Airborne EM over Multiple Targets on Ti-Tree Project
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that an airborne Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) Max survey will be undertaken at three areas within the 3,600km2 Ti-Tree Project in the Gascoyne Region. The survey is scheduled for August.
- Augustus Minerals has contracted UTS Geophysics to conduct a VTEM Max survey over several Copper, Cu-Ni-PGE, Zn-Pb-Ag and Uranium targets along the money Intrusion and within proximity of the prospective 85k long Ti-Tree Shear.
- The surveys will cover:
- The Money Intrusion, prospective for Cu-Ni-PGE mineralisation.
- Copper Ridge and Nics Bore over anomalous Copper Drilling results
- The Coo Creek prospect where drilling by Augustus in 2023 identified strongly anomalous Zn-Pb-Ag mineralisation.
- The Munaballya Well North area which shows potential for economic Uranium mineralisation.
- The surveys will help to advance the untapped potential of the Ti-Tree project to host economic mineralisation of multiple commodities.
Andrew Ford, GM Exploration
“The VTEM survey will provide key targeting data over three highly prospective and different prospects with potential for multiple commodities. Whilst the high prospectivity for copper mineralisation has been well documented, the addition of uranium and Broken Hill base metal style mineralisation highlights the quality of the underexplored Ti-Tree project”.
VTEM
UTS Geophysics has been engaged to conduct a helicopter borne VTEM Max survey comprising 646-line km over three separate survey areas. The system is excellent for locating discrete conductive anomalies as well as mapping lateral and vertical variations in resistivity which helps map structure, alteration and rock type. The system also collects magnetic data through a caesium magnetometer. The transmitter/receiver loop is suspended on a cable approximately 40m below the helicopter (Figure 1).
Figure 1 VTEM Max helicopter deployed electromagnetic survey arrangement.
Figure 2 Prospects and VTEM Survey areas.
Money Intrusion
The Money Intrusion, which has proven potential to host Ni-Cu-Co-PGE (platinum group elements), is part of the regional Mundine Well Dolerite Suite, a regionally extensive dolerite (strike length >80km). This extensive mafic intrusion, which is comprised of a variety of lithologies, including gabbro in the core, olivine dolerite on the chilled lower contact or keel and fine-grained dolerite on the outer edges. Mapping, aeromagnetics and multi-spectral imagery show that the Money Intrusion within the Ti-Tree Project covers a strike length greater than 16km, reaching widths >600m in the north of E09/23241.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Augustus Minerals
Diversification can be key to a profitable mining and exploration strategy. While there's no shortage of companies that have experienced great success by focusing on a single commodity, there's always an element of risk to that approach. There is always the risk that certain commodities will fall in price whilst others rise. Augustus Minerals, a newly listed exploration company on the ASX (AUG) is cognizant of this fact. An exploration company based in Western Australia, Augustus has acquired a 100-percent interest in a land package covering some 3,600 square kilometers in Western Australia's Upper Gascoyne region. Although traditionally known as a source of base metals, gold and uranium, the Gascoyne is rapidly emerging as a prime target for rare earths and lithium discoveries.
As an early mover to the region, Augustus’s vast landholding is highly prospective for lithium, rare earths, copper and gold. Its Ti-Tree project contains 85 kilometers of the Ti Tree and Mingabar shear zones, with extensive, untested, multi-element mineralization and surface anomalies.
The Gascoyne region is a large emerging critical mineral province with several deposits having been discovered in the last few years. These include multiple Ironstone REE discoveries by Dreadnought Resources (ASX:DRE), Hastings Technology's (ASX:HAS) Yangibana Ironstone REE project and Lanthanein Resources' (ASX:LNR) Lyons Ironstone REE project, as well as a large lithium discovery at Delta Lithium's (ASX:DLT) Yinnetharra location.
Directed by a highly experienced management team with extensive knowledge about mining and exploration in the Gascoyne, Augustus's exploration program will focus on more than 50 priority targets already identified by the company. These include potential lithium bearing pegmatites, REE-rich ironstones and shear/porphyry-hosted copper systems. Thus far, the company has completed multiple geophysical surveys and collected more than 15,000 soil samples.
Company Highlights
- Augustus Minerals is an Australian exploration company focused on the highly-prospective Gascoyne region of Western Australia.
- The company has 100 percent ownership of a land package covering 3,600 square kilometers.
- Augustus has identified multiple high-priority lithium, rare earth and copper targets throughout its project, with strong mineralization intersected at multiple locations across multiple commodities.
- Augustus's leadership team has the benefit of significant local knowledge regarding exploration of the Gascoyne province.
Key Asset
Ti Tree Project
Situated in the Shire of Upper Gascoyne and the Shire of Carnarvon, the Ti Tree project displays significant exploration potential for a number of different mineralised styles as well as possibly, multi-commodity discoveries. Spanning a contiguous 3,600 square kilometers, it also has the distinction of being one of the largest properties in the region. Augustus Minerals maintains 100 percent ownership over Ti-Tree, which intersects along the shear of the same name.
The company has identified several high-priority drilling targets along the Ti-Tree and Mingabar structures ready for reverse circulation, diamond or air core drilling.
Highlights:
- Emerging Geological Province: The Gascoyne region displays highly prospective geology and has been the site of multiple rare earth and lithium discoveries in recent years, but has experienced limited historic exploration — making it a prime opportunity for Augustus Minerals.
