GamingInvesting News

MetaGaia METG Wallet Simplifies Purchases for Upcoming Metaverse and P2E Game

Advokate Group a global leader in blockchain technologies, today announced the release of its own native wallet in preparation for the launch of its premier experience-to-earn metaverse, MetaGaia . The MetaGaia Wallet will be used to hold users' $METG, a native token for the MetaGaia metaverse.

Wallet users will enjoy early access to the soon-to-be-released $METG tokens, which can be purchased, earned in airdrops and won in the MetaGaia metaverse through battle tournaments in HexaHero and other activities. Compared non-native coins, $METG will enable faster transactions when purchasing MetaGaia NFTs and other digital goods within the MetaGaia metaverse.

MetaGaia wallet enables the users to purchase $METG by credit cards. Also, the MetaGaia wallet is customizable, including a username and a unique profile picture. Users can transfer NFTs to other Solana-enabled wallets. Transferring $METG and NFTs to other users is also possible within the MetaGaia wallet, enabling fast, secure transactions between users.

Once the MetaGaia metaverse is launched, users can connect their MetaGaia wallets and any Solana based wallets, combining owned NFTs into the MetaGaia metaverse for a unique experience.

Advokate is currently hosting a $METG giveaway for users who refer friends and gather new registrations for the MetaGaia wallet. Any user can generate a unique referral link. Users who invite five friends who sign up for the MetaGaia wallet will earn 50 $METG, and users who invite five additional friends will receive an additional 150 $METG. The giveaway will run until 10,000 $METG in total is claimed.

Sign up for the MetaGaia wallet here .

"We are thrilled about expanding the capabilities of the MetaGaia wallet to make the purchasing experience seamless within MetaGaia," said Gordon Kwok , CEO of Advokate. "Realtime purchases in the MetaGaia metaverse will be a clean, fast process, making it easy for MetaGaia users to shop for new NFTs in the MetaGaia ecosystem. This includes purchases for HexaHero, a head-to-head robot battle strategy game, the first game to be launched in MetaGaia."

About Advokate Group
Founded by MIT alumni, the Advokate leadership team brings business acumen from Blackstone, BlackRock, Sony-Ericsson and Wells Fargo. Advokate has overseen the release of multiple successful NFT drops and virtual games, and its flagship Solana-based MetaGaia metaverse is the first to allow consumers to play-to-earn game, socialize, shop brands and buy virtual real estate. Game developers from Final Fantasy, Zynga, Walt Disney and Ismole ensure the best gaming experience.

For more information on MetaGaia visit the website , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

All registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
David Haefele
FortyThree, Inc.
831.621.5661
advokate@43pr.com

SOURCE Advokate

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/20/c3233.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PC Building Made Easy: GIGABYTE introduces AORUS Project Stealth Computer Assembly Kit

- GIGABYTE Technology announced today its newly developed AORUS Project Stealth computer assembly kit, a revolutionary product that features a customized combo of motherboard, graphics card, and PC case. The Project Stealth is designed to eliminate the pain points of cable clutters, obstacles to installation, and obstructed airflow with a sleek header design, making PC building an easy task and the overall experience a pleasant one.

PC Building Made Easy! GIGABYTE introduces AORUS Project Stealth Computer Assembly Kit

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced user in PC building, many often find the building process frustrating when connecting various cables within a limited space. While others may also struggle with cable management. To improve the PC building experience, GIGABYTE developed the Project Stealth computer assembly kit, an ingenious solution that consists of a Z690 AORUS ELITE STEALTH motherboard and an RTX 3070 GAMING OC STEALTH graphics card pre-installed in an AORUS C300G STEALTH case. Through some smart re-engineering, the Project Stealth minimizes the need for cable connection and cable management. It ultimately simplifies the building process while keeping the case interior clutter-free for a much-enhanced airflow with sleek and cleaner aesthetics.

In addition to optimizing the PC building experience, AORUS Project Stealth is designed to perform. The computer assembly kit centers around the Z690 AORUS ELITE STEALTH motherboard, which supports the latest Intel 12th-gen processors for delivering enormous processing power. Paired with the WINDFORCE-cooled RTX 3070 GAMING OC STEALTH graphics card, the Project Stealth provides an ultimate gaming platform ready for those who are looking to build a high-end gaming PC.

The AORUS Project Stealth computer assembly kit is now available. Please contact local GIGABYTE retailers for availability. To learn more about the product, visit the official GIGABYTE website: https://bit.ly/AORUSprojectstealth

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pc-building-made-easy-gigabyte-introduces-aorus-project-stealth-computer-assembly-kit-301551046.html

SOURCE GIGABYTE

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/20/c9108.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esports Entertainment Group Announces Appointment of Kaitesi Munroe to Board of Directors

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Kaitesi Munroe to the Company's Board of Directors. Ms. Munroe satisfies the criteria for independent directors for the purposes of Nasdaq rules and applicable Securities and Exchange Commission requirements. Her appointment will bring the size of the Board to eight members.

"We are excited to further strengthen and diversify our Board of Directors through the appointment of Kaitesi Munroe, and I am delighted to welcome her to the Company," said Grant Johnson, Chairman and CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "Her extensive knowledge and experience with legislative matters and government affairs will be of critical importance as we expand our iGaming footprint and establish ourselves as the leading provider of technology solutions to the fast-growing and exciting world of real money esports wagering. I am confident that Kaitesi's background makes her a great addition to the Board of Directors, and we are looking forward to benefiting from her perspective."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Dignitas Announces Nick as Rocket League Head Coach

Dignitas has announced Nicolas "Nick" Marrone as the new head coach of their Rocket League team.

Most recently, Nick was the head coach of Team Queso. Under Nick's tenure, Queso saw an incredible boom in their competitive results. After finishing 9th in the RLCS Fall split, Queso burst onto the scene in the Winter Split and won two of the three regional events as well as a 2nd place finish at the Major.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GoNoodle Partners with Special Olympics and the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games to Promote Inclusivity in the Classroom

GoNoodle and Special Olympics Will Come Together to Help Educators Communicate Inclusivity and Belonging Through New Content and Educational Resources for Students, Educators, and Parents

GoNoodle has partnered with Special Olympics to help share the values, principles, and experiences of Special Olympics athletes with children across the country through new content, resources, and tools to help shape a generation that supports inclusivity for all. The aligned mission, to celebrate the limitless potential of individuals with intellectual disabilities and the power of movement to bring people together and, ultimately, transform lives speaks to the heart of both organizations. As Special Olympics athletes across the country get ready for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, kicking off on June 5th in Orlando, FL classrooms and families can use the resources to come together to learn and play, using the new series, "High 5, Champ."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

THE BATTLE HAS BEGUN IN MYTHIC LEGENDS

Outfit7 Launches A Brand-New Strategy RPG Worldwide

Mythic Legends Outfit7's brand new strategy RPG, published by Hyper Dot Studios, is now available worldwide . The action-packed new title offers adrenaline-fueled multiplayer battles, decks of incredibly powerful heroes, and constant progression and rewards.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SWARMIO ANNOUNCES PROPOSED INSIDER LED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) ('Swarmio' or 'the Company'), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary gaming and esports platform via its telecom operator ("telco") partners, announces its intention to complete a non-brokered insider-led private placement of up to $1,000,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×