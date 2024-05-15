Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

Element79 Gold Corp Successfully Closes Maverick Springs Option Agreement

$8 Million Capital Raise to Commence Bringing the Mt Boppy Gold Mine into Production in 2024

Cote d’Ivoire Acquisition Completes

Spectacular Vein Gold Discovery Expands Christmas Gift Shear

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC

Rua Gold

RUA:CNX

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Perpetual Resources Limited

Acquisition of Option Over Highly Prospective Raptor Rare Earth Project within the Caldeira Ree Complex

Perpetual Resources Limited (“Perpetual” or “the Company”) (ASX: PEC), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Term Sheet (Binding Term Sheet) for an option to acquire 100% of the rare earth elements, niobium and scandium mineral rights located on four (4) tenements (Exploration Tenements) with Mineracao Serra Do Sao Domingos Ltda (Sao Domingos).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Perpetual has entered into a binding Term Sheet to acquire (subject to due diligence) a low-cost option over the “Raptor” project which includes REE, Niobium and Scandium mineral rights within a strategic tenement package located in the prolific Tier 1 Caldeira Rare Earth complex in Minas Gerais, Brazil.
  • Option agreement comprises 4 licenses, which cover a strategic area of 380 hectares all located proximal to Meteoric Resources (ASX:MEI) Tier 1 Caldeira ionic clay REE project, which boasts a JORC Mineral Resource Estimate of 545 million tonnes @ 2,561ppm TREO comprising 24.1% MREO1.
  • oMultiple of the Raptor Project licenses have active mining rights and exhibit near surface bauxite mining operations and are not located within any environmental protection zones.
  • Perpetual to immediately commence due diligence, with plans to undertake sampling and drilling activities after an initial reconnaissance program in May.
  • Perpetual intends on undertaking an aggressive exploration campaign should the option exercise be completed.
  • All tenements are situated nearby established infrastructure, water access and existing mining activities.
  • The option agreement is considered highly strategic for Perpetual, which has built an enviable multi-commodity footprint now spanning Lithium and Rare Earths in a jurisdiction that is experiencing a rapid escalation in interest from mining exploration companies seeking exposure to critical minerals projects.
  • Perpetual remains in discussions with other landowners to further strategically expand its existing highly prospective critical minerals portfolio in Brazil.

The Binding Term Sheet allows Perpetual to undertake due diligence for an initial 90-day period, for the payment of US$30,000, with Perpetual also holding the right for an additional 90-day due diligence extension period for an additional US$30,000, if required.

Tenement Overview

Perpetual considers the location of the Exploration Tenement package it has secured exposure to as being in one of the most prospective geological settings for REE exploration in the world, evidenced by the high quality of the nearby projects.

Figure 1 – Regional map showing location of Perpetual’s Raptor Caldeira tenements, located within the Alkaline Complex of Poços de Caldas, Minas Gerais.

Figure 2 – Close up map showing location of Perpetual’s Raptor Caldeira tenements, located within the Alkaline Complex of Poços de Caldas, Minas Gerais

The “Raptor” Tenements are located proximal to and on the same geological formation as Meteoric Resources (ASX:MEI) Tier 1 Caldeira ionic clay REE project, which boasts a JORC Mineral Resource Estimate of 545 million tonnes @ 2,561ppm TREO comprising 24.1% MREO2 which is considered one of the world’s highest grade ionic adsorption clay REE deposits.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Perpetual Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:pecrare earth investingresource stocks
The Conversation (0)
ChemX Materials

Results of Share Purchase Plan

Share Purchase Plan and Tranche 1 Placement Raise $1,350,000

ChemX Materials Limited (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian high purity critical materials developer, is pleased to advise results of its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) following a successful Tranche One placement to sophisticated and professional investors which raised $1,053,000 as announced on 25 March 2024 (Placement).

Keep reading...Show less
Heavy Rare Earths

Successful Production of 51.8% TREO Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate from Cowalinya

Heavy Rare Earths Limited (“HRE” or “the Company”) is pleased to report success in producing a mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC) sample from rare earth mineralisation at its 100 per cent-owned Cowalinya project near Esperance in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Workers at rare earths facility.

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Experts have long warned that global overreliance on China for the production and processing of rare earth elements (REEs) was akin to a house of cards — and the Chinese government keeps proving them right.

In December 2023, China announced a ban on the export of multiple technologies related to REE extraction processing, including those used in the production of rare earth magnets. Rather than a new development, this announcement was simply the latest in a series of restrictions implemented over the previous year. Other banned exports include extraction technology, separation technology and rare earth alloys.

In response, governments around the world are ramping up their efforts to strengthen alternative sources for REE production and processing. There is considerable investment potential to be found in these efforts, provided one knows where to look.

Keep reading...Show less
ChemX Materials

ChemX - Investor Presentation

ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian high purity critical materials company, is pleased to advise Chief Executive Officer Peter Lee will be delivering the attached presentation during ChemX’s national investor roadshow this week.

Shareholders are reminded that the Company’s Share Purchase Plan is due to close at 5.00pm (WST) on Friday 10th May 2024. Shareholders can access the offer via the secure link on the Company’s website https://cmxsppoffer.computersharecas.com.au/offer/

Keep reading...Show less
3D rendering of stacked metal plates of neodymium rare earth magnets.

How to Invest in Rare Earths (Updated 2024)

The 17 rare earth elements (REEs) are as diverse as they are challenging to pronounce.

The group is made up of 15 lanthanides, plus yttrium and scandium, and each has different applications, pricing and supply and demand dynamics. Sound complicated? While the REE space is undeniably complex, many investors find it compelling and are interested in finding ways to get a foot in the door.

Read on for a more in-depth look at the rare earth metals market and the many different types of rare earths, plus a brief explanation of how to start investing in this arena.

Keep reading...Show less
Meteoric Resources NL

Neo Performance Materials and Meteoric Resources Sign MOU for Offtake of Caldeira Project in Brazil

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX: MEI) (Meteoric or the Company) is pleased to advise it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Neo Performance Materials Inc. (Neo) (TSX:NEO) for offtake of 3,000 metric tonnes (MT) total rare earth oxide (TREO) per year from its Caldeira Project (Project) in Minas Gerais, Brazil, to supply Neo’s magnet manufacturing plant.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Results of Share Purchase Plan

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX: IPT) – Trading Halt

Drilling Commences at Butcherbird Targeting Reserve Extension to Support Financing

Maiden Copper Exploration Program Intersects Encouraging Mineralisation

Related News

Gold Investing

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX: IPT) – Trading Halt

manganese investing

Drilling Commences at Butcherbird Targeting Reserve Extension to Support Financing

Uranium Investing

Maiden Copper Exploration Program Intersects Encouraging Mineralisation

Lithium Investing

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Announces Change of Auditor

Silver Investing

Discovery Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Silver Investing

5 Silver Stocks that Pay Dividends (Updated 2024)

×