Advantage Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results on Election of Directors

May 7, 2026
Advantage Energy Ltd. ("Advantage") is pleased to announce that on May 7, 2026 it held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). A total of 126,540,454 common shares (approximately 75.42% of the outstanding common shares) were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy.
At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of ten (10) nominees as directors of Advantage to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting by way of ballot in favour or withheld from voting for the individual nominees as follows:
|
FOR
|
WITHHELD
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Jill Angevine
|
110,668,495
|
95.37
|
5,367,663
|
4.63
|
Michael Belenkie
|
115,606,512
|
99.63
|
429,646
|
0.37
|
Deirdre Choate
|
114,259,612
|
98.47
|
1,776,546
|
1.53
|
Donald Clague
|
115,775,233
|
99.78
|
260,925
|
0.22
|
Daniel Farb
|
112,962,378
|
97.35
|
3,073,780
|
2.65
|
John Festival
|
112,829,526
|
97.24
|
3,206,632
|
2.76
|
Norman MacDonald
|
88,475,497
|
76.25
|
27,560,661
|
23.75
|
Larry Massaro
|
114,293,195
|
98.50
|
1,742,963
|
1.50
|
Katherine Minyard
|
115,393,861
|
99.45
|
642,297
|
0.55
|
David Smith
|
114,345,464
|
98.54
|
1,690,694
|
1.46
For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
SOURCE Advantage Energy Ltd.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2026/07/c1026.html