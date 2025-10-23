AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 28th

AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 28th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference to be held on October 28 th .

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

"We're excited to host the AI and Technology Virtual Investor Conference next week," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "This event creates a dynamic platform where leading industry companies can showcase their strategies, highlight key innovations, and engage directly with both current and prospective investors."

October 28 th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:00 AM ET Modulink Corporation Limited (OTCID: IDVV)
9:30 AM ET Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (OTCQX: PINWF | LSE: PINE)
10:00 AM ET C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (OTCQB: CYSNF |TSXV: CMI)
10:30 AM ET Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (Pink: KPIFF | TSXV: YFI)
11:00 AM ET Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCID: AITX)
11:30 AM ET Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCH)
12:00 PM ET Volatus Aerospace Inc. (OTCQX: TAKOF | TSXV: FLT)
12:30 PM ET Carrier Connect Data Solutions (OTCQB: CCDSF | TSXV: CCDS)
1:00 PM ET Bitcoin Well Inc. (OTCQB: BCNWF | TSXV: BTCW,OTC:BCNWF)
1:30 PM ET Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF | CSE: SKUR)
2:00 PM ET CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CYBHF | TSXV: CYBE)
2:30 PM ET BacTech Environmental Corporation (OTCQB: BCCEF | CSE: BAC)
3:00 PM ET Sparc AI Inc. (OTCQB: SPAIF |CSE: SPAI)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


BTCW:CC
Bitcoin Well

On a mission to enable independence by combining the convenience of modern banking with the benefits of Bitcoin

On a mission to enable independence by combining the convenience of modern banking with the benefits of Bitcoin Keep Reading...
Bitcoin Well Receives $0.5 Million Judgment Against Rapid Cash

(TheNewswire) Edmonton, Alberta June 18, 2025 TheNewswire - Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), Bitcoin Well Canada Ltd. (" Bitcoin Well Canada "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has received a judgment from the Court of King's Bench...
Bitcoin Well Announces Nostr Integration; Including Bitcoin Purchases Via Direct Message

(TheNewswire) Edmonton, Alberta May 27, 2025 TheNewswire - Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces a first-of-its-kind Nostr integration to allow Bitcoin Well customers...
Bitcoin Well Partners With Solo Satoshi To Bring The Bitaxe To The Bitcoin Well Points Store

(TheNewswire) Edmonton, Alberta May 15, 2025 TheNewswire - Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces a partnership with Solosatoshi a company dedicated to the advancement...
Bitcoin Well Expands Rewards Program To Include The Bitcoin Well Points Store

(TheNewswire) Edmonton, Alberta May 8, 2025 TheNewswire - Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces the Bitcoin Well points store, an expansion to the existing rewards...
Bitcoin Well Reports 2025 Q1 Financial Results; Q1 Revenue Increased 97% Year Over Year

(TheNewswire)Edmonton, Alberta May 6, 2025 TheNewswire - Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March...
Westport to Issue Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX: WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT) ("Westport" or "The Company") announces that the Company will release Q3 2025 financial results on Monday, November 10, 2025, after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments...
CHARBONE Announces a Strategic Alliance with a Leading U.S. Industrial Gas Producer

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, October 20, 2025 TheNewswire - CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases...
CHARBONE annonce une alliance strategique avec un important producteur de gaz industriel americain

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 20 octobre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre à Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz...
CHARBONE Announces Closing of Units for Debt Financing Totaling $0.5M

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, October 17, 2025 TheNewswire - CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,...
CHARBONE annonce un financement de reglements de dettes par emission d'unites totalisant 0,5M$

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, le 17 octobre 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre à Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz...
