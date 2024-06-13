Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

BMW Commits to Wolfsberg Lithium Project

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Transaction to Advance the Ivana Uranium Deposit through Feasibility and then to Commercial Production

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Falcon To Commence Drill Program At Great Burnt, NL

FTL to Acquire York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, Newfoundland, Canada

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Blue Sky Uranium

BSK:CA

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Astral Resources

AAR:AU
2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

XReality Group

Additional Working Capital Secured

xReality Group Limited (“XRG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has secured an additional $500,000 in working capital through its senior debt holder, Causeway Financial. The additional working capital will be utilised to provide inventory for the increasing demand in the United States markets.

Key Highlights:

  • XRG senior debt facility with Causeway Financial has been increased by $500,000 and the term has been extended to September 2025. All other terms and conditions of the loan facility remain unchanged, ensuring the company retains its favourable borrowing conditions.
  • The additional funds will be used to manage the required inventory to address the significant increase in Operator XR orders. Maintaining a larger inventory of hardware in the US will expedite the delivery times and streamline the logistics involved.

XRG CEO, Wayne Jones said: “The additional working capital gives the company increased financial flexibility to streamline our processes for delivery and capitalise on the current traction we are experiencing in the US Law Enforcement markets.”

This ASX Release is authorised by the Board of xReality Group Limited.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from xReality Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

XRG:AU
XReality Group
XReality Group (ASX:XRG)

XReality Group


PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES UPSIZING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES UPSIZING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC) (FSE: J07), is pleased to announce an increase in the previously announced non-brokered financing of 4,000,000 units (see news release dated April 3, 2024 ), to 8,000,000 units at $0.25 (the " Offering Price ") for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the " Private Placement) . Each unit (a " Unit ") will consist of one common share (a " Share ") of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at $0.30 for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing. The Company has received $1,000,000 of subscriptions with funds being held in escrow. The closing of a first tranche is pending receipt of TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") approval.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Grant of Stock Options

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), announces that the Company's Board of Directors has granted a 1,035,000 stock options (the "Options") to its directors and officers, as well as an additional 1,202,000 Options to employees and advisors, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at $0.50 per share for a period of five years from the date of issuance.  Vesting occurs over periods ranging from immediate to three years.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. in operates two primary business segments: Scientific Equipment and Security Services. Within its Scientific Equipment business is what the Company terms "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The Company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020, the Company announced the launch of its 100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

The Company's devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.  With its partners, the Company provides scientific equipment sales and maintenance services globally.

In 2022 the Company was awarded a five-year, $160 million contract to provide maintenance services for passenger screening equipment in Canadian airports.  This has resulted in expansion of the Company's Security Services business.  The Company is providing airport security equipment maintenance services in each province and territory of Canada.  In addition, the Company provides commercial security equipment installation and maintenance services to a variety of customers in North America.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-announces-grant-of-stock-options-302167209.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/07/c4011.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
XReality Group

Operator XR – Sales Update

xReality Group Limited (“XRG” or the “Company”)is pleased to provide the following sales update for Operator XR, a wholly owned subsidiary of xReality Group Ltd. Operator XR provides Military and Law Enforcement agencies around the world with a unique, integrated Mission Planning & Rehearsal System, which is portable, secure, and highly immersive.

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

Company Achieves Record Revenue Quarter

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications announces first quarter results for the period ending on March 31, 2024 achieving 139% year-over-year revenue growth to $11.2 million in Q1. Chief Executive Officer, Sean Krakiwsky and Chief Financial Officer, Randall McRae will host a conference call at 5 P.M. Eastern Time today to discuss the results. A second call will be held for European investors at 8:30am Eastern Time tomorrow, May 30 . All interested parties are invited to join these calls.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Completion of First Tranche of Debenture Private Placement for Net Proceeds of CA$2.82 Million

Ocumetics Announces Completion of First Tranche of Debenture Private Placement for Net Proceeds of CA$2.82 Million

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta May 24, 2024 - TheNewswire .  Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") ( TSXV: OTC) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) announces that it has completed the first tranche of the private placement of debentures previously announced by the Corporation on May 15, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Robot hand touching human hand with a spark in between.

Top 10 Emerging Technologies to Watch in 2024

Even as global economic challenges have disrupted businesses in recent years, companies continue to look for new opportunities in emerging technologies and for innovations that can reshape the world.

In its Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2024 report, research and consulting firm Gartner examines the tech innovations its analysts believe will have the greatest impact on how successful businesses are in maintaining a positive financial position and operational excellence in the era of digital transformation. The report includes a list of the top emerging technologies to watch, and Gartner indicates that they could be key to sustainable enterprise growth.

A major theme in the report is the rise of technologies that will help businesses address three key priorities: protecting and preserving past and future investments, building the right solutions for the right stakeholders at the right time and delivering value for the changing environments of both internal and external customers.

Keep reading...Show less

Entitlement Offer Prospectus

Seaweed-Sourced Energy R&D Program Further Refined - Focus on Biohydrogen and Essential Mineral Extraction

LJN4 Northern Zone Grows Dramatically to Over 600m Down Plunge.

Heritage Mining Announces up to $750,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement with lead orders over C$500,000

×