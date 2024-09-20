AGNICO EAGLE FILES TECHNICAL REPORT FOR THE DETOUR LAKE MINE

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Confirms New High-Grade Gold Zone at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

International Lithium Corp. to Receive CAD$2.2m plus a 2% Net Smelter Royalty Following Reduction of Interest in Its Non-Core Avalonia Project

Jindalee Secures Strategic Agreement with US Department of Energy

Antilles Gold Raises $1.58 Million for Projects in Cuba

Falcon Commences Drilling At Its Great Burnt Copper Project, NL

Trillion Energy International: Focused on Oil and Natural Gas Exploration, Production, and Distribution in Turkey and Europe

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Avrupa Minerals

AVU:CA

Zodiac Gold

ZAU:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Altech Batteries

ATC:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

AGNICO EAGLE FILES TECHNICAL REPORT FOR THE DETOUR LAKE MINE

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed an updated technical report for the Detour Lake mine in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Agnico Eagle logo (CNW Group/Agnico Eagle Mines Limited)

The technical report is available on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and on the Company's website ( www.agnicoeagle.com ).

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a Canadian based and led senior gold mining company and the third largest gold producer in the world, producing precious metals from operations in Canada , Australia , Finland and Mexico . It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States . Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-files-technical-report-for-the-detour-lake-mine-302254136.html

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Agnico Eagle MinesAEM:CAGold Investing
AEM:CA
The Conversation (0)
Gold Investing

White Gold Corp. Announces Fully Committed C$5.1 Million Private Placement

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of: (i) flow-through common shares at a price of C$0.33 per share (each a "FT Share "); and (ii) common shares in the capital of the Company  at a price of C$0.30 per common share (each a " Common Share "), and for total gross proceeds of approximately C$5,116,000 (the " Offering ").

"We are very appreciative for the continued support for our exciting and impactful exploration activities to advance our significant gold deposit and other recent high-grade gold discoveries on our district scale land package in the prolific and under explored White Gold District." stated David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:VR

Victory Resources: Developing Precious Metals Projects in Safe and Stable Canadian Jurisdictions

Victory Resources (CSE:VR) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Victory Resources is a resource development company growing a portfolio of precious metals projects. The company is focused on acquiring projects that are conducive to mining, especially those that benefit from both existing infrastructure and government support. Both of Victory Resources’ projects are located in safe and reliable mining jurisdictions in Canada, including the company’s flagship Hammond Reef South project in Ontario and the Mal-Wen gold project in British Columbia.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:MTH

Mammoth Resources: Defining Precious Metal Resources in Mexico

Mammoth Resources (TSXV:MTH) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Resource channel.

Mammoth Resources is a precious metals exploration company developing the Tenoriba gold-silver exploration project in Mexico’s prolific Sierra Madre belt. The Sierra Madre region has historically produced 80 million ounces of gold equivalent and is home to 40 million ounces of recent gold equivalent discoveries led by such well known companies as Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX:AEM) and Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G) (currently being acquired by Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), among others.

Keep reading...Show less
Manuka Resources

Extension of TransAsia Debt Facility

Manuka Resources Limited (“Manuka” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has reached an agreement with TransAsia Private Capital Limited (“TransAsia”) to extend the maturity date of its existing debt facility to 31 January 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars in stacks.

Top 7 ASX Gold ETFs in 2024

The price of gold surged toward the US$2,600 mark for the first time in mid-September, following an interest rate cut in Europe and speculation the US Federal Reserve was considering a larger 50-point cut when it meets on September 17 and 18.

The news also caused gold to set a record high in Australian dollars as its momentum carried the AUD gold price to an all-time high of AU$3,852.54 on September 13.

For many investors, gold is a tool for diversification. The precious metal is known for its ability to act as a safe haven and hence operates as a protective option when building a balanced portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less
Copper mine worker.

Unlocking Cashflow Potential in Mining Ventures

The months and years after a significant mineral discovery can be financially complex for mining companies. Getting to mining operations requires careful cashflow strategies to keep the venture afloat.

There is a path to cashflow generation that can take an organization through the stages of discovery to production. These strategies can enable such companies to keep moving through the much-needed work of early stage mine development.

Keep reading...Show less

SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Video Webcast

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2024 third quarter financial results after market close on October 2, 2024. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place October 3, 2024, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD's President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang; and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Peter Adamek, will provide a summary of the company's third quarter financial results and an update on the Donlin Gold project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Resources

Sarama Completes Issue of Shares for Debt and ASX Cleansing Notice

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to report that on 18 September 2024, it had completed the issue of shares in part settlement of deferred executive salaries and director fees (the “Compensation Shares” or the “Shares for Debt”) as previously announced in a news release dated 17 July 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold Hits Fresh All-time High, Then Pulls Back After Fed Cuts Rates

The US Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate for the first time in four years on Wednesday (September 18), beginning its cutting cycle with a sizeable 50 basis point reduction.

The Federal Open Market Committee has held rates steady since July 2023 after starting to hike in March 2022.

Speaking at a press conference after the decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the US economy has come into balance, which means the time has come to cut rates. He added that the cut puts the central bank in a good position to respond quickly with changes should inflation begin to reverse or should the labor market deteriorate.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Silver Crown Royalties Inc. to OTCQX

FDA Fast Track Designation for Narmafotinib in Advanced Pancreatic Cancer

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Trading Halt

Offer Booklet Non-Renounceable Rights Issue Offer

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Silver Crown Royalties Inc. to OTCQX

Lithium Investing

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Unsecured Loan Facility from Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology

uranium investing

Director Loan

Cleantech Investing

Carbonxt Group Limited (ASX: CG1) – Trading Halt

Silver Investing

How to Invest in Silver (Updated 2024)

×