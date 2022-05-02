Copper Investing News

Emerita Resources Corp. announces that the Administrative Superior Court of Andalusia has agreed to Emerita’s request to withhold its resolution with respect to the Aznalcollar administrative case until the Criminal Court trial is resolved. This is viewed by Emerita’s Spanish legal counsel as an important ruling as it ensures that the criminal process, where most of the evidence has been collected, will be ...

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the "Company" or "Emerita") announces that the Administrative Superior Court of Andalusia (Seccion Primera Sala de lo Contencioso-Administravo del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Andalucia) has agreed to Emerita's request to withhold its resolution with respect to the Aznalcollar administrative case until the Criminal Court trial is resolved. This is viewed by Emerita's Spanish legal counsel as an important ruling as it ensures that the criminal process, where most of the evidence has been collected, will be sufficiently advanced so that the evidence of the criminal trial can be used in the administrative case.

Background

On September 30, 2021, the Administrative Court unilaterally lifted the suspension of the administrative case involving the Aznalcollar public tender. Prior to that, the Administrative Court was awaiting the completion of the criminal case. On October 14, 2021, Emerita appealed the decision of the Administrative Court as it was concluded that the relevant facts were essentially identical in both cases and therefore the Administrative Court should wait for the facts to be resolved in the Criminal Court where most of the evidence was compiled. This is the normal process in the vast majority of cases where the Criminal and Administrative courts are in proceedings related to the same case.

The Administrative Court has now concurred with Emerita that the facts in the criminal case and the administrative case are substantially similar and has decided to suspend issuing its resolution pending the outcome of the criminal trial. With this decision it is expected that the evidence of the criminal case will be fully available to the Administrative Court in the administrative case. The Administrative Court has already reviewed the case in order to make the determination that the cases are substantially similar and as such Spanish Counsel does not anticipate a significant delay beyond completion of the upcoming criminal court hearings for the Administrative Court resolution.

According to Emerita's Spanish counsel, an ambiguous or unclear administrative ruling could have potentially weakened the legal arguments in the criminal trial. Emerita's request that the Administrative Court withhold resolving the administrative case until the criminal case was resolved was part of Emerita's strategy to ensure that both the Administrative and Criminal cases benefitted from the extensive evidence collected in the criminal case as well as preserving Emerita's right to appeal in the administrative case had a decision in such case preceded a resolution in the criminal case.

The date for the criminal hearing has not yet been set due to Covid backlogs, however the judges and the court have been named and a date is expected in the near future, once a suitable period of court time is available. Due to the number of people charged the criminal hearing is expected to require approximately 2-3 weeks of court time.

According to Damian Lopez, Corporate Secretary for Emerita, "The Company views this decision as very positive. The criminal case has been supported unanimously by five judges, that have articulated the irregularities in detail. The Administrative Court indicating that it considers the facts to be substantially the same as the Criminal Court supports the expectation that the cases will be resolved in line with the court rulings we have seen to date."

About Emerita Resources Corp.
Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

For further information, contact:

Joaquin Merino
+34 (628) 1754 66 (Spain)

Helia Bento
+1 416 566 8179 (Toronto)
info@emeritaresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the Company's ability to obtain the rights to the Aznalcollar project, the timing and results of the court cases in Spain and the Company's future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Emerita, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Emerita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Emerita does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



Emerita ResourcesTSXV:EMOCopper Investing
EMO:CA
Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources

Overview

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) is a Canadian natural resource company that acquires, explores and develops mineral properties in Spain. Emerita Resources and its joint venture partner Grupo Aldesa, a major Spanish construction and infrastructure firm with international operations, each hold a 50 percent interest in the Plaza Norte zinc project in the Reocin mining district in northern Spain.

The Plaza Norte project is adjacent to the past-producing Reocin mine, which produced approximately 62 million tonnes grading 11 percent zinc and 1.4 percent lead, and hosts mineralization extensions from the mine. The historical database for Plaza Norte includes over 300 drill holes and numerous high-grade intercepts including 18.96 meters grading 9.72 percent zinc and 8.20 meters grading 7.05 percent zinc.

Drilling is currently underway at Plaza Norte to develop a NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate for the property. Once the resource estimate is released, Emerita Resources will continue to drill to increase the resource and develop a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the property.

Emerita Resources is also in the process of acquiring two additional properties in southern Spain: Aznalcollar and Paymogo. Each property has defined deposits that the company is interested in developing further.

Heading Emerita Resources’ management team is CEO David Gower and President Joaquin Merino-Marquez. Gower brings over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration and has made brownfield discoveries at Raglan and Sudbury, Matagami, Falcondo and greenfield discoveries at Araguaia, Kabanga and Amazonas. Merino-Marquez is a professional geologist with over 20 years of experience in the mining industry and has extensive international experience in South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Management holds approximately 12 percent of the company’s shares.

Company Highlights

  • Cantabria region includes an industrial port and excellent rail and road network.
  • Partnership in place with Aldesa, a major Spanish construction and infrastructure firm with international operations.
  • Plaza Norte project is adjacent to the past-producing Reocin mine and hosts mineralization extensions from the mine.
  • The property comes with an extensive historical database and numerous high-grade intercepts.
  • Drilling underway with results expected in the near term.
  • PEA development is planned.
  • Acquisitions underway for two additional properties in Spain.
  • Knowledgeable management team with a wealth of experience in exploration across the globe.
  • Management holds approximately 12 percent of the company’s shares.