- Multiple Commodities: Augustus has identified more than 50 significant lithium, rare earth and copper targets. Many of these high-quality targets are ready for drilling.
- Size and Speed: The Ti Tree Project consists of a single coherent block of tenements covering 3,600 square kilometers with 85 kilometers of strike along the Ti-Tree Shear. As an early mover in the region, Augustus was able to gain a considerable advantage in securing this project, into which it has thus far invested $5 million.
- Fertile Geology: Augustus's investment displays the same geology as multiple highly successful neighboring discoveries.
- Mineralization: Current mineral resource targets include:
- 27 rare earth targets across 65 kilometers of strike. All targets display strong thorium radiometric signatures.
- Multiple mafic intrusions with copper-nickel-PGE (platinum group elements) mineralization. The copper resource is both shear-hosted and porphyry-related.
- Elevated lithium stream samples over 10 kilometers of strike length. The target area displays the same geological host rock as the Yinnetharra lithium discovery.
- A narrow, shear vein-hosted gold occurrence with anomalous mineralization displayed in several surrounding areas. The area, known as the Bassit Bore, outcrops at the surface, where visible gold is readily identifiable in hand specimens. Samples collected over 600 meters returned very high gold values.
Management Team
Andrew Ford – General Manager, Exploration
Andrew’s career spans 35 years of exploration and mine development experience in multiple commodities for both majors, including Homestake and Barrick Gold, and junior ASX-listed companies. He has led technical teams throughout Australia, Africa, USA, Europe and Asia, including leading the geology team at the Bawdwin base metals project in Myanmar through the DFS process.
In his most recent role Andrew has led the geology team at Hastings Technology Metals with a focus on resource growth and exploration at the Yangibana Rare Earths Project, where Mineral Resources have now grown to 29.93Mt of TREO.
Brian Rodan - Executive Chairman
Brian Rodan is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy with 45 years’ experience. Previously, he was the managing director and owner of Australian Contract Mining (ACM), a mid-tier mining contracting company that successfully completed $1.5 billion worth of work over a 20-year period.
For 15 years, Rodan held various roles with Eltin Limited (including general manager between 1993 and 1996 and executive director between 1996 and 1999), Australia’s largest full service ASX-listed contract mining company with an annual turnover of $850 million. He was a founding director of Dacian Gold (2013) and Desert Metals (2020) and became the largest shareholder upon listing both companies on the ASX.
Rodan is currently executive chairman of Siren Gold and Iceni Gold Limited, and is currently the largest shareholder in both companies as well as Augustus Minerals.
Graeme Smith - Non-Executive Director
Graeme Smith is an experienced resources sector chief financial officer, company secretary and corporate executive who has worked with mining and exploration companies with operations in Australia (Croesus Mining NL, Genesis Minerals Limited, Jabiru Metals Limited, Breaker Resources NL, Pluton Resources Limited) and overseas (Tanga Resources Limited, Ikwezi Mining Limited) for the past 30 years.
He is the principal of Wembley Corporate Services, which provides company secretarial, CFO and corporate governance services to public companies.
Smith is a fellow of the Australian Society of Certified Practising Accountants, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, and the Governance Institute of Australia. He is currently the company secretary for Alto Metals, Avenira, Renegade Exploration and Enterprise Metals, and was a director of ASX-listed Anglo Australian Resources.
Darren Holden - Non-Executive Director
Dr. Darren Holden is a geologist with 28 years of industry experience in mineral exploration and exploration technologies. He has worked in North America, the Pacific and Australia, where he has been involved in discovery-stage copper, gold, silver, molybdenum and platinum group elements deposits. He specializes in regional to local scale targeting using the integration of geology, geophysics and geochemistry.
Holden is a past vice-president of Geoinformatics/Fractal Geoscience and a former CEO of a publicly listed gold explorer. He currently runs exploration advisory business GeoSpy, and is a co-founder of successful private project generation businesses Marlee Minerals and Odette Geoscience. He is also currently a director Aurumin (ASX:AUN) and chair of OD6 Metals (ASX:OD6), as well as several private companies.
Holden holds a BSc (hons) first class (geology) from The University of Western Australia and a PhD (history) from The University of Notre Dame Australia. He is a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a member of the Geological Society of Australia.
Kihabe-Nxuu Polymetallic Project Silver/Gallium Potential
In response to recent enquiries, Mount Burgess Mining Ltd (MTB:ASX, the “Company”) is pleased to update the silver potential of the Kihabe-Nxuu Project (“Project”) in Botswana. With the recent increase in silver prices and multiple forecasts predicting a structural deficit over the coming years, the importance of the silver content of the Project has increased substantially.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Kihabe Mineral Resource Estimate (21 million Tonnes at 2.0% ZnEq1) estimated to contain 5.4 million Oz of silver.
