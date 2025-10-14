Aduro Clean Technologies to Participate in the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Aduro Clean Technologies to Participate in the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc . (" Aduro " or the " Company ") (Nasdaq: ADUR ) (CSE: ACT ) (FSE: 9D5 ), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower-value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21 st century, today announced its participation in the 51 st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference as Gold Sponsor taking place November 2–5, 2025.

51 st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference
Dates : November 2-5, 2025
Location: Hilton New Orleans Riverside, New Orleans, Louisiana
Presentation: November 4, 2025 – 10:50 AM
Exhibition Booth: 320
Website: https://neworleansconference.com/
Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-new-orleans-investment-conference-tickets-1073141658589

Founded in 1974, the New Orleans Investment Conference is one of the oldest and most respected investment forums in North America. The event attracts sophisticated retail and institutional investors from across the United States and more than 35 countries for multi-day programming featuring keynote speakers, panel discussions, and exhibitor sessions. With a strong focus on macro trends, commodities, energy, precious metals, and emerging technologies, the Conference is known for delivering deep market insight and high-level networking with influential thought leaders and decision-makers.

The management team will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. These sessions provide an opportunity to discuss the Company's strategy, technology development, and upcoming milestones. On-site meeting space will be available throughout the conference. To request a meeting, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at aduro@kcsa.com

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic™ Technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21 st century.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations
ir@adurocleantech.com
+1 226 784 8889

KCSA Strategic Communications
Jack Perkins, Senior Vice President
aduro@kcsa.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include those regarding the Company's participation as a Gold Sponsor at the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, its presentation and related investor meetings, and the potential benefits or outcomes of such participation. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause such differences include changes in the conference schedule, investor attendance or engagement, market conditions, and other risks beyond the Company's control. Aduro undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Aduro - New Orleans PR Graphic

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f317d13-08d1-4154-b2b7-fca787eb7f6e


Primary Logo

