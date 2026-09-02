Aligos Therapeutics to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Aligos Therapeutics to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patient outcomes through best-in-class therapies for liver and viral diseases, today announced that members of management will present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference.

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

  • Fireside Chat on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 8:00am ET

The presentation will premiere at the time listed above and can be accessed by visiting the Presentation & Events section on the "Investors" page of Aligos' website at www.aligos.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation for at least 30 days.

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) is a clinical stage biotechnology company founded with the mission to improve patient outcomes by developing best-in-class therapies for the treatment of liver and viral diseases. Aligos applies its science driven approach and deep R&D expertise to advance its purpose-built pipeline of therapeutics for high unmet medical needs such as chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

For more information, please visit www.aligos.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered "forward-looking statements," including without limitation, statements regarding Aligos' plans to advance its pipeline and develop best-in-class therapies for the treatment of liver and viral diseases. Such forward looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Aligos' clinical-stage of development, the process of designing and conducting clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of Aligos' capital resources to fund operations. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Aligos in general, see Aligos' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, 2026 and its future periodic reports to be filed or submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Aligos undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contact
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.
Jordyn Tarazi
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
+1 (650) 910-0427
jtarazi@aligos.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Aligos Therapeutics Inc.ALGSnasdaq:algs
ALGS
The Conversation (0)
Aligos Therapeutics Inc.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc.

Keep Reading...
Long-Term Data from Mirum's LIVMARLI Studies in ALGS and PFIC Highlighted at EASL Congress

Long-Term Data from Mirum's LIVMARLI Studies in ALGS and PFIC Highlighted at EASL Congress

- Data showcases sustained clinical benefit following seven years of LIVMARLI treatment in patients with Alagille syndrome - Long-term extension data from LIVMARLI PFIC studies highlight improvement in key liver markers and growth Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that... Keep Reading...
Aligos Therapeutics Presents Positive Data at the EASL Congress 2024

Aligos Therapeutics Presents Positive Data at the EASL Congress 2024

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS, "Aligos"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in liver and viral diseases, today announced positive data from six poster presentations at the European Association for the... Keep Reading...
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for LIVMARLI® Oral Solution for the Treatment of PFIC in Patients Three Months of Age and Older

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for LIVMARLI® Oral Solution for the Treatment of PFIC in Patients Three Months of Age and Older

Positive opinion from CHMP based on Phase 3 MARCH study with highly statistically significant (p CHMP assessment concluded that LIVMARLI in PFIC brings significant clinical benefit over the existing approved therapy. Additionally, LIVMARLI received favorable COMP opinion recommending maintenance... Keep Reading...
Long-Term Data from Mirum's LIVMARLI Studies in ALGS and PFIC to be Presented at EASL Congress

Long-Term Data from Mirum's LIVMARLI Studies in ALGS and PFIC to be Presented at EASL Congress

- Data showcases sustained clinical benefit following 7 years of LIVMARLI treatment in patients with Alagille syndrome - Long-term extension data from LIVMARLI PFIC studies highlight improvement in key liver markers and growth Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that new... Keep Reading...
Aligos Therapeutics Announces Six Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at EASL 2024

Aligos Therapeutics Announces Six Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at EASL 2024

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS, "Aligos"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in liver and viral diseases, today announced six abstracts have been accepted for poster presentations, including two Top... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Getty Drills 68.5m of 0.81% Cu from 39.5m and 184m of 0.37% Cu in First Holes at Getty South

Copper Quest Provides 2026 Exploration Update

Brixton Metals Drills 6,199 g/t Silver over 1.00 m including 0.50 m of 12,386 g/t Silver in Hole 432 at its Langis Project in Ontario

SAGA Metals Commences Diamond Drilling at the Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador - First Two Diamond Drill Holes Intersected Prospective REE-Bearing Volcanic Unit

Related News

base metals investing

Getty Drills 68.5m of 0.81% Cu from 39.5m and 184m of 0.37% Cu in First Holes at Getty South

base metals investing

Copper Quest Provides 2026 Exploration Update

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Drills 6,199 g/t Silver over 1.00 m including 0.50 m of 12,386 g/t Silver in Hole 432 at its Langis Project in Ontario

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Commences Diamond Drilling at the Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador - First Two Diamond Drill Holes Intersected Prospective REE-Bearing Volcanic Unit

RETRANSMISSION: QIMC Reports Record 30.0% Clean Natural Hydrogen at 413 Metres as Pressurized Free Gas Observations Trigger Repeated Hydrogen Alarms at Bennett Hill, Nova Scotia

precious metals investing

GoldInxs Announces Completion of Field Program at Millar Property in British Columbia's Golden Triangle

base metals investing

Issue of Shares and Cleansing Notice