Key Projects

Plaza Norte Project

In October 2017, Emerita Resources and its joint venture partner Aldesa, a major Spanish construction and infrastructure firm with international operations, acquired the 3,600-hectare Plaza Norte project through a public tender process. Emerita and Aldesa each own 50 percent of the project but Emerita is the primary operator on the project. The rights to Plaza Norte have been granted for an initial three-year term with the option to renew.

The property is located in the Cantabria region in northern Spain and resides in the Reocin mining district. The Cantabria region is known for its infrastructure which includes an industrial port and excellent rail and road network. The property is adjacent to the past-producing Reocin mine, which produced approximately 62 million tonnes grading 11 percent zinc and 1.4 percent lead, and hosts mineralization extensions from the mine. Glencore’s (LSE:GLEN) San Juan de la Nieva zinc smelter is approximately 180 kilometers to the west of the property.

Exploration

The historical database for Plaza Norte includes over 300 drill holes. Through the historical data, Emerita Resources has identified five areas of interest – San Miguel, Queveda, Yuso, San Gabriel and Mercadal – and numerous high-grade intercepts including 18.96 meters grading 9.72 percent zinc and 8.20 meters grading 7.05 percent zinc.

In the 10-kilometer extension from the Reocin mine, a conceptual cross-section shows several ore bodies. Previous drilling identified the zones with multiple ore grades intercepts that remain open. Emerita Resources’ 2018 exploration program focused on confirming and delineating drill targets to outline a 20 million tonne to 40 million tonne deposit.

In 2019, Emerita Resource initiated its first drill program on the property which is focused on establishing a NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate. The company is following up on drill intercepts identified by a previous operator. The program marks the first systematic exploration program in the region since the Reocin mine closed in 2003. Emerita Resources has been drilling on the 1.3-kilometer by one-kilometer Queveda target. Two holes have been completed on the property to date. Initial results include a four-meter intercept grading 9.02 percent zinc within a wider mineralized zone of 9.5 meters grading 4.57 percent zinc.

Moving forward

Emerita Resources is working towards releasing its mineral resource estimate for Plaza Norte within a year. After that, the company intends to establish a PEA and to continue drilling on other high-priority targets to expand the resource.

Management Team

David Gower, P.Geo. — CEO and Director

David Gower is the President of Brazil Potash Corp. which has discovered the largest and highest-grade potash deposit to date in Brazil. He has over 20 years of experience in exploration with Falconbridge, (now Xstrata/Glencore) most recently as Director of Global Nickel and PGM exploration. He was a member of the Senior Operating Team for mining projects with Falconbridge. He has led exploration teams that made brownfield discoveries at Raglan and Sudbury, Matagami, Falcondo and greenfield discoveries at Araguaia in Brazil, Kabanga in Tanzania and Amazonas in Brazil. He has held executive and director positions with several junior and midsize mining companies for the past 10 years.

Joaquin Merino-Marquez, P.Geo. — President and Director

Joaquin Merino-Marquez is a professional geologist with 20 years of experience in the mining industry. He was previously Vice President Exploration for Primero Mining Corp. and before that Vice President Exploration for Apogee Minerals Ltd. Previously, he was the exploration manager for Placer Dome at Porgera mine and a mine geologist at Hecla Mining’s La Camorra mine. He has extensive international experience in South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Merino-Marquez holds a M.Sc. from Queens University, and a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Seville (Spain). He is a member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario.

Greg Duras — CFO

Greg Duras has over 10 years of corporate and project finance experience in the resource sector. Some of his previous positions include, Vice President of Finance and Administration at S.C. Rosia Montana Gold Corporation S.A. (RMGC), a mineral exploration and mining development company based in Romania. He has also held a number of senior finance roles, including Controller of TSX-listed Gabriel Resources Ltd. and High River Gold Mines Ltd. He is a Certified General Accountant and a Certified Professional Accountant, and holds a Bachelor of Administration from Lakehead University.

Damian Lopez — Corporate Secretary

Damian Lopez is a corporate securities lawyer who works as a legal consultant to various TSX and TSXV-listed companies. He previously worked as a securities and M&A lawyer at a large Toronto corporate legal firm, where he worked on a variety of corporate and commercial transactions. Lopez obtained a Juris Doctor from Osgoode Hall and he received a Bachelor of Commerce with a major in Economics from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He is also a director of the Canadian Hispanic Bar Association.

Marilia Bento — Director

Marilia Bento has over 20 years of experience in the financial industry and Canadian capital markets. Some of her previous positions include, Managing Director and Head of Equity Capital Markets Canada at Macquarie Capital Markets Canada Ltd. (formerly Orion Securities Inc.) and Vice President of Corporate Development for various resource companies. She was on the Board of Directors of Orion Securities Inc. and has been a board member of junior mining companies.

Lawrence Guy — Director

Lawrence Guy is Chief Executive Officer of North 52nd Asset Management Inc. Previously, he was a Portfolio Manager with Aston Hill Financial Inc. Prior to Aston Hill, he was Chief Financial Officer and Director of Navina Asset Management Inc., a company he co-founded that was subsequently acquired by Aston Hill Financial Inc. He has also held senior offices at Fairway Capital Management Corp. and First Trust Portfolios Canada Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) degree from the University of Western Ontario and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Catherine Stretch — Director

Catherine Stretch is the Chief Commercial Officer of Aguia Resources Limited, an ASX and TSXV-listed company engaged in the exploration and development of phosphate and copper assets in Brazil. She has 20 years of experience in capital markets with a particular focus on the formation, development and operation of resource companies. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and History from Western University and a Masters of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business at York University.