- Silver currently trading at or near 10-year highs at US$30 per Ounce2 (Figure 1)
- Estimated silver deficit of 215.3 million troy ounces in 20243
- Individual silver intersections at the Kihabe Deposit include:
- 7m @ 984g/t (31.6oz/t) from 97m incl. 1m @ 4,076 g/t (131oz/t) from 97m (KDD114)
- 7m @ 477g/t (15.3oz/t) from 63m incl. 1m @ 1,510 g/t (48.5oz/t) from 65m (KIH007)
- 50 holes in the SW domain, over a strike length of 550m, average 49.7g/t (1.6oz/t) Ag4
- 31 holes in the NE domain, over a strike length of 900m, average 63.67g/t (2.0oz/t) Ag5
- Metallurgical test work underway to determine onsite recovery of Gallium and Germanium not yet included in the Kihabe Mineral Resource Estimate. Kihabe Deposit has a large Exploration Target of up to 100 million tonnes @12 g/t Gallium.
- Gallium currently trading at US$811.2/kg6
The Kihabe Deposit has two significant silver domains with shallow high-grade intersections including 7m @ 984g/t from 97m and 7m @ 477g/t from 63m, previously announced in June 2021. The SW and NE domains require further infill and extensional drilling. The Company is taking this opportunity to update the market by releasing individual metres over 93g/t (3oz/t) in the following tables. Individual metres of 311g/t (10oz/t) and over, are highlighted in green. Refer to attached Figures outlined in Drill Section headings in the table to review the intersections from which the individual metres have been extracted.
The 6 million tonne Nxuu Mineral Resource Estimate, 7kms to the East of the Kihabe Deposit, contains a further 1,040,000 ounces of silver.
The Company is also undertaking metallurgical test work to determine the recovery of Gallium and Germanium onsite. Results will be released once available. Further drilling is required before the Gallium Exploration Target (refer ASX Release 6 July 2023) and Germanium can be included in the Kihabe Mineral Resource Estimate. Gallium and Germanium have been included in the Nxuu Mineral Resource Estimate.
Chairman of Mount Burgess Mining Mr. Nigel Forrester commented:
“The importance of the silver content of the Kihabe-Nxuu Project is supported by its recent significant price increase to 10-year highs. The Company sees this as being positive for the Project as the expectation is that silver demand will continue to increase due to the metal’s green technology use in solar panels, batteries and wind turbines.
The importance of the gallium content of the Kihabe-Nxuu project is also supported by its recent significant 272% price increase to US$811.2/kg since January 2020. The increase is primarily due to gallium nitride chips required to replace silicon chips not able to cope with the increase in heat generated from the increase in 5G communication traffic in computers, laptops and smart phones.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Mount Burgess Mining NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Registration Opens for the Inaugural Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy Conference
Early bird delegate passes are now on sale for the inaugural Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy conference, scheduled to take place at the ICC Sydney on 29 & 30 October 2024.
The launch of this event is timely, as circularity in the mining and metals industry is important for reaching net-zero goals and global decarbonisation, while also addressing the rising demand for minerals required for future technologies and other vital materials.
Organised by Beacon Events, the Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy conference will be co-located with the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC), providing attendees with unprecedented access to industry experts and thought leaders in the mining sector, fostering a dynamic exchange of innovative ideas and best practices. What sets this conference apart is that it is the world’s first and only event to explore the global context of process and product circularity throughout the mining industry’s value chain.
Sherene Asnasyous, Event Director at Beacon Events, explained that the strategic development of Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy is about helping mining companies, as well as their customers, partners, and suppliers, better comprehend their roles within the circular value supply stream.
“As a powerful tool to reduce waste and pollution, circularity needs to be a priority for mining producers and their supply chains. It is also crucial for meeting the growing demand for minerals needed for new technologies, construction, and other industries, as it extends the lifespan of metals beyond their initial use. We encourage companies involved in the mining value chain to join us in this forum to explore ways to reduce waste at all stages of a mine site’s lifecycle and capitalise on the economic benefits of extracting valuable materials from waste and metals recycling,” Ms. Asnasyous said.
The introduction of Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy to the mining value chain's events calendar offers businesses a focused and in-depth opportunity to implement circular economy practices as a solution to address the current environmental and supply chain challenges faced by the industry.
“Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy is a valuable opportunity for industry players to come together because no single organisation has all the solutions to applying circularity to their business operations. It requires diverse insights and skills, as well as collaboration, to help find better ways to mine and be more resource efficient. The conference program features international and local experts from leading mining companies, consultancy firms, industry associations, and academia. Our speakers will cover a range of important topics including mine rehabilitation, waste commercialisation, policy and regulation, recycling metals, and circularity tracking and reporting,” Ms. Asnasyous said.
Alan Young, Senior Advisor at Circular Economy Leadership Canada and a panellist on Day 1 of the conference, underscores the importance of implementing circular economy principles across all participants in the minerals value chain.
"With the minerals-intensive reality of the green energy transition, there is an urgent imperative to re-invent the way we access and use metals, from the mine site to their end use in cars, batteries, computers and renewable energy systems. An integrated circular economy framework allows all participants in minerals value chains to contribute to the vision of a zero waste/zero carbon approach to these vitally important materials, while creating a massive economic benefit for society,” Mr. Young emphasised.
Gustavo Roque, General Manager – Future Use at Vale in Brazil, another international speaker headlining the conference, is looking forward to presenting on reclaiming post-mining landscapes to leverage social, economic and natural assets.
“My participation in the event will facilitate valuable exchanges of ideas and foster collaborations that can propel the industry toward more sustainable and efficient practices. Engaging with global experts and leaders at these events aligns perfectly with our objectives to redefine the mining landscape through innovation,” Mr. Roque said.
