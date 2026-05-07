Advantage Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results on Election of Directors

Advantage Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results on Election of Directors

May 7, 2026

 (TSX: AAV,OTC:AAVVF)

Advantage Energy Ltd. ("Advantage") is pleased to announce that on May 7, 2026 it held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). A total of 126,540,454 common shares (approximately 75.42% of the outstanding common shares) were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of ten (10) nominees as directors of Advantage to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting by way of ballot in favour or withheld from voting for the individual nominees as follows:

FOR

WITHHELD

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Jill Angevine

110,668,495

95.37

5,367,663

4.63

Michael Belenkie

115,606,512

99.63

429,646

0.37

Deirdre Choate

114,259,612

98.47

1,776,546

1.53

Donald Clague

115,775,233

99.78

260,925

0.22

Daniel Farb

112,962,378

97.35

3,073,780

2.65

John Festival    

112,829,526

97.24

3,206,632

2.76

Norman MacDonald          

88,475,497

76.25

27,560,661

23.75

Larry Massaro

114,293,195

98.50

1,742,963

1.50

Katherine Minyard

115,393,861

99.45

642,297

0.55

David Smith

114,345,464

98.54

1,690,694

1.46

For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Advantage Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2026/07/c1026.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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