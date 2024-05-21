Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium — 10 Stocks I'm Watching Now

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top Stories This Week: Silver Price Breaks US$30, "Big Short" Investor Burry Gets into Gold

Trending Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fungtional Labs

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence

Aerovate Therapeutics Presents Baseline Data from the Phase 2b Portion of the IMPAHCT Trial at the American Thoracic Society 2024 International Conference

Baseline characteristics reflect a PAH population with significant disease

Topline data from Phase 2b portion of IMPAHCT study to be released in June 2024

Enrollment into the Phase 3 portion of IMPAHCT continues at more than 120 sites globally

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs that meaningfully improve the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease, today presented a poster outlining baseline characteristics from all patients enrolled in the dose-ranging Phase 2b portion of the I nhaled i M atinib P ulmonary A rterial H ypertension C linical T rial (IMPAHCT) at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2024 International Conference taking place in San Diego, CA. IMPAHCT is a Phase 2bPhase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multinational trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of AV-101 in adults with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

"These baseline characteristics reflect a patient population with significant disease despite treatment with two to three targeted PAH therapeutics. This underscores the unmet need for novel therapeutics with unique mechanisms of action that address the key drivers of PAH," said Hunter Gillies, MBChB, Chief Medical Officer of Aerovate Therapeutics. "Coupled with our operationally seamless and adaptive IMPAHCT Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial design, we believe we are well positioned to move AV-101 forward efficiently through Phase 3 development without compromising the scientific rigor required to optimize the dose of a new investigational drug for patients."

The 202 adult patients in the Phase 2b portion of IMPAHCT are roughly split between World Health Organization functional classes II and III, with approximately 57% of patients on triple background therapy consisting of prostacyclins, endothelin receptor antagonists, and nitric oxide pathway targeting compounds. The baseline characteristics are similar to other recent studies in PAH for novel therapeutics and should support the ability to evaluate clear signals of efficacy, safety and tolerability of AV-101, a novel dry powder formulation of imatinib administered by inhalation.

"We believe that we are at the beginning stages of a new era of therapeutics in PAH that have the potential to address the root cause of disease," said Tim Noyes, Chief Executive Officer of Aerovate Therapeutics. "Our previous Phase 1 study in healthy adult volunteers demonstrated that direct delivery of lower doses of imatinib to the lung through dry powder inhalation resulted in lower systemic exposure than achieved with 400mg of oral imatinib with no serious adverse events reported. We are looking forward to providing our Phase 2b data in June and advancing AV-101 development to provide a novel antiproliferative treatment for patients with PAH who need more options."

Aerovate expects to present topline Phase 2b data in June and continue Phase 3 trial enrollment globally. A copy of the conference poster presentation will be available in the "Events & Presentations" section of Aerovate's website at ir.aerovatetx.com .

About PAH
PAH is a rare, progressive orphan disease with unmet medical need that affects approximately 70,000 people in the United States and Europe. PAH can cause strain on the heart, leading to limitation of physical activity, heart failure and reduced life expectancy.

About AV-101
AV-101 is an investigational, proprietary dry powder inhaled formulation of the antiproliferative drug imatinib. Developed specifically for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), AV-101 is designed to target cellular hyperproliferation and resistance to apoptosis, driven by improper signaling in cells of the distal pulmonary arteries. By targeting the proliferation and accumulation of cells in the arteries of the lungs, we believe AV-101 has the potential to provide meaningful improvements for patients beyond the capabilities of currently approved therapies. AV-101 is designed for delivery by an easy-to-use dry powder inhaler, directly into the lungs to maximize potential clinical benefit and limit systemic adverse effects. Phase 1 results published in ERJ Open Research showed that AV-101 delivered by dry powder inhalation was generally well-tolerated by healthy adult volunteers with no serious adverse events reported. Aerovate has completed enrollment in the Phase 2b portion of the IMPAHCT clinical trial and is currently enrolling patients in the Phase 3 portion to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AV-101 in adults with PAH.

