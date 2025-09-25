ALDI Joins Uber Eats to Offer On-Demand Grocery Delivery Coast to Coast

  • ALDI becomes first retailer on Uber Eats to accept SNAP-EBT payments nationwide at launch.
  • Thousands of ALDI grocery items, plus wine and beer at select locations.
  • Exclusive weekly ALDI Finds all ready for discovery and delivery.

Today, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and ALDI, America's fastest-growing grocer, announced a new collaboration to bring its award-winning ALDI selection of organic meats, fresh produce, gourmet cheeses, globally-sourced wine, bread and bakery treats, seasonal items and so much more, to UBER Eats. With more than 2,500 ALDI locations nationwide joining the app, consumers can enjoy affordable groceries delivered straight to their doorstep—on-demand or scheduled—at the tap of a button.

Starting today, Uber Eats users can shop a curated assortment of high-quality, ALDI-exclusive products directly through the app. From organic fruits and vegetables and gluten-free snacks to trendy items like prebiotic soda—and even wine and beer at select locations—customers can stock up on everyday essentials faster than ever. Starting today, shoppers using SNAP-EBT can use their benefits at ALDI through Uber Eats—making ALDI the first retailer on the app to accept SNAP payments nationwide from day one.

To celebrate the launch, UBER Eats is offering 40% off ALDI orders of $30 or more (up to $25) using the code ALDIUBER25. Uber One members enjoy $0 delivery fees on eligible orders and other exclusive savings. †† These promotions extend to the surprise and delight of consumer-favorite weekly ALDI Finds , now also available on Uber Eats.

Plus, foodies in New York, Miami, and Chicago can visit Uber Eats x ALDI pop-ups throughout the month of October for a chance to sample—and order for delivery—exclusive ALDI products before they hit shelves, making these events a true first-taste celebration.

A Win for Smart Shoppers

ALDI is an intentionally different grocery store built for today. The ALDI difference reflects a commitment to offer a simpler, quicker, and more enjoyable shopping experience with great products at the lowest prices. Loyal ALDI shoppers consistently share their enthusiasm for the grocers' exceptional offerings, celebrating the value and quality that set them apart. With this new partnership, ALDI is extending its signature value and convenience to meet customers where they are—at home, at work, or on the go.

"At ALDI, we continually strive to make shopping easier and more affordable for the communities we proudly serve, which has helped us cultivate a devoted fan base of millions of shoppers across the nation," said Dave Rinaldo, Chief Operating Officer at ALDI USA. "Our partnership with Uber Eats is making grocery shopping even more convenient, allowing customers to enjoy the exceptional value and quality they love—whenever and wherever they need it."

Uber Eats Expands Grocery Momentum

This collaboration marks another step in Uber's commitment to expanding beyond meals, giving consumers access to more of what they need, faster. With the addition of ALDI, Uber Eats significantly expands its footprint in the grocery category—providing an unmatched combination of speed, affordability, and selection for households nationwide.

"ALDI is beloved for its unique combination of value and quality, and we're proud to welcome them to the Uber Eats app," said Hashim Amin, Head of Grocery & Retail, North America. "Now, millions of customers can enjoy seamless access to their favorite ALDI products they know and love, whenever they need them. We're especially excited that ALDI is our first retail partner to offer SNAP-EBT payments nationwide at launch—making grocery delivery even more accessible for more people."

How It Works

Shopping ALDI on Uber Eats is simple:

  1. Open the Uber Eats app and navigate to the "Grocery" category.
  2. Select your nearest ALDI location.
  3. Browse hundreds of ALDI-exclusive items, fresh produce, and pantry must-haves.
    Add items to your cart, choose your delivery time, and place your order.
  4. Track your delivery in real time.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 61 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About ALDI

ALDI is America's fastest-growing retailer, serving millions of customers across the country each month. Our disciplined approach to operating with simplicity and efficiency gives our customers great products at the lowest prices of any national grocery store.* ALDI strives to have a positive impact on its customers, employees and communities by being socially and environmentally responsible, earning ALDI recognition as a leading grocer in sustainability.** In addition to helping protect the planet, ALDI helps customers save time and money through convenient shopping options via in-store, curbside pickup or delivery at shop.aldi.us . For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us .

*According to the 2025 ALDI Price Leadership Report .
**According to Progressive Grocer's 2023 and 2024 Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers list.
† Promo expires on December 31, 2025 11:59 PM PDT. Promo valid for 40% off up to max $25 on orders of $30 or more. Before taxes, fees and promotions, from ALDI stores in the grocery section of the Uber Eats app. Discount available on your next order only. Eligible orders placed ahead of time must be scheduled for delivery before expiration date. Valid only for those who received it directly from Uber. Taxes and fees still apply. Terms are subject to change. Pickup orders excluded. Other exclusions may apply (e.g., alcohol orders).
†† Taxes and fees may still apply. See app for details.

Uber Press Contact: press@uber.com

ALDI Press Contact: ALDIPR@zenogroup.com

