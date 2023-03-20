Brunswick Exploration Begins Drilling at Anatacau West and Kicks off 2023 Exploration Campaign

Lithium Investing News

ACME Lithium Inc. to Present at 121 Mining Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada March 28th and 29th

ACME Lithium Inc. to Present at 121 Mining Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada March 28th and 29th

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that President and CEO Steve Hanson will be meeting and presenting to investors at 121 Mining Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 121 Mining Investment Las Vegas Summit takes place on March 28th and 29th and attracts US and international investors for two days of investment-led panel sessions and CEO presentations.

With the rapid demand for securing a domestic supply of lithium, Nevada is at the forefront of mining in the US and remains one of the world's most attractive jurisdictions for mining investment.

ACME's CEO Steve Hanson will be presenting an overview of ACME's two Nevada projects including an update on the Phase 2 lithium brine drill program at Clayton Valley, the recent geological field review and sampling programs at Fish Lake Valley, as well as information on ACME's Manitoba and Saskatchewan pegmatite projects in Canada.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, at Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lakes in southeastern Manitoba, and at Bailey Lake in northern Saskatchewan.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
info@acmelithium.com

For Investor Inquiries:
Anthony Simone
Simone Capital
Telephone: (416) 881-5154
asimone@simonecapital.ca

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the attributes of, timing for and expected benefits to be derived from exploration, drilling or development at ACME's project properties. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling, sampling and other technical results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. ACME's project location adjacent to or nearby lithium projects does not guarantee exploration success or that mineral resources or reserves will be defined on ACME's properties. Exploration, development, and activities conducted by regional companies provide assistance and additional data for exploration work being completed by ACME. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/159049

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ACME LithiumCSE:ACMEBattery Metals Investing
ACME:CC
The Conversation (0)
ACME Lithium (CSE:ACME)

ACME Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Extends Potential Lithium Zone Successfully Reaching Total Depth of DH-1A to 1940 Feet at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Extends Potential Lithium Zone Successfully Reaching Total Depth of DH-1A to 1940 Feet at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that DH-1A has successfully reached a total depth of 1940 feet or 591 meters as part of a Phase 2 drill program at ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project.

Prospective basin sediments have been encountered deep in DH-1A and delineated with high probability to exhibit characteristics of the Lower Gravel Unit (LGU) in Clayton Valley.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Receives Highest Lithium Values to Date at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada Confirming Lithium Extension

ACME Lithium Receives Highest Lithium Values to Date at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada Confirming Lithium Extension

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that its recent Phase 2 geological field review and sampling program at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada has resulted in numerous new occurrences of lithium values exceeding 1200 ppm lithium with the highest surface value to date at 1418 ppm lithium. Boron anomalies up to 1964 ppm occur with and adjacent to surface lithium anomalies. See results in link to table below.

Fish Lake Valley Sampling Results

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Provides Geophysics Update at Manitoba Canada Lithium Projects

ACME Lithium Provides Geophysics Update at Manitoba Canada Lithium Projects

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company," or "ACME") is pleased to provide an update at its 100% owned Shatford and Birse Lake lithium projects in southeastern Manitoba, Canada. ACME's Shatford-Birse claim area is contiguous to the south of Sinomine's world-class Tanco Mine property, a Lithium, Cesium and Tantalum producer (LCTs) since 1969.

ACME has received updated results from the 3D modelling of Dias Airborne's QMAGT data. The Company designed its initial 2023 drill program using the basic responses in the vertical magnetic gradient (Bzz). Now, modelling confirms that initial targeting and delineates additional targets.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Commences Phase 2 Sampling Program at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada Utilizing ASTERRA's Satellite-Based Technology

ACME Lithium Commences Phase 2 Sampling Program at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada Utilizing ASTERRA's Satellite-Based Technology

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce the commencement of a Phase 2 geochemistry sampling program to develop further knowledge of lithium occurrences at ACME Lithium's FLV claim group in Fish Lake Valley, Nevada.