About the IMPAHCT Trial
IMPAHCT (Inhaled iMatinib Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Clinical Trial) is a multi-national, placebo-controlled Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial in adults with PAH that continuously enrolled patients from Phase 2b to Phase 3. The Phase 2b portion of the trial will evaluate three doses of AV-101 over 24 weeks, compared to placebo, to identify an optimal dose based on the primary endpoint, change in pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR), and safety, tolerability, and other clinical measures. The Phase 3 portion of the trial will compare patients taking the optimal dose of AV-101, selected from the Phase 2b data, to placebo. The primary endpoint of the Phase 3 portion of the trial will be change in six-minute walk distance (6MWD) over 24 weeks versus placebo. More information about this trial is available at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05036135 .

About Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc.
Aerovate is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs that meaningfully improve the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. Aerovate's initial focus is on advancing AV-101, its proprietary dry powder inhaled formulation of the drug imatinib for the treatment of patients with PAH. Learn more at aerovatetx.com or follow the Company on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn .

Available Information
Aerovate announces material information to the public about the Company, its products and services, and other matters through a variety of means, including filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, the investor relations section of the Company website at ir.aerovatetx.com, and the Company's X (formerly known as Twitter) account @AerovateTx in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "future," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," seek," "strategy," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions regarding future periods. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the baseline patient characteristics from the Phase 2b portion of the IMPAHCT trial and contribution of those characteristics to the evaluation of safety and efficacy measures; the clinical significance of similarities in baseline characteristics of patients in IMPAHCT as compared to prior-conducted trials, including third-party trials; our expectations regarding continuing patient enrollment for the Phase 3 portion of the IMPAHCT trial; therapeutic potential and clinical benefits of AV-101; and our anticipated timing for the release of topline data from the Phase 2b portion of the IMPAHCT trial.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to the therapeutic potential, safety and clinical benefits of AV-101; the timing associated with the identification and activation of clinical sites, patient enrollment, initiation, delivery of drug supply and continuation of our Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial of AV-101 in PAH patients; positive results from a clinical study may not necessarily be predictive of the results of future or ongoing clinical studies; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and subsequent filings with the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

Media Contact
Peg Rusconi
peg.rusconi@vergescientific.com

Investor Contact
IR@Aerovatetx.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc.AVTENASDAQ:AVTENanotech Investing
AVTE
The Conversation (0)

Aerovate Therapeutics Announces First Quarter Financial Results and Business Highlights

  • Topline data expected in June 2024 from Phase 2b portion of the IMPAHCT global Phase 2b/Phase 3 clinical trial of AV-101 for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH)

  • Enrollment continues into the Phase 3 portion of the IMPAHCT trial of AV-101

  • Poster to be presented with baseline characteristics of the Phase 2b portion of the IMPAHCT trial at the ATS 2024 Conference on May 21

  • Cash runway into 2026, based on our current operating plan

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs that meaningfully improve the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and recent business highlights.

Recent Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

HP Inc. Unveils Industry's Most Productive Label Press for Converters and Brands

PALO ALTO, CA–(Marketwired – Mar 29, 2016) – HP (NYSE: HPQ) today announced the HP Indigo 8000 Digital Press, the industry’s most productive digital narrow web press,(1) offering end-to-end label production at double the speed previously available.(2)

HP also announced upgrades for the HP Indigo 20000 and 30000 Digital Presses as well as new ink and substrate options, offering converters and brands unmatched application possibilities at faster speeds.

Keep reading...Show less

Alloycorp Mining Extends Loan Facilities with Resource Capital Funds

Alloycorp Mining Inc. (TSXV:AVT) announced that it’s entered into agreements aimed at extending the maturity dates of its existing loan facilities with Resource Capital Funds.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Alloycorp Mining Moving Forward with Avanti Kitsault Project

Alloycorp Mining Inc. (TSXV:AVT) released an update on its Avanti Kitsault project, noting that at the end of April, engineering and procurement for it was about 60 percent complete. Meanwhile, credit commitments of US$225 million have been secured by the company.

