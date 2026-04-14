Adobe to Host Investor Session at Adobe Summit

Adobe to Host Investor Session at Adobe Summit

Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE), the global technology leader that unleashes creativity, productivity and customer experiences through innovative tools and platforms, announced it will host an investor session with financial analysts and investors at Adobe Summit, the flagship customer experience event, in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Adobe's executive team will discuss company strategy and the latest product innovations. The event will be streamed live on the Adobe Investor Relations Site. Following the event, a recording and related materials will be made available on the site.

About Adobe

Adobe empowers everyone to create through industry-leading platforms and tools that unleash creativity, productivity and personalized customer experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

© 2026 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor relations contact
Doug Clark
Adobe
Ir@adobe.com

Public relations contact
Ashley Levine
Adobe
adobepr@adobe.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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