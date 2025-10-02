Aduro Clean Technologies to Present at Leading Industry Events in October

Aduro Clean Technologies to Present at Leading Industry Events in October

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (" Aduro " or the " Company ") (Nasdaq: ADUR ) (CSE: ACT ) (FSE: 9D5 ), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower-value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21 st century, today announced its participation in a series of marquee industry events in October 2025.

These events - including K 2025 Conference, the 10th Edition of Sustainability in Packaging Europe, and Ontario Chemistry & Plastics Day - provide Aduro with multiple platforms to highlight its technology, engage global stakeholders, and deepen relationships across the circular economy value chain.

K 2025 – International Trade Fair for Plastics and Rubber
Date: October 8-15, 2025
Location: Düsseldorf Exhibition Centre, Düsseldorf, Germany
Website: https://www.k-online.com

Regarded as the flagship global platform for plastics and rubber innovation, K 2025 attracts a broad international audience of technology providers, polymer producers, converters, brand owners, and researchers. The fair spans machinery, materials, digitalization, recycling, and circular economy solutions, providing a unique venue for technology exposition and strategic dialogue. Aduro's participation will focus on strengthening industry relationships, exploring partnerships, and showcasing its Hydrochemolytic™ Technology in both informal discussions and formal meetings throughout the tradeshow.

10th Edition of Sustainability in Packaging Europe
Date: October 21-23, 2025
Location: Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower, Barcelona, Spain
Presentation: "A holistic approach to recycling: what is required to make it viable" Eric Appelman, CRO
Date: October 23, 2025, 11:30 AM
Exhibition Booth: 4 - Host Stefanie Steenhuis
Website: https://www.sustainability-in-packaging.com/sustainability-in-packaging-europe

Known for convening leading voices in packaging sustainability, the conference serves as a focal point for brands, converters, recyclers, and technology providers to address the regulatory, technical, and business challenges shaping Europe's circular packaging future. Aduro's dual presence as both presenter and exhibitor underscores the Company's commitment to driving innovation in chemical recycling and advancing scalable solutions in the packaging value chain. As a sponsor, Aduro will showcase its Hydrochemolytic™ Technology and engage directly with packaging leaders to explore new pathways for advancing plastic recycling and sustainable materials.

Ontario Chemistry & Plastics Day
Date: October 22, 2025
Location: Hyatt Regency Hotel, Toronto, Ontario
Website: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/chemistry-industry-association-of-canada_ontario-chemistry-and-plastics-day-on-october-activity-7375892039697178624-mcjg

Ontario Chemistry & Plastics Day convenes leaders from industry, government, and non-governmental organizations to discuss the province's pathway to a circular plastics economy. The event features panels, discussions, and networking sessions aimed at advancing policies and technologies that reduce plastic waste and promote sustainable value chains. Abe Dyck, representing Aduro, will join the Circular Plastics Economy panel, to share insights on how advanced recycling can be integrated into policy frameworks and market strategies. Aduro's participation reinforces its commitment to shaping Ontario's circular economy through collaboration with policymakers, industry partners, and communities.

In addition to its presentations, Aduro will also hold meetings throughout the conferences. Interested parties are encouraged to contact the respective organizers or email aduro@kcsa.com to arrange one-on-one meetings.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic™ Technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21 st century.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Head of Business Development and Investor Relations
ir@adurocleantech.com
+1 226 784 8889

KCSA Strategic Communications
Jack Perkins, Senior Vice President
aduro@kcsa.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, Aduro's participation in investor and industry conferences in October 2025, and the potential benefits of the Company's public relations and outreach initiatives on investor awareness and industry engagement. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, adverse market conditions, the effectiveness of communications and outreach initiatives, potential technological challenges, difficulties in raising adequate funds, and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

PR164 Aduro Oct Events

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b3196a4-2de1-4d97-8087-606408bf4035


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Aduro Clean TechnologiesACT:CCCSE:ACTCleantech Investing
ACT:CC
The Conversation (0)
Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals Reports Completion of 2025 Summer Field Program and Progress at Table Mountain High-Purity Silica Project, British Columbia, Canada

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to report the completion of its planned 2025 summer field exploration program and provide a progress update at its 100% owned high-purity silica Table Mountain Project ("Table Mountain" or the "Project"), located (Figure 1) near Golden, British Columbia, Canada.

