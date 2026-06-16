Adobe & LinkedIn Launch Global AI Skills Initiative for Marketing Professionals

- A joint global initiative – AI Essentials for Marketers – aims to equip individuals at any stage in their career with the AI skills to lead within their organizations, through courses designed for roles across digital marketing, content and creative, social and communications, and data and analytics.
- LinkedIn Learning courses are grounded in real, data-driven insights from LinkedIn's Economic Graph about the skills marketers are actively seeking today, including AI-powered content planning, content creation, audience targeting and incorporating data into agentic workflows.
- Through this initiative, Adobe and LinkedIn are joining forces to provide marketers with accessible AI skills training needed to succeed in their roles.
Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) — the global technology leader that unleashes creativity, productivity and customer experiences through innovative tools and platforms — and LinkedIn — the world's largest professional networking platform — today announced AI Essentials for Marketers , a joint global initiative designed to help marketing professionals develop the AI skills that matter most to their roles, so they can be equipped to lead their organizations in the AI era. Created by marketers, for marketers, courses are designed for individuals at any stage of their career journey who cannot step away for hours at a time — with short-form, social-first learning formats.
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As agentic AI continues to transform how marketers, creatives, and communicators do their work, AI skills are the number one area of focus for marketing professionals today, according to data from the LinkedIn Economic Graph , which provides a digital representation of the global economy spanning its 1.3 billion members, over 71 million companies and 42,000 skills. Also, the data shows that the share of marketing job postings requiring AI literacy skills has more than doubled year-over-year (up 113%). Adobe has been a trusted partner for marketers as they navigate the shifting AI landscape. With LinkedIn, the two companies are uniquely positioned to help marketers build skills for the next era.
Adobe's strategy centers on one clear ambition: Building innovative platforms and tools that unleash creativity, productivity and customer experience orchestration. With 99% of Fortune 100 companies using AI in an Adobe app including leading brands such as The Estée Lauder Companies, L'Oreal, The National Football League, Newell Brands, Premier League, Prudential Financial, Publicis Groupe, Real Madrid and others Adobe brings deep expertise in having driven every wave of marketing transformation.
AI Essentials for Marketers builds on Adobe Digital Academy's commitment to enable learners of all backgrounds to succeed in today's job market and empower everyone to create through its $100 million in donations, scholarships, product access and partnerships investment. Adobe has pioneered programs to equip learners with marketing, creative and AI literacy skills through the Adobe Digital Academy and Experience League , an online learning hub for customers. LinkedIn Learning, LinkedIn's online career development platform that provides personalized career guidance, has over 25,000 courses with 2,300 focused on AI alone. Through this initiative, Adobe and LinkedIn are demonstrating their commitment to reach marketing professionals at every stage of their careers, giving them practical, role-specific AI skills.
"Marketers everywhere are eager to embrace AI but need the right skills to do it with confidence," said Rachel Thornton, Chief Marketing Officer, Enterprise at Adobe. "AI Essentials for Marketers is about more than mastering new tools; it's about reimagining what creativity, marketing strategy, and customer relationships look like in an AI-powered era. Through Adobe and LinkedIn's partnership, marketers can now access hundreds of hours of content, training, videos and expertise from a global community of marketers and technologists who are using and shaping AI and marketing tools and products. Training and re-skilling are top of mind for CMOs, and at Adobe we are excited to partner with LinkedIn to make it easier and faster for teams to learn and train on what's next for marketing, creativity and AI."
"Marketers are navigating the shift to AI and it is both daunting and exciting," said Jessica Jensen, Chief Marketing Officer, LinkedIn. "LinkedIn's labor market report provides insights for marketers to see where the industry is going and to understand the skills they will need to be successful both in their current job and for what's next in their careers. Together with Adobe, we're helping make AI skills accessible to every marketer — not just technical specialists — through scalable, practical learning designed for the realities of modern work."
The Adobe and LinkedIn initiative will equip learners with the AI skills needed to navigate the shift from traditional marketing work-streams to AI-driven content planning, content creation and production, audience targeting and campaign development, and data and insights. It will include four role-based courses available in 47 languages, spanning in-demand marketing functions based on LinkedIn Economic Graph data and designed by BrandWorks , LinkedIn's team of experts that deliver hands-on strategy and creative support to customers. These courses span digital marketing, content and creative, social and communications, as well as data and analytics. Courses will be available free of charge on LinkedIn Learning as well as expanded learning, hands-on experiences and real-world use cases from Adobe customers on Adobe Experience League. Adobe and LinkedIn will be adding content regularly to ensure marketers have the latest in AI skills training for this rapidly evolving technology.
Through expert insights, real-world customer case studies, and Adobe and LinkedIn's marketing research, participants will gain practical, credible, and up-to-date knowledge they can immediately apply to their work. Earned certificates of completion can be showcased directly on LinkedIn profiles, making skills validation easy, visible and sharable.
To learn more and get started, visit here and sign up for updates to stay informed as new courses are released.
About Adobe
Adobe's mission is to empower everyone to create by building innovative platforms and tools that unleash creativity, productivity and personalized customer experiences. For more visit www.adobe.com .
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Adobe
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Adobe
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