Other notable presenters and panelists at Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy include:
- Petar Ostojic, Founder, Centre Innovation and Circular Economy (Chile)
- Ashleigh Morris, Co-Founder, Coreo
- Dr. Helen Degeling, Project Acquisition Manager, Cobalt Blue Holdings
- Associate Professor Anita Parbhakar-Fox, Group Leader - Mine Waste Transformation through Characterisation, Sustainable Minerals Institute
- Julian Treger, President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, CoTec (Canada)
- Dr. Ana Fernandez-Iglesias, Director Sustainable Mining Portfolio, ArcelorMittal Mining R&D (Spain)
- Graham Arvidson, Chief Executive Officer, Australian Vanadium Ltd
- Andree Henríquez, Chief Executive Office, CircularTec (Chile)
- Allan Morton, Executive Director, enviroMETS Qld
- Katharine Hole, Chief Executive Officer, Association for the Battery Recycling Industry Australia
- Megan Jones, Co-Founder, Circular PV Alliance
- Lina Goodman, Chief Executive Officer, Tyre Stewardship Australia
In addition to the conference, there will be a supplier showcase allowing delegates to source the latest products and services that can help them transition to circular business models.
Early bird delegate passes are now available and can be purchased at miningcircularity.com.
###
Photos to accompany the media release can be found here.
About Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy
The inaugural Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy conference is an invaluable platform for industry stakeholders to gain a comprehensive understanding of the role, impact and benefits of a circular economy across the entire mining value chain. Taking place alongside International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) on 29 and 30 October, this is the world's first and only conference with discussions on the global context of both process and product circularity in the mining industry’s supply chain. Mining companies of all sizes and their suppliers and customers will benefit from the conference to better understand the roles they play in a circular value supply stream.
Latest Kameelburg Assays Up To 10.38% Nb2o5 and 9.89% TREO
Aldoro Resources Ltd (“Aldoro”, “The Company”) (ASX: ARN) is pleased to provide an update on the large-scale geological mapping campaign at the Kameelburg Carbonatite Project, targeting priority areas across the southern and eastern margins of the large carbonatite plug.
Highlights
- A total of 74 highly prospective rock samples recently collected from various beforsite and mafic dykes
- Most notable assays reveal up to 10.38% Nb2O5 and 9.89% TREO
- Large scale geological mapping of Kameelberg carbonatite is nearing completion
- Track access clearance & preparation for underground water supplies underway for upcoming maiden diamond drilling programme
Results from recently collected seventy-four (74) samples were received and highlighted the REE rich nature of the carbonatite with TREO(+Y) assays ranging from 1.16 to 9.89%, refer to Figure 1 for samples locations and Table 1 for results.
Figure 1: Southern Carbonatite Margin Geological mapping area with rock chip samples
Niobium Results Along Mafic Dykes
In addition to sampling the carbonatite plug, a further four (4) samples were collected across the Nb dyke zone on the southwest flank of the carbonatite. Results for these samples ranged from 5.44% to 10.38% Nb2O5. This provides additional confidence to previous niobium findings (see announcements dated 28 February 2024 and 27 December 2023). Table 2 compiles the Nb results with Figure 2 depicting recent sample locations in relation to the previous Nb2O5 results.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Aldoro Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Firetail Resources
Overview
Firetail Resources (ASX:FTL) is an Australian exploration company building a strategic portfolio of battery metals in Australia and Peru.
Batteries are a critical foundation of the transition to a greener and more sustainable future. Consequently, between electric vehicles and renewable energy, global demand for batteries is expected to increase from 185 GWh in 2020 to over 2,000 GWh by 2030. This is expected to have a profound impact on the market for battery and base metals such as lithium, nickel, cobalt and copper.
Firetail Resources aims to leverage this significant opportunity to find the critical resources to support the world’s journey to electrification. Under the direction of a proven board and management team with decades of collective experience in mining exploration, development and production, Firetail Resources boasts a diversified asset portfolio with multiple drill-ready targets and advanced exploration projects that all have tremendous potential to increase shareholder value.
Firetail's Australian Yalgoo-Dalgaranga, Mt. Slopeaway and Paterson projects are all located in proven geologic domains and display significant upside for substantial mineral resources. The company's more recent acquisition of two projects in Peru strongly complements these assets.As the world's third-largest copper producer, Peru has a massive mining industry with a strong prominence in the country’s national economy. Long recognized as an excellent, low-risk mining jurisdiction, the country recently approved roughly $600 million worth of new mining projects. Unsurprisingly, nearly every major global mining company is either operating in the jurisdiction or is aware of it.
Although only recently acquired, Firetail's Picha Copper project is now one of its most promising assets. The Picha Project was acquired as part of a deal that includes a farm-in agreement with Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX) for an earn-in of up to 70 percent interest in the Charaque Project.
Picha is located along a NNW regional trend of carbonate-replacement (CRD) and epithermal deposits, including the San Gabriel Gold Project (Buenaventura NYSE:BVN), which is fully permitted and in construction; and the Berenguela Ag, Cu, Mn, Zn Deposit (Aftermath Silver TSXV:AAG).
In 2024, Firetail Resources announced the acquisition of York Harbour copper project, Canada. The company has signed a binding option agreement to acquire up to 80 percent of York Harbour project via a staged earn-in. York Harbour is a Cyprus-style volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) exploration project, located 180 km west-south-west of FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX:FFM) Green Bay copper project.