The company also states:

Keep reading...Show less

Avanti Mining Changes Name to Alloycorp Mining

Avanti Mining Inc. (TSXV:AVT) announced that it has made senior management and board changes to support company growth and the development of its Kitsault molybdenum project. It also said it will be changing its name to Alloycorp Mining Inc., though its shares will still trade under the symbol “AVT.”

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Secures Strategic Investments

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Secures Strategic Investments

Up to $42 Million in Two-Part Funding from New Strategic Investor and Existing Shareholders with Committed Closing of an Aggregate of $14 Million Up Front

MYMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.® (Nasdaq: MYMD) ("MYMD" or "the Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies for age-related diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, today announced that it has secured $7 million in commitments in two private placement funding rounds led by a strategic investor, PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: PMCB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes. An additional $7 million was raised from existing MYMD shareholders participating in the offerings. The closings of the two private placements are each subject to customary closing conditions and are both expected to occur on or around May 22, 2024.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ventyx Biosciences to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX) ("Ventyx"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing novel oral therapies that address a broad range of inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Company executives will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Event: UBS Obesity Therapeutics Day
    Location: Virtual
    Date: Thursday, May 23, 2024
    Time: 12:00-12:30 PM ET
  • Event: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
    Location: New York, NY
    Date: Thursday, June 6, 2024
    Time: 11:00-11:25 AM ET
  • Event: Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Location: Miami, FL
    Date: Tuesday, June 11, 2024

A webcast of the UBS and Jefferies presentations will be available in the Investors and News section of the Ventyx website at www.ventyxbio.com . A webcast replay will also be available on this website shortly after conclusion of the event for thirty days.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CEL-SCI Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

CEL-SCI Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Cel-Sci Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as well as key recent clinical and corporate developments.

Clinical and Corporate Developments include:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ventyx Biosciences Announces Appointment of Matthew Moore as Chief Operating Officer

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX), ("Ventyx"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing novel oral therapies that address a range of inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Matthew Moore as Chief Operating Officer.

"I am excited to welcome Matt to the Ventyx leadership team," said Raju Mohan, Chief Executive Officer. "He brings a wealth of expertise to Ventyx from his multiple decades in the biopharma industry. In his role as COO, Matt will play an important role in driving corporate operations, business development and strategy."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cullinan Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cullinan Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Combination and monotherapy solid tumor dose escalation data for CLN-619 to be presented in a poster session at ASCO 2024 Annual Meeting

CLN-978 development to focus exclusively on autoimmune diseases, starting with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) as the first indication

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Veru Announces Steven B. Heymsfield M.D. as the Principal Investigator for its Enobosarm Phase 2b Clinical Trial for High Quality Weight Loss

Veru Announces Steven B. Heymsfield M.D. as the Principal Investigator for its Enobosarm Phase 2b Clinical Trial for High Quality Weight Loss

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines for preserving muscle for high quality weight loss, oncology, and viral induced acute respiratory distress syndrome, today announced Steven B. Heymsfield, M.D., a Professor and the Director of the Body Composition-Metabolism Laboratory at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as the Principal Investigator for the Company's Phase 2b clinical trial of enobosarm to preserve muscle while augmenting fat loss in patients receiving a GLP-1 RA for weight loss.

Dr. Heymsfield is a leading authority on body composition assessment and his research focuses primarily on human obesity, including energy balance regulation, weight loss treatments, co-morbidity effects, and development of related mathematical models. He has a long term-interest in the development of methods for evaluating body composition and the application of new technologies to the study of human metabolism.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

RAMM Pharma Corp. Provides Update on Litigation

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Q1-2024 Financial Results

World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Q1-2024 Financial Results

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Lithium Investing

Final Results 2023

Gold Investing

Dynacor Group Reports Sales of US$25.0 Million for April 2024

Battery Metals Investing

Patriot Battery Metals Announces C$75M Flow-Through Financing

Battery Metals Investing

International Lithium Completes Purchase of the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper Project Near Upsala, Ontario and Application for Drilling Permits

Copper Investing

Forum Energy: Camp Construction Begins; 10,000 Metre Drill Program to Commence Soon at the Aberdeen Uranium Project, Thelon Basin, Nunavut

×