Aitenders Technologies Inc. Announces Grant of Options

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - October 30, 2026 - Aitenders Technologies Inc. (CSE: BIDS) (the "Company"), the developer of an end-to-end AI-powered platform for tender response and contract management purpose-built for complex construction and infrastructure projects, announces that, effective October 27, 2026 (the "Grant Date"), it has granted an aggregate of 4,684,246 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.58 per Common Share for a period of five years from the Grant Date, expiring on October 27, 2031. Of the 4,684,246 Options granted, 3,084,531 Options vest in six equal tranches at six-month intervals following the Grant Date, and the remaining 1,599,715 Options vest in five equal tranches upon the achievement of specified annual recurring revenue milestones.
Company Contact
Geoffrey Guilly, Chief Executive Officer
Email: investor-relations@aitenders.com
Website: www.aitenders.com
Investor Information: https://investors.aitenders.com
About Aitenders Technologies Inc.
Aitenders Technologies Inc. is a technology company operating in the artificial intelligence sector through its wholly owned subsidiary, Aitenders. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Saint-Étienne, France, Aitenders has been recognized among the Top 50 ConTech Startups 2026 globally by Cemex Ventures, serving enterprise customers including three of the top five largest construction companies in Europe and North America. The Aitenders platform is designed to track requirements, clauses and commitments across a project's full lifecycle, from bid to final milestone. Each project compounds the client's proprietary knowledge into a unique and growing data asset.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the vesting, exercise and expiry of the Options, and specifically the vesting of 1,599,715 Options upon the achievement of specified annual recurring revenue milestones. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to grow its customer base and annual recurring revenue, retain existing customers, execute its business plan, retain key personnel and maintain access to sufficient capital.
Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the applicable annual recurring revenue milestones are not achieved, that Option holders cease to provide services to the Company prior to vesting, changes in market conditions, competition, technology and cybersecurity risks, the availability of financing, foreign exchange fluctuations, and general economic and business conditions. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained in the Company's filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.