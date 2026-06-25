Adobe to Acquire Topaz Labs

- Adobe has seen strong demand for its AI products for creatives, including Adobe Firefly, the all-in-one creative AI studio, and Firefly Services, a collection of creative and generative APIs and services for enterprises
- The combination of Topaz Labs, which specializes in developing industry-leading video and image enhancement models, with Adobe's leading creative products will provide creators, designers, video professionals, photographers and enterprises the tools to achieve exceptional quality across every format and workflow
- Topaz Labs brings deep expertise in optimizing large, complex AI models to run directly on device, a capability that will allow Adobe to deliver faster, more responsive creative experiences for customers and make advanced AI more accessible and cost effective for creatives
Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) — the global technology leader that unleashes creativity, productivity and customer experiences through innovative tools and platforms — today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Topaz Labs, an AI company specializing in industry-leading video and image enhancement models.
Adobe empowers everyone from first-time creators to creative professionals and enterprises with groundbreaking AI tools and technology across every stage of the creative process. Adobe's creative AI portfolio brings together industry-leading AI models in Adobe Firefly the all-in-one creative AI studio and Adobe Creative Cloud applications including Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere and more, delivering creative professionals pixel-level control and precision tooling.
As AI rapidly reshapes video and image creation, creatives are increasingly working across hybrid workflows that combine traditionally captured footage with AI-generated content, and they are expected to deliver high-quality results across a growing range of formats, devices and production methods. Topaz Labs provides a broad array of advanced AI models for video and image enhancement that analyze and improve existing visual content by sharpening detail, removing noise, restoring footage and increasing resolution, making them essential for any workflow that combines real-world capture with AI-generated imagery.
Topaz Labs develops professional quality AI video and image enhancement models and tools that are trusted by creative professionals such as Asteria Film Co, award-winning filmmaker Robert Stone and enterprises to deliver exceptional fidelity and high-quality results across professional filmmaking, documentary restoration, social content creation, photography and archival workflows. The company has developed proprietary AI models to support professional video use cases such as upscaling, sharpening, stabilization, frame interpolation, noise removal, footage restoration and more.
"Adobe Firefly, Firefly Services and Creative Cloud offer the industry's best creative tooling and top AI models for creators and brands, and we're excited to build on the strong demand for these products with Topaz Labs," said David Wadhwani, President, Creativity & Productivity Business, Adobe. "Creators are creating more content by mixing captured and generated images and video, and with Topaz Labs we will give every creator the quality and control to easily produce that content at higher quality and resolution."
"Building technology to make images and videos look their absolute best has been our life's work for more than twenty years," said Eric Yang, CEO of Topaz Labs. "We've always believed that technology should serve human creativity rather than replace it — and so has Adobe. Together, we believe we can dramatically expand what's possible for filmmakers and creators everywhere."
With Topaz Labs, Adobe will expand its video and image model offerings with state-of-the-art AI enhancement models in Adobe Firefly, Firefly Services and Creative Cloud apps, giving creators, designers, video professionals, photographers and enterprises the tools to achieve exceptional quality across every format and workflow. With millions of customers, Topaz Labs and its Emmy Award-winning AI technology will be integrated across Adobe's creative AI portfolio, giving creatives the ability to enhance footage, restore and remaster archival content, and blend AI-generated and traditionally captured content into seamless final productions. Topaz Labs will also bring its proprietary Neurostream technology that enables large, complex AI models to run locally on consumer devices, democratizing advanced image and video models previously limited to high-end systems or cloud-only usage and positioning Adobe to tap into the growing opportunity for efficient, on-device AI video.
After the transaction closes, Topaz Labs customers of all sizes can expect continued support and investment in future innovation and Topaz Labs products will remain available as standalone offerings through the company's website. Upon close, Topaz Labs CEO Eric Yang will continue to lead the Topaz Labs team.
Transaction Details
The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
Advisors
Freshfields US LLP is serving as legal advisor to Adobe in connection with the transaction. AXOM Partners is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Topaz Labs, and Goodwin Procter LLP is serving as legal advisor to Topaz Labs, in connection with the transaction.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities law, including those related to the expected timing, completion and effects of the proposed transaction, product plans, future growth, market opportunities, strategic initiatives, and industry positioning. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and future performance and reflect Adobe's expectations regarding the ability to enhance its Creativity and Productivity business through the addition of Topaz Labs' products and technology and other anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction. Each of the forward-looking statements we make in this press release involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions based on information available to us as of the date of this press release that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: Adobe's ability to integrate Topaz Labs' technology into its Creativity and Productivity solutions; Adobe's ability to realize cost savings, synergies and other potential benefits of the proposed transaction within the expected time frames or at all; costs or difficulties related to integration matters; the effectiveness of Topaz Labs' technology; the risk of business disruptions from the proposed transaction; the ability of Adobe and Topaz Labs to close the proposed transaction; the possibility that the closing of the transaction may be delayed; any statements or assumptions underlying any of the foregoing; and those factors discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Adobe's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The risks described in this press release and in Adobe's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") should be carefully reviewed. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Adobe does not undertake any obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
About Adobe
Adobe empowers everyone to create through industry-leading platforms and tools that unleash creativity, productivity and personalized customer experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.
About Topaz Labs
Topaz Labs is a leader in AI-powered image and video enhancement. Its technology is used by millions of customers, including 20 of the world's 50 largest companies. Known for industry-leading products like Topaz Photo, Topaz Video, Topaz Gigapixel, Astra and Bloom, the company invests heavily in research and development, advancing the future of image and video quality.
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Public relations contact
Ashley Levine
adobepr@adobe.com