With a diversified portfolio of battery and base metals assets in two leading mining jurisdictions, Firetail is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the transition to green energy, driving considerable shareholder value in the process.
Company Highlights
- Demand for batteries is expected to exponentially increase by 2030, consequently driving the demand for battery and base metals.
- An Australian exploration company, Firetail Resources is well-positioned to take advantage of this market trend via a portfolio of Australian and Peruvian battery metals projects.
- Firetail's drill-ready assets are supported by smart field exploration and drilling programs to unlock their resource potential and increase shareholder value.
- The company's current portfolio of assets includes lithium, copper, cobalt, manganese, molybdenum, lead, zinc and nickel.
- All of Firetail's exploration activities are directed by a board and management team with a proven track record in mineral exploration, development and production.
Key Projects
Picha (Copper)
Located in Southern Peru's Moquegua and Puno departments, Picha represents Firetail's most recent acquisition. Intended as a complement to the company's portfolio of battery metals assets, the highly prospective 200-square-kilometre copper project hosts multiple drill-ready targets which Firetail plans to test in the coming months. Picha was obtained as part of a deal that included a farm-in agreement with Barrick Gold Corporation for the Charaque Project located 30 kilometres to the northeast.
Firetail recently confirmed its official drill permit for Picha and site preparations are underway for a October drilling campaign.
Project Highlights
- Promising Geology: Picha is located within Peru's Epithermal Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn metallogenic zone along a north-northwest regional trend of carbonate-replacement and epithermal deposits.
- Nearby Projects: Picha is situated roughly 17 kilometres east-northeast of Compania de Minas Buenaventura's San Gabriel gold-copper-silver project, which hosts:
- Reserves of 14.9 Mt with 4.04 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 6.43 g/t silver representing 1.94 Moz gold.
- Resources of 24.86 Mt with 2.10 g/t gold and 8.46 g/t silver.
- Multiple Mineralisation: The project is prospective for multiple styles of copper mineralisation, including epithermal, stratabound, polymetallic carbonate replacement and porphyry-style. It also hosts several untested and geologically significant geochemical and geophysical anomalies, displaying similar mineralisation to the Storm/Seal copper project on Somerset Island.
- Significant Exploration Potential: Firetail has identified 13 exploration targets through a combination of geological mapping, surface sampling and geophysical surveys. Thus far, the company has collected 651 rock/chip samples and 289 soil samples and performed 118 line-kilometre IPs and 240 line-kilometre magnetic surveys. Highlights of its exploration work include:
- Widespread surface copper mineralisation coincident with IP anomalies.
- Channel Sample Results
- Cobremani: 41.6 metres at 1.12 percent copper and 22.85 g/t gold.
- Maricate: 17.6 metres at 1.95 percent copper and 29.58 g/t gold.
- Cumbre Coya: 32.85 metres at 0.61 percent copper and 209.76 g/t gold.
- Fundicion Target: Identification of a large chargeability anomaly reflecting potential sulphide mineralisation and/or alteration at depth indicative of a large porphyry body. This anomaly is roughly 2 kilometres long and 2 kilometres across at its widest point.
- Additional Drill Targets: Firetail's second IP survey revealed additional anomalies, including:
- Ichucollo: Semi-contiguous 2.5-kilometre long IP anomaly with coincident surface mineralisation and sample results of 24 metres at 1.08 percent copper, 13 metres at 1.38 percent copper and 30 metres at 0.79 percent copper. Manto-type mineralisation at the target's southern end also averages 1.45 percent copper over 18 metres.
- Huancune: A 1.5-kilometre long anomaly coincident with surface mineralisation. Multiple channel samples ranging from less than 0.5 percent copper up to 3.95 percent copper.
Charaque (Copper)
The Charaque Copper Project is located roughly 30 kilometres northeast of Firetail's Picha project, consisting of eight claims covering roughly 60 square kilometres. The region around the project is an active exploration area where multiple leading mining companies maintain significant landholdings, including Barrick Gold, Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) and Fresnillo (LON:FRES).
Charaque was acquired via a farm-in agreement between Firetail and Barrick Gold which entitles the latter to earn up to a 70 percent interest in the project.
Yalgoo & Dalgaranga (Lithium)
Firetail's Yalgoo and Dalgaranga lithium projects collectively span more than 1,750 square kilometres in Western Australia's highly prospective Murchison region. Located close to Geraldton Port and with easy access to all necessary infrastructure, the two projects host known lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites with a strong rubidium association. Firetail recently completed a small maiden drilling program in the Johnson Well area of Yalgoo, itself the site of a historic lepidolite mine.
Rock chip sampling of surrounding areas is ongoing along with a detailed analysis of lithium prospectivity. Results and a project update are expected within four to six weeks.
Project Highlights
- Yalgoo Exploration Results: Thus far, exploration at Yalgoo has returned highly promising results, including:
- A 25-kilometre "Goldilocks Zone" at Yalgoo confirmed to host LCT pegmatites with historic results of up to 3.75 percent lithium oxide.
- Rock chip assay results of up to 0.54 percent lithium oxide and under 1 percent rubidium.
- High-grade rubidium, including 10 metres at 0.44 percent rubidium from 10 metres.
