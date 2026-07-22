Advisory: CAE's FY2027 Q1 financial results conference call and Annual Meeting of Shareholders 2026

NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) Analysts and institutional investors are invited to virtually attend CAE's FY2027 Q1 financial results conference call on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). CAE will release its FY2027 first-quarter financial results on August 12, 2026, after market close.
The FY2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), in person and via live webcast.
FY2027 first-quarter financial results
When:
Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET
Who:
Calin Rovinescu, Executive Chairman of the board
Matthew Bromberg, President and Chief Executive Officer
Ryan McLeod, Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Arnovitz, Chief Strategy Officer
Webcast:
The conference call will be available via a live audio webcast, and a recording will be available following the event at www.cae.com/investors/.
The conference call will also be available via telephone in North America.
Toll Free - North America: +1 (800) 990-2777
Conference ID: 52503
International Toll-Free Access to the conference call is available through this link. International participants who wish to join the call should click on the link, select the flag of the country where their phone number is registered, complete the form and press the button to submit. They will immediately receive a call on the number provided and will be joined to the conference on a muted line. Afterwards, press *1 to join the question queue.
CAE's Annual Meeting of Shareholders 2026
When:
Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. ET
Who:
Calin Rovinescu, Executive Chairman of the board
Matthew Bromberg, President and Chief Executive Officer
Mark Hounsell, Chief Legal Officer
Where:
The Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held in person at 1250 René-Lévesque Blvd. W., Suite 3610, 36th Floor, Montreal, Quebec, H3B 4W8, and via live webcast.
A recording will be available following the event at www.cae.com/investors/.
About CAE
At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defence forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with sites and training locations in over 40 countries. For nearly 80 years, CAE has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently seeking to set the standard by delivering excellence in high-fidelity flight simulators and training solutions, while embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing technology and enhancing human performance, we strive to be the trusted partner in advancing safety and mission readiness - today and tomorrow.
Read our FY26 Global Annual Activity and Sustainability Report.
CAE Contacts:
Media Relations:
Samantha Golinski, Senior Vice President, Communications
+1-438-805-5856, samantha.golinski@cae.com
Investor Relations:
Andrew Arnovitz, Chief Strategy Officer
+1-514-734-5760, andrew.arnovitz@cae.com
SOURCE CAE Inc.
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