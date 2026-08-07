Alibaba Group Will Announce June Quarter 2026 Results on August 20, 2026

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988 (HKD Counter) and 89988 (RMB Counter), "Alibaba" or "Alibaba Group") today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, August 20, 2026, and will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time) the same day.

All participants must pre-register to join this conference call using the Participant Registration link below:
English: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10055637-sjr4i0.html
Chinese: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10055638-wgmt8s.html

Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, conference call passcode and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the number provided, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference.

A live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed at https://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/earnings . An archived webcast will be available through the same link following the call. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week from the date of the conference (Dial-in number: +1 855 883 1031; English conference PIN 10055637; Chinese conference PIN 10055638).

Please visit Alibaba Group's Investor Relations website at https://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/home on August 20, 2026 to view the earnings release and accompanying slides prior to the conference call.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group is a global technology company focused on AI + Cloud and consumption. We provide the technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers and other businesses to engage with their users and customers and operate efficiently. We empower consumers and enterprises with our full-stack AI capabilities and services. Our AI technology based on Qwen (Chinese: Qianwen), a family of large language and multimodal models, powers the intelligence behind our services across enterprise solutions, e-commerce and other Internet platforms.

Investor Contact

Lydia Liu
Investor Relations
Alibaba Group Holding Limited
investor@alibaba-inc.com

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