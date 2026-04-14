Adobe to Host Investor Session at Adobe Summit

Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE), the global technology leader that unleashes creativity, productivity and customer experiences through innovative tools and platforms, announced it will host an investor session with financial analysts and investors at Adobe Summit, the flagship customer experience event, in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Adobe's executive team will discuss company strategy and the latest product innovations. The event will be streamed live on the Adobe Investor Relations Site. Following the event, a recording and related materials will be made available on the site.
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Investor relations contact
Doug Clark
Adobe
Ir@adobe.com
Public relations contact
Ashley Levine
Adobe
adobepr@adobe.com