For context, last month Troy announced the filing of a National Instrument 43-101 technical report ("NI 43101" or "Technical Report") on the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") of 56,945,602 tonnes Inferred at an average grade of 98.91% SiO₂, with very low levels of impurities. The Technical Report's Effective Date is June 30, 2025 and it can be found on SEDAR+ and on corporate web site www.troyminerals.com.

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

Cotec Holdings Corp. Notes Hypromag USA Project Update

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note today's press release by HyProMag USA, LLC ("HyProMag USA"), its U.S.-based joint venture rare earth permanent magnet recycling and manufacturing company.

HyProMag USA announced an update on the Detailed Design phase of its Dallas-Fort Worth rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing hub. The engineering, procurement and construction management work is being led by PegasusTSI Inc. and BBA USA Inc.

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources (TSXV:HMR)

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Marketing Update Extends Closing of $3M Financing

Homerun Resources Inc. ("Homerun" or the "Company") (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) is pleased to announce that to further support investor understanding and broaden market awareness, Homerun has engaged Dig Media Inc (INN) and Rockstone Research. These partnerships will help deliver Bmely updates, accessible investor educaBon, and expert insights that clarify Homerun's value proposiBon and growth potenBal. At a Bme when the company's story may appear complex to average investors, these plaGorms will play a key role in translaBng Homerun's progress into clear, engaging content that supports the next phase of growth.

The Company announces that it entered into an agreement with Rockstone Research to provide markeBng services to the Company. Rockstone Research is a Switzerland-based capital markets research firm specializing in the resource, technology, and energy transiBon sectors. With a strong focus on idenBfying growth opportuniBes in emerging markets and strategic commodiBes, Rockstone publishes in-depth reports that are distributed through internaBonal financial media plaGorms and made available directly at www.rockstone-research.com. All reports are released in both English and German and circulated worldwide via free email newslePer to insBtuBonal and retail investors. Rockstone was founded in 2011 by Stephan Bogner, who studied economics in Dortmund, Germany, graduaBng in 2004 as Diplom- Kaufmann. He has been acBve in the precious metals and junior mining industry since 2002, bringing more than two decades of experience and industry knowledge to Rockstone's research and analysis.

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Press Release Regarding Capacity Expansion Concept Study

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note today's press release by HyProMag USA, LLC ("HyProMag USA"), its U.S.-based joint venture rare earth permanent magnet recycling and manufacturing company.

HyProMag USA announced the commissioning of a Concept Study to evaluate the expansion of its operations into Nevada and South Carolina in collaboration with Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions, LLC ("ILS")[i]. The Concept Study will be completed by PegasusTSI Inc. and BBA USA Inc. and will define design and capital requirements for additional Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap ("HPMS")[ii] capacity and up to four new magnet production lines. The expansions are planned to complement the phased build-out of the first Texas Hub to optimize HyProMag USA's hub-and-spoke configuration in the United States.[iii]

Keep reading...Show less
Westport (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport


Keep reading...Show less
Solar power plant panels.

Silica Investing: How Processing Bottlenecks Create Breakthrough Opportunities

As one of its most abundant minerals, the world has no shortage of silica. The challenge — and more importantly, the value — lies in making it pure enough for the technologies that will define the global energy transition.

Innovations in cleaner and more efficient high-purity (HPQ) silica processing are emerging as one of the most powerful levers of value creation in the energy transition. While quartz is abundant in nature, producing HPQ silica has historically depended on energy-intensive, chemical-heavy methods — until recently.

Breakthroughs in cleaner, more efficient refining are reshaping how HPQ silica is produced, cutting costs, shrinking carbon footprints and creating a technology-driven industry from what was once viewed as a commodity.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Reinstatement to Quotation

Trading Halt

Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

Acquisition of High-Grade Shafter Silver Project in Texas with $150M Infrastructure

Related News

Gold Investing

Reinstatement to Quotation

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

uranium investing

Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

silver investing

Acquisition of High-Grade Shafter Silver Project in Texas with $150M Infrastructure

uranium investing

Lo Herma Resource Drilling Timing Confirmed

Critical Metals Investing

COB: Repayment of Promissory Note

Energy Investing

Oasis Uranium Propsectivity Report