As stated in the Company's news release dated January 19, 2023, a recent geological field review and sampling program at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada resulted in the highest surface lithium values to date with up to 1325 ppm lithium. As a pilot project, identification of this particular high grade lithium target utilized ASTERRA's satellite-based technology, as part of the teaming agreement announced on January 26, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Commences Phase 2 Drill Program at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Commences Phase 2 Drill Program at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that Phase 2 drilling has commenced at ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project. ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project is contiguous to the northwest of Albemarle's Silver Peak lithium deposit which has been in production since 1966 and is the only lithium producing region in the United States.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/152993_1cbf452d4411eb9a_002.jpg

Drilling at Clayton Valley, Nevada (Fig. 1)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Uranium Energy Corp Appoints Trecia Canty to the Board of Directors

Uranium Energy Corp Appoints Trecia Canty to the Board of Directors

NYSE American: UEC

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to announce the appointment of Trecia Canty to the Company's Board of Directors.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

LUCA MINING CORP. ("LUCA ")
[formerly Altaley Mining Corporation ("ATLY ")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone Announces Camaro Hellcat Spring Work Program in James Bay, QC

Infinity Stone Announces Camaro Hellcat Spring Work Program in James Bay, QC

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone announces the scope and goals of its Spring Work Program at the Camaro Hellcat Project adjacent to Patriot Battery Metal's Corvette Lithium Discovery in James Bay, QC .
  • The Company has been planning an extensive work program for the spring on one of its key projects to build upon the initial prospecting completed in October 2022 .
  • Scope of the Spring Work Program will include in mapping and surveying for new pegmatites, targeted sampling, shorthole drilling, and trenching, particularly on the rouget-greenstone underlain Hellcat claim block, all with the goal of deriving clear targets for a follow up drill program.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), is pleased to announce its forthcoming spring work program (the " Spring Work Program ") on its Camaro and Hellcat Lithium Project (the " Camaro Hellcat Project ") adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals (" PMET " or " Patriot ") Corvette Lithium Discovery in the James Bay Lithium District of Quebec . The Spring Work Program will include in mapping and surveying for new pegmatites, targeted sampling, short hole drilling, and trenching, particularly on the rouget-greenstone that underlain the Hellcat claim block, all with the goal of deriving clear targets for a follow up drill program.The Company expects that its exploration team will be able to mobilise early in the month of May, and is closely monitoring the weather conditions.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Uranium Energy Corp Increases Total Resources in Arizona with the Filing of a S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary for its Workman Creek Project in Arizona

Uranium Energy Corp Increases Total Resources in Arizona with the Filing of a S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary for its Workman Creek Project in Arizona

Combined with its Anderson Project, UEC now controls more than 32 million pounds of measured and indicated resources and about 4.5 million pounds of Inferred resources in Arizona

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC, the " Company " or " UEC ") is pleased to announce that it has filed a Technical Report Summary ("TRS") on EDGAR disclosing mineral resources for the Company's Workman Creek Project in Arizona (the "Project").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Sonic Drilling Underway at the Basin Project

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Sonic Drilling Underway at the Basin Project

Sonic Drilling Underway at the 17km2 Lithium Basin Project in Arizona to Delineate Further Compliant Resources

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, is pleased to announce that the Company has mobilised a sonic drilling rig to commence its 2023 drilling programme at the Basin Project, in Arizona, with the intention of further adding to its existing NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resource of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) tonnes

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noram Lithium Announces Results From 2023 Annual General Meeting

Noram Lithium Announces Results From 2023 Annual General Meeting

noram lithium corp. ("noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announces that all motions put forward for approval at its 2023 Annual General Meeting held March 14th in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "AGM") were passed

2023 Annual General Meeting Results

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Appia Drills 6.08m of 0.305 wt.% Treo Within Wide Zone of 26.07 Metres Grading 0.246 wt.% Treo at the Alces Lake Magnet Ridge Zone

American Copper Receives DTC Eligibility for U.S Trading

Enterprise Group Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

African Energy Metals Announces Share Consolidation

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Intersects 22.5 Meters Grading 0.2 % Copper; 2.6 % Lead; 5.1 % Zinc; 3.17 g/t Gold and 91.0 g/t Silver, Including 5.0 Meters Grading 0.3 % Copper; 4.1 % Lead; 10.4 % Zinc; 3.38 g/t Gold and 147.6 g/t Silver from 141.9 m

Platinum Investing

enCore Energy's NRC Source Materials License for Dewey-Burdock Project Now Final and Effective

manganese investing

Building A World-Class Zero Carbon Manganese Business

Resource Investing

Change in Company Secretary

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Equinox Leads Gold and Silver Miners Higher

Resource Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Vertical Exploration Rises 100 Percent

×