternatives in North America and Europe.

Numerous factors underscore the need for hydrogen fuel cells as an alternative for consumers, including energy costs that continue to rise with no end in sight; a lack of consumer advocacy around affordable energy supply; and the fact that hydrogen represents a critical component in meeting carbon neutral commitments. AFCP is actively advancing solutions to these issues, including piloting the delivery of hydrogen through natural gas pipelines for customers and building out near-term revenue opportunities that supplement progress on AFCP's fuel cell business for tomorrow.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PowerTap Hydrogen Announces That Its 49% owned subsidiary, Progressus Clean Technologies Has Executed a Letter of Intent with Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. for Clean Hydrogen Joint Venture Pilot

PowerTap Hydrogen Announces That Its 49% owned subsidiary, Progressus Clean Technologies Has Executed a Letter of Intent with Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. for Clean Hydrogen Joint Venture Pilot

  • Pilot project to provide in-field proof of concept and operational data
  • Advancing a potential solution for global utility companies to blend hydrogen and natural gas
  • JV structured to support potential future growth and additional partnerships

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (NEO: MOVE) (FWB: 2K6) (OTC: MOTNF) ("PowerTap" or the "Company" or "MOVE") is pleased to provide an update and details on Progressus Clean Technologies Inc. ("Progressus") entering into a letter of intent with Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP") to complete a joint venture ("JV") pilot project that aims to provide a solution for natural gas utilities to directly power both residential and commercial businesses. AFCP is a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech. The JV is intended to provide proof of concept for each company's technologies and assess the ability to combine various Progressus technologies with AFCP fuel cells to serve residential and small building customers across North America. PowerTap owns 49% of Progressus.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Filing and Mailing of Information Circular for Special Meeting of Shareholders

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Filing and Mailing of Information Circular for Special Meeting of Shareholders

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" AFCP " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce the SEDAR filing and physical mailing of a management information circular dated September 26, 2022 (the " Circular ") and related meeting and proxy materials in connection with its upcoming special meeting of shareholders to be held on October 17, 2022 (the " Special Meeting ").

At the Special Meeting, AFCP will seek shareholder approval to amend the exercise price of certain outstanding common share purchase warrants (the " Warrants ") of the Company from between $0.75 and $0.33 (which is significantly above current trading prices for the common shares of the Company (the " Common Shares ") to $0.20 (the " Warrant Amendments "). In accordance with the polices of the NEO Exchange (the " NEO "), those holders of Warrants who are advantaged by the proposed Warrant Amendments will be excluded from voting on the Warrant Amendments. The particulars of the Warrant Amendments are further disclosed in the Circular.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avricore to Present at Emerging Growth Conference on Oct. 26, 2022

Avricore to Present at Emerging Growth Conference on Oct. 26, 2022

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") is excited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 26 th .

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Hector Bremner in real time on the Company's current activities. After a short presentation, the floor will be subsequently opened for questions, where Mr. Bremner will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Announces Successful Completion of Phase I Portion of Clinical Study in Advanced Breast Cancer; Randomized Phase II Efficacy Evaluation Progressing

BriaCell Announces Successful Completion of Phase I Portion of Clinical Study in Advanced Breast Cancer; Randomized Phase II Efficacy Evaluation Progressing

  • BriaCell has successfully completed its Phase I safety and tolerability evaluation of Bria-IMT™ in combination with Incyte's retifanlimab in advanced breast cancer.
  • The combination treatment showed a favorable safety profile in 12 patients.
  • Phase II efficacy portion of the study, under FDA's fast track designation, now underway with survival data and clinical benefit being compiled.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, is pleased to announce the completion of the Phase I part of the clinical trial of its lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, in combination with Incyte's PD-1 inhibitor, retifanlimab, in advanced breast cancer. The efficacy and survival data of the treated patients is being evaluated in the Phase II part of the study which was recently awarded the FDA's fast track designation. Under an FDA approved protocol, another arm has recently been added to the Phase II study to evaluate the effects of dosing schedules for patients in the study.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Provides Corporate Update

Preliminary Q3 Revenue Expected to be at least $6.8 million

Presenting at LD Micro Conference on Oct. 25th

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Provides Corporate Update

Preliminary Q3 Revenue Expected to be at least $6.8 million

Presenting at LD Micro Conference on Oct. 25th

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
dynaCERT Engages HDCPA Professional Corporation as Auditor

dynaCERT Engages HDCPA Professional Corporation as Auditor

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ)(" dynaCERT " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that HDCPA Professional Corporation ("HDCPA") has been retained by the Company to be its auditor.

Harpreet Dhawan, CPA, CA, Director and principal auditor of HDCPA stated, "HDCPA is a CPA firm with offices in Toronto and Mississauga and serving organizations across Canada and the US. HDCPA partners with other firms and professionals that share similar values and qualifications and is a member of AMERISERV, a network of independent firms. HDCPA's Core Values are the pillars upon which our business has been established and each and every professional stands by them every step of the way: Integrity, Commitment, Excellence, and Collaboration. HDCPA is licensed with CPA Ontario as a public accounting firm authorized to perform assurance engagements and is also registered with the Canadian Public Accountability Board (CPAB). The firm has a team that understands the environmental stewardship and technology sector and have developed a niche in delivering assurance engagements in this sector for over a decade."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis to Present at LD Micro Main Event XV Investor Conference Presentation is Tuesday, Oct. 25th at 2:00pm PT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FSE: 1N1) ("the Company"), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for healthcare and industrial applications, announces that Sean Krakiwsky, Founder and CEO of Nanalysis will present at LD Micro's Main Event XV.

LD Micro Presentation

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×