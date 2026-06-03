ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 122,000 Jobs in May; Annual Pay was Up 4.4%

-.adpemploymentreport.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">www.adpemploymentreport.com/?utm_source=PRnewsroom&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=adpnerrelease&utm_content=prrelease020426link1" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">.adpemploymentreport.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">www.adpemploymentreport.com/?utm_source=PRnewsroom&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=adpnerrelease&utm_content=prrelease020426link1" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Private sector employment increased by 122,000 jobs in May and pay was up 4.4 percent year-over-year according to the May.adpemploymentreport.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">www.adpemploymentreport.com/?utm_source=PRnewsroom&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=adpnerrelease&utm_content=prrelease020426link1" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">.adpemploymentreport.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">www.adpemploymentreport.com/?utm_source=PRnewsroom&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=adpnerrelease&utm_content=prrelease020426link1" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> .adpemploymentreport.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">www.adpemploymentreport.com/?utm_source=PRnewsroom&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=adpnerrelease&utm_content=prrelease020426link1" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ADP National Employment Report.adpemploymentreport.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">www.adpemploymentreport.com/?utm_source=PRnewsroom&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=adpnerrelease&utm_content=prrelease020426link1" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">®.adpemploymentreport.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">www.adpemploymentreport.com/?utm_source=PRnewsroom&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=adpnerrelease&utm_content=prrelease020426link1" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">.adpemploymentreport.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">www.adpemploymentreport.com/?utm_source=PRnewsroom&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=adpnerrelease&utm_content=prrelease020426link1" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> produced by ADP Research in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab ("Stanford Lab")..adpemploymentreport.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">www.adpemploymentreport.com/?utm_source=PRnewsroom&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=adpnerrelease&utm_content=prrelease020426link1" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">.adpemploymentreport.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">www.adpemploymentreport.com/?utm_source=PRnewsroom&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=adpnerrelease&utm_content=prrelease020426link1" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> .adpemploymentreport.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">www.adpemploymentreport.com/?utm_source=PRnewsroom&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=adpnerrelease&utm_content=prrelease020426link1" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">.adpemploymentreport.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">www.adpemploymentreport.com/?utm_source=PRnewsroom&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=adpnerrelease&utm_content=prrelease020426link1" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> 

The ADP National Employment Report is an independent measure of the labor market based on the anonymized weekly payroll data of more than 26 million private-sector employees in the United States. ADP's Pay Insights captures over 15 million individual pay change observations each month. Together, the jobs report and pay insights use ADP's fine-grained data to provide a representative and highfrequency picture of the private-sector labor market.

"Hiring was more broad-based in May than we've seen in the last few years," said Dr. Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "The labor market continues to show sustained momentum going into the summer hiring season."

May 2026 Report Highlights

View the ADP National Employment Report and interactive charts at www.adpemploymentreport.com.

JOBS REPORT 

Private employers added 122,000 jobs in May
Eight out of 10 supersectors showed gains last month, and employers of all sizes were hiring.

Change in U.S. Private Employment:     122,000

Change by Industry

- Goods-producing:     8,000

  • Natural resources/mining     -3,000 
  • Construction     8,000 
  • Manufacturing     3,000

- Service-providing:     114,000

  • Trade/transportation/utilities     36,000 
  • Information     -9,000 
  • Financial activities     7,000 
  • Professional/business services     11,000 
  • Education/health services     57,000 
  • Leisure/hospitality     8,000 
  • Other services     4,000 

Change by U.S. Regions

- Northeast:     35,000  

  • New England     18,000 
  • Mid-Atlantic     17,000 

- Midwest:     21,000 

  • East North Central     13,000 
  • West North Central     8,000 

- South:     23,000 

  • South Atlantic     -12,000 
  • East South Central     14,000 
  • West South Central     21,000 

- West:     45,000 

  • Mountain     20,000 
  • Pacific     25,000 

Change by Establishment Size

- Small establishments:     67,000 

  • 1-19 employees     49,000 
  • 20-49 employees     18,000 

- Medium establishments:     17,000 

  • 50-249 employees     10,000 
  • 250-499 employees     7,000 

- Large establishments:     40,000 

  • 500+ employees     40,000 

PAY INSIGHTS 

Pay for job-stayers rose 4.4 percent in May
Year-over-year pay growth for job-stayers was steady at 4.4 percent. For job-changers, the pace of growth slowed slightly, to 6.5 percent from 6.6 percent in April.

Median Change in Annual Pay 

Job-stayers     4.4% 
- Job-changers     6.5% 

Median Change in Annual Pay for Job-Stayers by Industry

- Goods-producing:     

  • Natural resources/mining     4.2% 
  • Construction     4.5% 
  • Manufacturing     4.8%

- Service-providing:          

  • Trade/transportation/utilities     4.4%
  • Information     4.0%
  • Financial activities     5.1%
  • Professional/business services     4.1%
  • Education/health services     4.2%
  • Leisure/hospitality     4.5%
  • Other services     4.1%

Median Change in Annual Pay for Job-Stayers by Firm Size

Small firms:       

  • 1-19 employees     2.5%
  • 20-49 employees     4.1%

- Medium firms:  

  • 50-249 employees     4.7%
  • 250-499 employees     4.8%

- Large firms:       

  • 500+ employees     4.8%

To see Pay Insights by U.S. State, Gender, and Age for Job-Stayers, visit here: 

The April total number of jobs added was revised from 109,000 to 105,000. 

For additional information about the ADP National Employment Report, including historical files, employment and pay data, methodology, and a calendar of release dates, please visit https://adpemploymentreport.com/.     

The June 2026 ADP National Employment Report will be released on July 1, 2026 at 8:15 a.m. ET.

About ADP Research
The mission of ADP Research is to make the future of work more productive through data-driven discovery. Companies, workers, and policy makers rely on our finely tuned data and unique perspective to make informed decisions that impact workplaces around the world. 

To subscribe to monthly email alerts or obtain additional information about ADP Research, including employment and pay data, methodology, and a calendar of release dates, please visit https://www.adpresearch.com.      

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)
ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously works to solve business challenges for our clients and their workers, from simple, easy-to-use tools for small businesses to fully integrated platforms for global enterprises – and everything in between. Always Designing for People means we're focused on just that – people. We use our unmatched AI-driven insights and proven expertise to design innovative solutions that help people achieve greater success at work. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries rely on ADP's exceptional service to support their people and drive their business forward. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, Compliance, and Payroll. Learn more at ADP.com 

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, ADP National Employment Report, and ADP Research are registered trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. 

Copyright © 2026 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

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