ACME Lithium Inc. announced today that it has granted an aggregate of 2,000,000 incentive stock options to directors, consultants, and employees as per the Company's Stock Option Plan, with an exercise price of C$1.28 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, southeast Oregon and southeast Manitoba.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
info@acmelithium.com

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the attributes of, timing for and expected benefits to be derived from the drilling program to be carried out on the FLV property. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling and other sampling results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

ACME Lithium to Present at Mines and Money Conference April 5th to 7th

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that President and CEO Steve Hanson will be meeting and presenting to investors at Mines and Money Online Connect from April 5th to April 7th. https:minesandmoney.comonline

Mines and Money Online Connect brings together senior management teams of mining companies and provides the opportunity to connect and meet face-to-face with carefully qualified investors from institutional funds, private equity groups, family offices, and private investors to discuss project updates and share presentations virtually.

ACME Lithium Commences IP Survey at Warm Springs Project, Oregon

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has contracted with KLM Geoscience of Las Vegas, NV for an induced polarization (IP) survey on ACME's Warm Springs lithium brine project near the Nevada border in southern Harney County, Oregon. KLM mobilized on March 26th and final results are expected within 45 days. The survey will be used to locate a drill test of the Property.

The WS Project claims are situated regionally in a "nested" cluster of calderas northwest of NYSE-listed Lithium Americas' Nevada Thacker Pass lithium project and ASX-listed Jindalee Resources Oregon JRL project.

ACME Lithium Inc. to Present at 121 Mining Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada March 30th and 31st

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that President and CEO Steve Hanson will be meeting and presenting to investors at the 121 Mining Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. https:www.weare121.com121mininginvestment-las-vegas

The 121 Mining Investment Las Vegas Summit takes place on March 30th and 31st and attracts US and international investors for two days of investment-led panel sessions and CEO presentations.

ACME Lithium Inc. Acquires New Lithium Project in McDermitt Caldera Region

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that the Company has acquired by staking 340 placer mining claims (the "WS Project") encompassing approximately 6727 acres near the Nevada border, in south east Oregon. See ACME map: https:acmelithium.comwarm-springs-oregon

The WS Project claims are situated regionally in a "nested" cluster of calderas north west of NYSE-listed Lithium Americas' Nevada Thacker Pass lithium project and ASX-listed Jindalee Resources Oregon JRL project. Lithium Americas has a stated mineral reserve of 3.1 million tonnes @3,233 ppm Lithium and Jindalee has a mineral resource estimate of 1.43 billion tons @ 1,320 ppm Lithium.

ACME Lithium Inc. Closes US$3 Million Funding with Lithium Royalty Corp. and Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of February 3rd, 2022, it has closed its US$3 Million funding agreement (the "Transaction") with Lithium Royalty Corporation ("LRC"), a leading battery metals royalty and streaming company, and Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd ("Waratah"). The Transaction consists of a private placement financing and a royalty sale on ACME's two projects in Manitoba, Canada. As a result of the funding, ACME's working capital is approximately C$7.2 million with no debt.

The Transaction

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was on the decline heading into the Easter long weekend, shedding 9 points from Wednesday’s (April 13) five day high of 895.44.

By midday last Thursday (April 14), Canada’s junior exchange was holding in the 888 point range, a 52 point decline from January’s year-to-date high of 940.57.

On the commodities side, the per ounce price of gold trended higher over the short trading week, adding roughly US$9 to its Monday (April 11) value of US$1,960. The yellow metal’s recent price positivity has been attributed to a change in sentiment, according to Metals Focus.

Aranjin Resources Announces Approval by TSXV of Agreement for Reciprocal Exploration with Ion Energy Ltd.

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) ("Aranjin") is very pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the previously announced (see Press Release dated February 1, 2022) agreement between ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION") and Aranjin whereby the parties granted one another reciprocal exploration rights on their respective exploration licences within Mongolia.

Both ION and Aranjin will leverage one another's expertise in their respective metals, with Aranjin being granted a right to explore ION's properties for base metals (including copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt and associated metals), and ION being granted a right to explore Aranjin's properties for lithium. This structured approach is aimed at enlarging both Parties' exploration area within the mineral rich regions of Mongolia, thus ensuring that both ION and Aranjin maximize their chances of carrying a property to the development stage.

Noram Lithium

Noram Receives Results for CVZ-70: High of 1930 ppm Intersection of 443 ft Averaging 968 ppm Lithium

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-70 and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-70 at a depth of 463 feet (141.1 m). An interval thickness of 443 ft (135.0 m) was intersected from 20 ft (6.1 m) to 463 ft (141.1 m) which encompasses the entire core hole. The weighted average lithium values present were as follows

Depth of Interval Intersection

Figure 1. Comparative stratigraphy and assay results for drill holes CVZ-70 as compared to CVZ-61 and CVZ-62, which were drilled as part of the Phase V program. CVZ-61 and CVZ-62 were two of the longest intercepts drilled on the property to date. The histogram on the sides of the holes are the composited lithium grades in ppm Li. The cross section has a 4X vertical exaggeration.

