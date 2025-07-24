Adicet Bio Announces First Systemic Sclerosis Patient Dosed in Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Trial of ADI-001 in Autoimmune Diseases

 

  Phase 1 clinical trial of ADI-001 in autoimmune diseases actively enrolling patients with lupus nephritis (LN), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and SSc  

 

  Preliminary clinical data from Phase 1 trial of ADI-001 in autoimmune diseases expected in 2H/2025  

 

 

Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that the first systemic sclerosis (SSc) patient has been dosed in the second cohort of the Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating ADI-001 in autoimmune diseases.

 

"We are pleased with the continued momentum of our Phase 1 trial of ADI-001 in autoimmune diseases as we announce the dosing of the first SSc patient, a key development milestone for Adicet," said Julie Maltzman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Adicet Bio. "There remains a critical unmet need for safe and effective treatment options to combat debilitating autoimmune diseases, including SSc, for which we believe ADI-001 has the potential to offer transformative benefits. We are pleased with the enrollment in our LN and SLE cohort and look forward to sharing preliminary clinical data from the trial in the second half of 2025."

 

  About ADI-001  

 

ADI-001 is an investigational allogeneic gamma delta chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy targeting B-cells via an anti-CD20 CAR. ADI-001 was granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the potential treatment of relapsed/refractory class III or class IV lupus nephritis (LN), refractory systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) with extrarenal involvement and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

 

  About the Phase 1 Trial  

 

The Phase 1 study has four separate arms, enrolling LN and SLE patients into one arm, SSc patients into a second arm, IIM and SPS patients in a third arm and AAV patients into a fourth arm. Enrolled patients will receive a single dose of ADI-001. The dose-limiting toxicity window is 28 days with response and safety assessments conducted on Day 28 and during the follow up period on months 3, 6, 9, 12, 18 and 24. The primary objectives of the study are to evaluate the safety and tolerability of ADI-001. Secondary objectives include measuring cellular kinetics, pharmacodynamics, changes in autoantibody titers, and appropriate disease activity scores in each indication.

 

For more information about becoming a study site, please email clinicaltrials@adicetbio.com or visit https://www.adicetbio.com/hcp/autoimmune/ .

 

  About Adicet Bio, Inc.  

 

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of "off-the-shelf" gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), to facilitate durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.adicetbio.com .

 

  Forward-Looking Statements  

 

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" of Adicet within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to the business and operations of Adicet. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding: clinical development of Adicet's product candidates, including future plans or expectations for ADI-001 and the potential safety, tolerability and efficacy for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including SSc; ADI-001's potential to offer transformative benefits for several autoimmune diseases; and timing and success of the Phase 1 clinical study of ADI-001 in LN, SLE, SSc, AAV, IIM and SPS, including timing and expectations for site activation, enrollment, future data releases.

 

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs of future events, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the effect of global economic conditions and public health emergencies on Adicet's business and financial results, including with respect to disruptions to our preclinical and clinical studies, business operations, employee hiring and retention, and ability to raise additional capital; Adicet's ability to execute on its strategy including obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals on the expected timeline, if at all; that positive results, including interim results, from a preclinical or clinical study may not necessarily be predictive of the results of future or ongoing studies; clinical studies may fail to demonstrate adequate safety and efficacy of Adicet's product candidates, which would prevent, delay, or limit the scope of regulatory approval and commercialization; and regulatory approval processes of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and comparable foreign regulatory authorities are lengthy, time-consuming, and inherently unpredictable; and Adicet's ability to meet production and product release expectations. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Adicet's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Adicet's most recent annual report on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Adicet's other filings with the SEC. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Adicet undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

 

  

  

  Adicet Bio, Inc.  
Investor and Media Contacts  

 

Anne Bowdidge
abowdidge@adicetbio.com  

 

Penelope Belnap
Precision AQ
212-362-1200
Penelope.belnap@precisionaq.com  

 

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Adicet Bio Inc.ACETNASDAQ:ACETLife Science Investing
ACET
The Conversation (0)

Adicet Bio Inc.

Adicet Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is advancing a pipeline of off-the-shelf gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients.