- Dalgaranga Exploration Results: Firetail has completed detailed geological mapping in the project's north, returning anomalous lithium, rubidium, caesium and tantalum values indicative of LCT pegmatites. The company plans to undertake further mapping in the area.
- Dalgaranga's Strong Prospectivity: Dalgaranga counts several advanced critical minerals projects amongst its neighbours which together confirm its prospectivity:
- King Tamba (ASX:KTA): Maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 5 Mt at 0.14 percent rubidium oxide with a lithium oxide credit. Open mineralisation in all directions with a planned infill drill program to expand MRE.
- Aldoro Resources Limited (ASX:ARN): Aldoro's Niobe Tantalum-Lithium project has delivered a maiden inferred JORC MRE of 4.6 Mt at 0.17 percent rubidium oxide and 0.07 percent lithium oxide. Potential to upgrade is present thanks to mineralisation at shallow depth.
- Farm-in Agreement on Southern Yalgoo Tenement: Completion of the farm-in agreement completed with SensOre (ASX:S3N), through its joint-venture subisidiary Exploration Ventures AI Pty (EXAI) in partnership with German resource investment group Deutsche Rohstoff AG, on tenement E59/E2252, a part of the Firetail Yalgoo Lithium Project. As per the agreement, EXAI is to earn up to 80 percent of lithium rights on E59/E2252 by spending $3.5 million in two stages. Additional considerations of up to $600,000 will be fulfilled upon the delivery of maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) and pre-feasibility study (PFS). SensOre will further provide Firetail access to its proprietary AI technology across the Yalgoo and Dalgaranga Lithium Projects. The two companies will work closely together to identify and confirm Lithium exploration targets in the region.
Mt. Slopeaway (Nickel)
Situated in Central Queensland, Firetail's Mt. Slopeaway Nickel Project contains an existing JORC 2012-compliant inferred mineral resource of 4 MT at 1 percent nickel, 0.2 percent cobalt and 1 percent manganese. Having recently been awarded project status, Firetail plans to conduct environmental and heritage surveys. Planning of an onsite drilling program is also underway.
Project Highlights
- Current Progress: In addition to drilling, heritage and environmental surveys, highlights of Firetail's work at Mt. Slopeaway include:
- Development of a geological model indicative of a manganese-cobalt-nickel layer at the base of a limonite section.
- Finalisation of a project land access agreement and completion of site earthworks.
- Phase 1 reverse circulation (RC) drilling with results exceeding historical nickel and cobalt assay data.
- A planned Phase 2 RC and diamond drilling program to upgrade the project's current resource classification.
- Extensional drilling to potentially expand the project's current inferred resource.
- Drilling Results: A drilling program completed in Q4 2022 returned up to 51 metres of thick laterite nickel-cobalt mineralisation.
Paterson (Copper)
Firetail's Paterson Copper Project spans five tenements across roughly 1,000 square kilometres in Western Australia. Heritage agreements for the project are in place and desktop studies are currently progressing, with multiple prospective target areas identified for drilling.
Project Highlights
- Shallow Intercepts: Paterson displays the shallowest known historical gold/copper intercepts in the region, with up to 6.5 percent copper, 0.99 g/t gold and copper, 0.99 g/t gold and 1,330 parts per million (ppm) molybdenum across an approximately 50-metre wide magnetite alteration zone.
- Drilling Targets: Paterson has identified the following potential targets for drilling at Paterson:
- 87WDRC2: 17 metres at 1.6 percent copper and 317 ppm molybdenum including 9 metres at 2.6 percent copper and 456 ppm molybdenum from 84 metres.
- 87WDRC6: 9 metres at 2 percent copper and 272 ppm molybdenum including 5 metres at 3.1 percent copper and 430 ppm molybdenum from 84 metres.
- 87WDRC8: 11 metres at 1.5 percent copper and 181 ppm molybdenum including 7 metres at 2.1 percent copper and 250 ppm molybdenum from 83 metres.
- 87WDRC14: 13 metres at 1.1 percent copper including 6 metres at 2 percent copper from 107 metres.
Management Team
Brett Grosvenor — Executive Chair
Brett Grosvenor is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience in the mining and power industry. He holds a dual tertiary qualification in engineering and a Master in Business. Prior to his current position, Grosvenor was the director of development at Primero Group, focused on the development of projects from an initial concept through to contract delivery and operation.
Grosvenor is currently a director of ASX-listed Perpetual Resources and Firebird Metals. He is a member of the project steering group for Patriot Battery Metals and also the Australian Industry Consultation Group for Battery and Critical Minerals.
Simon Lawson — Non-executive Director
Simon Lawson is a professional geoscientist with more than 16 years operational experience spanning multiple commodities and jurisdictions, and was a founding member of Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST).
He holds a Master of Science in geology from Auckland University and has more than 15 years of exploration, production and management experience in gold and base metals. He is currently the managing director of Spartan Resources (ASX:SPR) formerly Gascoyne Resources (ASX:GCY).
Cai Kecheng — Non-executive Director
Cai Kecheng is a representative of Hong Kong Jayson Mining Co. (Jayson), a substantial shareholder of Firetail. Kecheng has over eighteen years of experience in financial investment and corporate strategy. He is currently the associate president and head of investment & strategy for Jayson. Prior to that, he served as managing director at a number of private equity firms in Shanghai
George Bauk — Non-executive Director
George Bauk is an experienced director with over 17 years as a listed company director and 30 years within the resources industry including global operational and corporate roles.
