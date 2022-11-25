Lithium Investing News

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference 45.

This live, interactive online event will give shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to attend a presentation by President and CEO, Stephen Hanson followed by a Q and A.

ACME Lithium Inc. will be presenting at 11:25 - 11:55 Eastern time on Wednesday November 30, 2022

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event on EmergingGrowth.com.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, and at Shatford Lakes, Birse Lake, and Cat-Euclid in southeastern Manitoba.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Stephen Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
info@acmelithium.com

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the attributes of, timing for and expected benefits to be derived from exploration, drilling or development at ACME's project properties. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling, sampling and other technical results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. ACME's project location adjacent to or nearby lithium projects does not guarantee exploration success or that mineral resources or reserves will be defined on ACME's properties. Exploration, development, and activities conducted by regional companies provide assistance and additional data for exploration work being completed by ACME. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/145692

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ACME LithiumCSE:ACMEBattery Metals Investing
ACME:CC
Acme Lithium

ACME Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Receives Geophysics Report Targeting Lithium Clay Deposits at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium Receives Geophysics Report Targeting Lithium Clay Deposits at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that Hasbrouck Geophysics has completed gravity and Hybrid-Source Audio-Magnetotellurics (HSAMT) surveys at ACME's Fish Lake Valley (FLV), Nevada Project.

The gravity survey indicates the presence of a down-dropped basin with interpreted target clay sediments potentially targeting similar illite-smectite units identified in the nearby Rhyolite Ridge lithium deposit. A basin fault is evident near the southwestern end of the profile, with modeled depths to Paleozoic bedrock ranging from about 1.3 km to 1.9 km. Moderate to low concentration clay sediments are interpreted to be present at the surface near the southwestern basin fault that deepen to about 300 meters and extend beyond a depth of one km over about 80% of the profile, while higher concentration clay sediments are interpreted over a distance of about 700 meters with depths ranging from about 500 to 750 meters. Drilling has been recommended to determine the relationship between the different interpreted concentrations of clay sediments and the presence of lithium.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Receives Phase 2 Drill Program Approval of Notice of Intent at Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Receives Phase 2 Drill Program Approval of Notice of Intent at Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that its project operator GeoXplor Corporation has received a Decision Letter of approval under an amended "Notice of Intent to Drill" ("NOI") from the United States Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Tonopah field office Nevada, for ACME's upcoming Phase 2 drill program at its Clayton Valley lithium brine project.

Following ACME's lithium brine discovery announcement on August 17th, 2022, the Phase 2 drill program and NOI covers a large diameter test well (TW-1) for completion of brine aquifer permeability testing and sampling, and will also include up to three (3) new exploration holes DH-1A, DH-2, and DH-3 with objectives to examine deeper horizons through zonal isolated testing, assess stratigraphy, and the potential for continuity between the stratigraphic units encountered in DH-1.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Inc Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

ACME Lithium Inc Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

ACME Lithium Inc (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Signs Exploration Agreement with Sagkeeng First Nation in Southeastern Manitoba, Canada

ACME Lithium Signs Exploration Agreement with Sagkeeng First Nation in Southeastern Manitoba, Canada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that it has signed an Exploration Agreement with Sagkeeng First Nation to develop a positive relationship that promotes mutual respect, cooperation, and ongoing communication around mineral exploration activities conducted by the Company within Sagkeeng Traditional Territory.

"ACME acknowledges and respects the rights and values of the Sagkeeng First Nation, and we are committed to building an open and transparent relationship founded on regular dialogue. We look forward to working together over the years ahead," says Company CEO Steve Hanson.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Provides Clayton Valley Drill Program Update

ACME Lithium Provides Clayton Valley Drill Program Update

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that it has filed permitting documentation for an expanded Phase 2 drill program with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for ACME's Clayton Valley lithium brine project in Esmeralda County, Nevada. In addition, ACME has secured Harris Exploration for drilling services.

ACME's current and ongoing program at Clayton Valley is operated by GeoXplor Corp., one of the industry's early leaders in lithium exploration and development in Nevada and their long-standing team of technical contractors. Upon approval and receipt of permits, ACME is targeting to drill its Clayton Valley Lithium project in late Q4 2022 and will provide further updates as new information comes available.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone Announces Winter Drill Program on Buda Lithium Project

Infinity Stone Announces Winter Drill Program on Buda Lithium Project

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone announces Winter Drill Program with intended commencement on December 5, 2022.
  • Winter Drill Program follows the recovery of grab samples assaying up to 367 ppm Li, 2,090 ppm Rb, and 4,200ppm Be, and channel samples up to 1,408 ppm Rb over 4 metres.
  • The Winter Drill Program will cover 400 to 600 metres, depending on initial results.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce its winter drill program on the Buda Lithium Project ("Winter Drill Program"), to test pegmatite layers perpendicular to outcrop zones. The Company anticipates having pre-drill surveying of roads, trails and pads completed by November 30, 2022, with mobilisation of drill equipment following thereafter and commencement by December 5th, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CANADA SILVER COBALT Amends Warrants and Announces Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

CANADA SILVER COBALT Amends Warrants and Announces Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - November24, 2022 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that further to its news release dated September 19, 2022, it is amending the terms of an aggregate of 3,798,800 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") issued pursuant to a private placement that closed on November 25, 2020. The Warrants have an exercise price of $0.80 and an expiry date of November 27, 2022. The Company will amend the Warrant exercise price to $0.1125 per share and extend the Warrant expiry date by two years to November 27, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Andrew Lyons Director and CFO at Foremost Lithium Forfeits His 3 Million PSUs

Andrew Lyons Director and CFO at Foremost Lithium Forfeits His 3 Million PSUs

Andrew Lyons, current director and CFO of Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) ("the Company") announces he is forfeiting his total allocated 3 million unvested Performance Share Units (PSUs) pursuant to the Company's Performance Share Unit Plan.

Andrew Lyons will retain his previously awarded and vested 500,000 PSUs.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver Corporation Plans Name Change to Reference Its Battery and Technology-Related Minerals Portfolio

Nevada Silver Corporation Plans Name Change to Reference Its Battery and Technology-Related Minerals Portfolio

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for a corporate name change to "Electric Metals (USA) Limited" ("Electric Metals"). The Company feels that the change of name, which will be subject to all required regulatory, TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), and shareholder approvals, will better reflect the entirety of its value proposition as a developer of battery and technology-related minerals, including its US manganese and silver properties.

NSC's CEO Gary Lewis commented, "our existing portfolio of assets includes the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, which contains a high-grade manganese deposit. We believe there is burgeoning domestic US demand for metals and materials essential to the operation of electric vehicles, rechargeable batteries, and other high-tech industries. As a result, a corporate name that only references the "silver" aspect of our operations is no longer appropriate for the Company."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TINONE COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF THE RATTLER RANGE TIN PROJECT IN TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TINONE COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF THE RATTLER RANGE TIN PROJECT IN TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TSX.V: TORC   OTCQB: TORCF

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its news release on August 30, 2022 the Company has now acquired a 100% undivided interest in the Rattler Range tin project (" Rattler Range ") in northeastern Tasmania, Australia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt has Expanded its Greenfield Lithium Property in Northern Ontario to Nearly 23,000 Hectares

Canada Silver Cobalt has Expanded its Greenfield Lithium Property in Northern Ontario to Nearly 23,000 Hectares

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The property, contiguous with Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium property near Cochrane, Ontario is now almost 230 km 2 .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×