Bayan Secures Transformative Patents in Solar Cell Recycling Technology

Bayan Secures Transformative Patents in Solar Cell Recycling Technology

Bayan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; "BMM" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement to exclusively licence IP from Macquarie University for its Solar Cell Recycling Technology. A summary of the material terms of the agreement are set out in Schedule 1. This agreement is a key milestone in Bayan’s strategic growth, enabling the Company to take advantage of a major economic opportunity in the critical mineral recycling/recovery market.

Highlights

Keep reading...Show less
Nextleaf Solutions Awarded U.S. Patent for Synthesizing CBG-O-Acetate

Nextleaf Solutions Awarded U.S. Patent for Synthesizing CBG-O-Acetate

CBG-O-Acetate added to the Company's Specialty Molecules Division

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), a federally regulated cannabis oil producer that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction and distillation of cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted the Company a patent pertaining to a novel process for acetylating Cannabigerol ("CBG"), and subsequent refinement of CBG-O-Acetate.

Acetylation is an organic esterification reaction, which often utilizes acetic acid. Examples of acetylated pharmaceuticals include Aspirin (acetylsalicylic acid) and diacetylmorphine. The Company was previously granted U.S. and Canadian patents for the acetylation of both CBD and THC, and subsequent refinement of CBD-O-Acetate and THC-O-Acetate. THC-O-Acetate acts as a metabolic prodrug for THC itself, and chemically works the same way that diacetylmorphine does as a metabolic prodrug for morphine.

The Company's latest U.S. patent describes its proprietary production process of modifying CBG found in cannabis distillate into a prodrug, referred to as CBG-O-Acetate. As CBG-O-Acetate is metabolized in the body, the acetate group is removed, allowing the CBG to interact with the cannabinoid receptors.

"CBG is often referred to as the mother cannabinoid as so many other cannabinoids can be derived from its acidic form," said patent author and Nextleaf Solutions Chief Technology Officer Ryan Ko. "This issuance provides further validation for our specialty molecules development roadmap."

The Company believes the CBG-derived prodrug produced under its patented process may hold significant potential as a therapeutic product based on research that CBG may be effective in the treatment of inflammation, pain, and nausea. Peer-reviewed research also suggests that CBG in higher doses may be beneficial in treating conditions such as Crohn's disease1 and cancer2.

Nextleaf owns 16 issued U.S. patents and over 80 issued patents globally for the extraction, purification, and delivery of cannabinoids - representing the third largest patent portfolio amongst all cannabis companies after Canopy Growth and GW Pharma.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5347/96599_c509d2cd5442ba21_001.jpg

Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5347/96599_c509d2cd5442ba21_001full.jpg

"We are thrilled to enhance our U.S. patent portfolio with this novel production process, that along with our Health Canada licenses, allows Nextleaf to develop and produce truly differentiated cannabinoid-based products through our Specialty Molecules Division," said Nextleaf Solutions co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Paul Pedersen. "To the best of our knowledge, Nextleaf is the first company in the world - publicly traded or private - to be issued patents for the production of CBG-O-Acetate, a specialty molecule not legally available anywhere in the world."

The purpose of the Specialty Molecules Division is to leverage Nextleaf's existing intellectual property ("IP") and delivery technology to develop IP-protected therapeutic products from novel molecules that may provide a therapeutic alternative to opioid-based medications.

About Nextleaf®

Nextleaf is a federally regulated producer of cannabis oil that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction and distillation of cannabinoids. Nextleaf supplies cannabis oils to its wholesale customers and distributes consumer products under its award-winning prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold™. Nextleaf's proprietary closed-loop automated extraction plant in Metro Vancouver has a design capacity to process 600 kilos of dried cannabis into oil per day. Nextleaf is developing delivery technology through its Health Canada Research Licence with sensory evaluation of cannabis via human testing. The Company owns 16 U.S. patents and has been issued over 80 patents globally.