He has experience managing everything from exploration to production in Australia and internationally, with expertise across a variety of commodities including rare earths, lithium, graphite, gold, uranium and copper. During his time as managing director of Northern Minerals, he led his team from a greenfields heavy rare earth explorer to one of the few global producers of high-value dysprosium outside of China.
Alongside his position as director at Firetail, he is also an executive chairman of ASX-listed Valor Resources (ASX:VAL) and Lithium Australia (ASX:LIT), as well as an executive director of PVW Resources (ASX:PVW).
Robin Wilson — Technical Director
Robin Wilson has held senior exploration positions in several exploration and mining companies, including Valor Resources, Polaris Metals, Tanganyika Gold, Troy Resources, CRA Exploration and Northern Minerals. He has also spent five years working in oil and gas exploration for Woodside Energy.
During nearly 30 years of involvement in mineral exploration, Wilson has worked on gold, nickel, REE, uranium, copper, lithium and phosphate projects throughout Australia, Africa, South America and North America and was involved in the initial discovery and outlining of several gold deposits in Australia. Between 2006 and 2021 he led the Northern Minerals exploration team that discovered the Browns Range REE deposits that have advanced through development to production of HRE carbonate.
Frank Bierlein — Technical Consultant
Dr. Frank Bierlein is a geologist with 30 years of experience as a consultant, researcher, lecturer and industry professional. He served on the Firetail board of directors from the time of its listing on ASX in April 2022 until July 2023. He remains a technical consultant to Firetail, in particular for ongoing technical work on the Mt Slopeaway Project.
Bierlein has held exploration and generative geology management positions with QMSD Mining, Qatar Mining, Afmeco Australia and Areva NC and consulted for, among others, Newmont Gold, Resolute Mining, Goldfields International, Freeport McMoRan and the International Atomic Energy Agency.
He is currently a Non-executive director of Blackstone Minerals, Impact Minerals and Variscan Mines.
Leon Bagas — Senior Exploration Geologist
Leon Bagas is an exploration geologist with forty years of industry experience. He has held senior exploration roles with multiple Australian companies and senior research positions for the University of Western Australia.
Bagas is highly experienced in developing mineralisation models using geochemistry and geochronology. Combined with his proficiency in the field, this makes Bagas an excellent candidate to assist in the development of the exploration and drilling programs at Firetail's Paterson Orogen and Yalgoon-Dalgaranga project areas.
Phillip Mackenzie — Senior Exploration Geologist
Phillip Mackenzie has worked in Central Queensland over several decades, exploring the Marlborough and Yeppoon terrain to assess and explore for nickel, cobalt, chromite, magnesite and gold related to the Princhester Serpentinite. His work included management of projects and teams to perform activities ranging from regional sampling to resource drilling. As a result of his work, several hundred drill holes targeting lateritic nickel and cobalt were assessed and an indicated resource determined for a mining lease.
Aura Increases Tiris’ Mineral Resources by 55% to 91.3 Mlbs U3O8
Resource growth adds confidence in future expansion and scale opportunities
Aura Energy Limited (ASX: AEE, AIM: AURA) (“Aura” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for the Tiris Uranium Project (“Tiris” or the “Project”) in Mauritania.
KEY POINTS:
- Tiris’ global Mineral Resources increased by 55% to 91.3 Mlbs U3O8, up from 58.9Mlbs U3O81 (global Mineral Resources includes Tiris East and Oum Ferkik Project areas)
- The recent 15,262m drill program delivered a very large 28.9 Mlbs U3O8 increase in the Tiris East Uranium Project’s Mineral Resources, totalling 76.6 Mlbs U3O8, delivered at a discovery cost of only US$ 0.14 per lb U3O8
- Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources increased by 35% adding 10.3 Mlbs U3O8 providing further confidence to the Front End Engineering Design (“FEED”)2 production schedule
- Drilling results and the increase in Mineral Resources both demonstrate significant future resource growth potential at Tiris from ongoing exploration activities
- The major increase in the Tiris Mineral Resources:
- Reinforces Auras’ commitment to progress Tiris towards a development decision in late 2024 or early 2025;
- Offers significant potential to materially enhance the already excellent FEED economics of NPV8 US$ 388 M and IRR 36% after tax3,4, and
- Presents real opportunities to increase the Project’s future scale beyond the current 17-year mine life at 2 Mlbs pa U3O8 production
- Additional Mineral Resources were defined from extensions to known mineralisation and exhibit the same characteristics as the current shallow free digging mineralisation that has proven exceptional beneficiation characteristics
- Mine scheduling and optimisation including a review of the Ore Reserve Estimate will now be undertaken on the enhanced Mineral Resources
Aura Energy’s Managing Director and CEO Andrew Grove said:
"The resource growth at Tiris confirms our view that this is an important uranium province with the capacity for further growth upside.
The Board believes that the very significant increase in Mineral Resources resulting from the successful drilling campaign will have a materially positive impact on Tiris’ economics and has been delivered at a very low discovery cost of just US$ 0.14 per lb.
Mineralisation was identified not only from high strength radiometric anomalies, but from areas of low strength anomalies, significantly increasing the exploration potential of the area as these low-level anomalies have been ignored in past exploration.
More opportunities remain to expand the known mineralisation within the current granted tenements. In addition, the potential for future discoveries within the 13,000km2 of new tenement applications is significant as we have only just begun exploration over this district-scale opportunity.
The increased Mineral Resource inventory will further support the funding and development of the Tiris Uranium Project in the near future.”
Tiris Global Mineral Resource Estimate reported using a 100ppm U3O8 cut-off grade, see Table 1 for details
The drilling program undertaken in 2024 has delivered a major increase to the Project’s Global Mineral Resources totalling 184 Mt at 225ppm for 91.3 Mlbs U3O8 at a 100ppm cut-off grade. This is a 55% increase in the contained U3O8 from the previous MRE, reported in 2023, of 113Mt at 236ppm for 58.9Mlbs5 U3O8.
This drilling program was aimed at assessing additional resource potential at Tiris East and delivered a 10.3 Mlbs or 35% increase of Measured and Indicated (“M&I”) Resources, which stands at 83 Mt @ 219ppm for 39.9 Mlbs U3O8, and a 76% increase in total Inferred Resource, which stands at 102 Mt @ 229ppm for 51.4 Mlbs U3O8. The detail of the upgraded resource across the project areas and the previous resources are shown in Table 1.
In April 20246, Aura completed an air core (“AC”) drilling program of 2,995 holes for 15,262 metres, a 37% increase in the total number of holes available for resource calculations, to evaluate a previously announced exploration target of between 8 Mlbs and 32 Mlbs7. The Mineral Resource increase of
32.4 Mlbs U3O8 exceeded the upper end of the exploration target range, providing strong support to Aura’s exploration methodology, and is a strong indication to the mineralisation potential that may be available in regional leases that are currently under application8.
In addition to targeting extensions to known mineralisation, and testing previously un-drilled radiometric anomalies around Tiris East, the program considered several conceptual targets over low- level radiometric anomalies. Several of these conceptual targets returned very positive results, further increasing exploration potential of the area. This is a major change from previous exploration in the area.
Mineral Resource estimates were undertaken utilising Multiple Indicator Kriging (“MIK”) estimation methodology and recoverable Mineral Resources reported using a 10x10x1m Selective Mining Unit (“SMU”). The Competent Person for the 2024 Tiris Mineral Resource Estimates is Mr Arnold van der Heyden of H&S Consulting Pty Limited (“HSC”).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Aura Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest Assays Demonstrate Significant Increase in Murga Scandium Grades
Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that re-assaying of aircore drill samples from the Murga Scandium Prospect has demonstrated a significant increase in scandium grade for the prospect, which is located on Rimfire’s Fifield Project 70kms NW of Parkes NSW (Figure 1).
Highlights
- Re-assaying of March 2024 aircore drill samples increases average scandium grade by 11% with some samples achieving 25 – 50% increases
- Maiden Murga North JORC Resource to be estimated in conjunction with Melrose maiden JORC resource estimate
- Planning for further aircore and diamond drilling to determine the lateral extents and infill wide spaced anomalies of the scandium at Murga underway
- All scandium exploration funded by exploration partner GPR with a further $250K received during the last month
This is a significant development as the re-assay data demonstrate that the actual scandium grades for Murga could be significantly higher than the original drill intercepts previously reported by Rimfire and reinforces the potential of Murga to host a large-scale pure scandium resource.
On the back of these great results, Rimfire has decided to estimate a JORC resource for the Murga North portion of Murga, which will be carried out in conjunction with the upcoming Melrose JORC resource estimate”.
Re-assaying of Samples
Original assaying of drill samples from the reconnaissance March 2024 Murga aircore drilling program was undertaken using a 4-acid digestion / ICP analysis technique which is considered a “partial digest” analytical method and was used by Rimfire to cost effectively “screen” large numbers of drill samples generated by the drill program (see Rimfire’s ASX Announcement dated 6 May 2024).
Having identified multiple scandium occurrences at Murga (i.e. Murga North, Murga Northwest, Murga East and Murga South, Rimfire subsequently resubmitted 260 of the most anomalous samples (greater than 120ppm Sc) from the drilling for additional scandium analysis using the more expensive lithium borate fusion XRF method.
This technique is a “whole digest” analytical method whereby a fused disk of the sample is created and analysed with XRF spectroscopy. The assay grade achieved by this method is considered to be a more representative scandium assay value.
The additional assaying aimed to confirm and potentially increase the scandium assay values obtained from the 4-acid digestion / ICP analysis method. Where the two methods have been previously employed on other Rimfire scandium prospects in the area, the lithium borate fusion method has typically increased individual scandium assay values by 5 – 10%.
As shown in Table 1, the most recent batch of lithium borate fusion XRF assaying returned an average increase in scandium assay values of 11% compared to the corresponding assay value obtained from the 4-acid digestion / ICP analysis method. There were also several individual samples that showed an increase in scandium grade of 25 – 50%.
The lithium borate fusion XRF results are important as they demonstrate that the actual scandium grades for Murga could be significantly higher than the original Murga drill intercepts (calculated using the 4-acid digestion / ICP analysis technique) previously reported by Rimfire (see Rimfire’s ASX Announcement dated 6 May 2024).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