Nextleaf Solutions trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Follow Glacial Gold™ across social platforms: Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
www.glacial.gold

Follow the Company across social platforms: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
www.nextleafsolutions.com

For more information please contact:
Jason McBride, Corporate Development
604-283-2301 (ext. 219)
jason@nextleafsolutions.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
Paul Pedersen, CEO

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's ability to capitalize on its IP portfolio, the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's MD&A for the most recent fiscal period. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. The CSE has not reviewed or approved the contents of this press release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
nextleaf

Nextleaf Solutions Provides Commentary on Restated Q3 Financial Results

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), a federally regulated cannabis oil producer that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction, distillation, and delivery of cannabinoids, released restated Q3 financials today. Subsequent to the filing of the financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine month period ended June 30, 2021, the Company identified calculation and input errors which have been corrected in the amended and restated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis. The Company notes that the restatement has minimal bearing on the historical and ongoing operating performance of the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextleaf Launches Specialty Molecules Division

Nextleaf Launches Specialty Molecules Division

THC-O-Acetate to be Produced Through Company's Specialty Molecule Division

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), an extraction company that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction and distillation of cannabinoids, is pleased to announce the launch of a Specialty Molecules Division to focus on the development and commercialization of novel psychoactive compounds. The division is supported by the Company's existing intellectual property ("IP") portfolio, including the manufacturing of CBD-O-acetate and the recently announced U.S. patent for the synthesis of THC-O-acetate.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
nextleaf solutions

Nextleaf Solutions Provides Q2 Update

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), the world's most innovative cannabis extractor, is pleased to provide shareholders with the following commercial update and comments on its second-quarter results:

Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cE4i5zBD2lQ

Nextleaf Provides Commercial Update

Nextleaf is pleased to announce that subsequent to the quarter-end it completed the second wholesale order from its recently announced customer, a NASDAQ-listed global cannabis company (the "Partner"). The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Nextleaf Labs Ltd. ("Nextleaf Labs" or "Labs") supplies the Partner with high-purity CBD distillate to power their branded CBD oil products that are distributed by provincially-authorized retailers across Canada.

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce Nextleaf Labs has onboarded an Ontario licensed producer (the "New Partner") and received an initial purchase order for approximately 40 kilos of high-purity THC distillate. The New Partner plans to use Nextleaf's THC distillate to power their market-leading vape brand.

"We are thrilled that our two newest partners are leveraging Nextleaf's competitive advantage to power their established brands," said Nextleaf Solutions CEO Paul Pedersen. "We continue to expand our B2B wholesale business, supplying some of the world's largest cannabis producers with THC and CBD oils produced by Nextleaf's patented cannabis oil refinery. With the recent issuance of our sales amendment by Health Canada, Nextleaf looks forward to increasing revenues through the sale of branded consumer cannabis products by provincially-authorized retailers," said Pedersen.

Q2 Highlights and Recent Developments

In the second quarter, Nextleaf Solutions continued to execute on its corporate strategy and advance its commercial operations, as illustrated by the following milestones:

  • The United States Patent and Trademark Office granted Nextleaf three distinct patents related to the extraction, purification, and delivery of cannabinoids, adding to the Company's dynamic and expanding portfolio of issued U.S. patents.
  • The Canadian Intellectual Property Office granted Nextleaf a patent for the acetylation of cannabinoids. More specifically, the patent covers a process for acetylating CBD, and subsequent refinement of CBD-O-Acetate using a proprietary extraction and distillation technique.
  • The Israeli Patent Office granted the Company a patent for its foundational process for producing low-cost cannabis distillate, Nextleaf's fifth issued extraction patent in Israel.
  • The Mexican Institute of Industrial Property granted Nextleaf a patent vital to the low-cost production of cannabis distillate.
  • Nextleaf Labs received an amendment to its existing Cannabis Research Licence from Health Canada to conduct controlled human administration trials for sensory evaluation of cannabis. This license permits Nextleaf Labs to conduct R&D involving the administration of cannabis to human subjects for the assessment of taste, sight, or smell, subject to conditions laid out by Health Canada.
  • Nextleaf Labs received an amendment to its existing Standard Cannabis Processing Licence from Health Canada that authorizes the sale of cannabis extracts, edibles, and topical products, directly to provincially-authorized distributors and retailers across Canada.
  • Nextleaf closed a private placement with an institutional investor (the "Investor") for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering was completed pursuant to the terms of securities purchase agreement dated March 31, 2021, between the Company and the Investor which provided for the issuance of a senior secured convertible note of the Company in the principal amount of $3,300,000 and a warrant to purchase up to 6,875,000 common shares in the capital of the Company.

Nextleaf Comments on Financial Results from Q2 Financials

The second quarter saw an increased operational focus on both finalization of Nextleaf's sales amendment, which was received shortly after the quarter-end, and optimization and scaling of vape cartridge manufacturing line, capable of producing up to 8,000 vape cartridges per day. With capital expenditures tapering off significantly and overheads tightening, Nextleaf's expect to be well positioned to grow its B2B segment, consistently as the overall market moves toward equilibrium.

"Beyond turning initial B2B orders into longer-term supply agreements, increased revenue optionality is key to be building a sustainable business model. We've built a facility, team, and IP base that has synergies through all three of our revenue pillars of IP licensing, B2B bulk sales, and B2C branded product sales. We believe a diverse revenue model, with commonalties will allow us to build a very sustainable business in the medium term, while smoothing revenues as the B2B market normalizes," said Nextleaf CFO Charles Ackerman. "Due to a focus on automation, as Nextleaf's facility utilization increases - further operational synergies should be realized, providing the ability to drive costs down and provide more value to our partners," said Ackerman.

About Nextleaf®

Nextleaf is an innovative cannabis processor that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction, distillation, and delivery of cannabinoids. Nextleaf supplies cannabis oils to its wholesale customers and distributes consumer products under its award-winning prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold™. Nextleaf's proprietary closed-loop automated extraction plant in Metro Vancouver has a design capacity to process 600 kilos of dried cannabis into oil per day. Nextleaf is developing delivery technology through its Health Canada Research Licence with sensory evaluation of cannabis via human testing.

The Company owns 14 U.S. patents and has been issued 80 patents globally.

Nextleaf Solutions trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Follow OILS across social media platforms: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

www.nextleafsolutions.com

For more information please contact:
Jason McBride
604-283-2301 (ext. 219)
investors@nextleafsolutions.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
Paul Pedersen, CEO

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's ability to capitalize on its IP portfolio, the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's MD&A for the most recent fiscal period. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. The CSE has not reviewed or approved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85988

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare.

But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no indication that US hospitals are stockpiling equipment ahead of expected price hikes, according to recent findings from GlobalData.

Keep reading...Show less
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This establishes the timeline for the planned safety and efficacy futility interim analysis by an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC).

Keep reading...Show less
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access Emyria’s Empax PTSD care program delivered in association with Perth Clinic.

Keep reading...Show less
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will integrate HITIQ’s PROTEQT technology. The result is a fully developed, market-ready solution that merges HITIQ’s smart sensor technology with Shock Doctor’s unmatched global production partner capabilities.

Keep reading...Show less
HeartSciences Inc

HeartSciences Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for MyoVista Insights AI-ECG Algorithm for Detecting Aortic Stenosis

Aortic Stenosis is a Serious and Widespread Condition; The AI-ECG Algorithm Offers a Powerful Diagnostic Solution Designed for Seamless Integration with Hospital EHR Systems

Keep reading...Show less
Zoono Group

Exclusive UK Packaging Agreement signed between Sharpak Aylesham Limited, Zoono, and OSY

Zoono Group Limited (Company) (ASX: ZNO) is pleased to update the market on an exclusive contract signed with Sharpak Aylesham Limited (Sharpak) and the Company’s partner in the food supply chain sector, OSY Group Limited (OSY).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Chairman Kal Malhi and CEO Paul Ténière of LaFleur Minerals Inc.

FPX Nickel Provides Update on Normal Course Issuer Bid

Maritime Commences Construction at Hammerdown, Adds to Technical Team

Drill Program Planning at Flagship Mosseau Project in Quebec is Complete: Regional Exploration Plans at Labelle and Urban Barry Properties Commissioned

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Chairman Kal Malhi and CEO Paul Ténière of LaFleur Minerals Inc.

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Provides Update on Normal Course Issuer Bid

Precious Metals Investing

Maritime Commences Construction at Hammerdown, Adds to Technical Team

Precious Metals Investing

Drill Program Planning at Flagship Mosseau Project in Quebec is Complete: Regional Exploration Plans at Labelle and Urban Barry Properties Commissioned

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Significantly Upgrades and Expands Resources at Golden Summit

Precious Metals Investing

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Private Placement

lithium investing

EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.8m (A$2.7m)

×