"CVZ-70 is the first hole in Noram's 12-hole Phase VI drilling program. The hole clearly shows the consistently high lithium grades across this blanket-like mineral deposit." comments Brad Peek, VP of Exploration and geologist on all six phases of Noram's Clayton Valley exploration drilling.

Hole ID

From
(ft)

To
(ft)

From
(m)

To
(m)

Li
(ppm)

CVZ-70

20

30

6.1

9.1

710

CVZ-70

30

40

9.1

12.2

910

CVZ-70

40

50

12.2

15.2

580

CVZ-70

50

60

15.2

18.3

710

CVZ-70

60

70

18.3

21.3

690

CVZ-70

70

80

21.3

24.4

940

CVZ-70

80

90

24.4

27.4

810

CVZ-70

90

100

27.4

30.5

940

CVZ-70

100

110

30.5

33.5

830

CVZ-70

110

120

33.5

36.6

1930

CVZ-70

120

130

36.6

39.6

1240

CVZ-70

130

140

39.6

42.7

1050

CVZ-70

140

150

42.7

45.7

1430

CVZ-70

150

160

45.7

48.8

1270

CVZ-70

160

170

48.8

51.8

1450

CVZ-70

170

180

51.8

54.9

1410

CVZ-70

180

190

54.9

57.9

1400

CVZ-70

190

200

57.9

61.0

1240

CVZ-70

200

210

61.0

64.0

1530

CVZ-70

210

220

64.0

67.1

1560

CVZ-70

220

230

67.1

70.1

1500

CVZ-70

230

240

70.1

73.2

1230

CVZ-70

240

250

73.2

76.2

1120

CVZ-70

250

260

76.2

79.2

1150

CVZ-70

260

270

79.2

82.3

990

CVZ-70

270

280

82.3

85.3

1010

CVZ-70

280

290

85.3

88.4

1120

CVZ-70

290

300

88.4

91.4

1110

CVZ-70

300

310

91.4

94.5

1000

CVZ-70

310

320

94.5

97.5

1070

CVZ-70

320

330

97.5

100.6

1070

CVZ-70

330

340

100.6

103.6

880

CVZ-70

340

350

103.6

106.7

690

CVZ-70

350

360

106.7

109.7

660

CVZ-70

360

370

109.7

112.8

730

CVZ-70

370

380

112.8

115.8

760

CVZ-70

380

390

115.8

118.9

880

CVZ-70

390

400

118.9

121.9

750

CVZ-70

400

410

121.9

125.0

770

CVZ-70

410

420

125.0

128.0

570

CVZ-70

420

430

128.0

131.1

470

CVZ-70

430

440

131.1

134.1

510

CVZ-70

440

450

134.1

137.2

560

CVZ-70

450

457

137.2

139.3

1410

CVZ-70

457

463

139.3

141.1

1000

Table 1 - Summary of sample results from CVZ-70 from surface to depth of 463 ft.

"We are very happy with Noram's progress to date. This phase of drilling will upgrade a substantial amount of the Inferred Resource to the Indicated category. While we move aggressively forward towards the completion of our PFS in 2022, we remain focused on our green mandate by exploring new ingenuitive solutions. Noram will stay aligned with its values and be a leader in this field while bringing immense value to the shareholders as it takes the Zeus Project to the next level", commented Sandy MacDougall, CEO and Director.

The samples were analyzed by the ALS laboratory in Reno, Nevada. QA/QC samples were included in the sample batch and returned values that were within their expected ranges.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV: NRM| OTCQB: NRVTF | Frankfurt: N7R) is a well-financed Canadian based advanced Lithium development stage company with less than 90 million shares issued and a fully funded treasury. Noram is aggressively advancing its Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada from the development-stage level through the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study in 2022.

The Company's flagship asset is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus"), located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. In December 2021, a robust PEA** indicated an After-Tax NPV(8) of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500/tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long term forecast of US$14,000/tonne, the PEA indicates an NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.6 Billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,250/tonne LCE.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sandy MacDougall
Chief Executive Officer and Director
C: 778.999.2159

For additional information please contact:
Peter A. Ball
President and Chief Operating Officer
peter@noramlithiumcorp.com
C: 778.344.4653

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. *Updated Lithium Mineral Resource Estimate, Zeus Project, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA (August 2021) **Preliminary Economic Assessment Zeus Project, ABH Engineering (December 2021).

SOURCE: Noram Lithium Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697318/Noram-Receives-Results-for-CVZ-70-High-of-1930-ppm-Intersection-of-443-ft-1350-m-Averaging-968-ppm-Lithium

Latin Resources Logo

Transformational A$35 Million Capital Raising to Expedite Lithium Business in Brazil

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (“Latin” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments from institutional and sophisticated investors to subscribe for a placement of new ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.16 to raise gross proceeds of A$35 million (“Placement”).

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Appoints John Gravelle to Board of Directors

Foremost Lithium Appoints John Gravelle to Board of Directors

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Gravelle has agreed to be the Chair of its board of directors. Mr. Gravelle has board experience with several TSX main board and venture public mining companies, and is currently a director of Century Global Commodities Corporation and KP3993 Resources Inc. He is a retired partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers where he served in various leadership roles related to the mining sector including Global Mining Industry Leader. He is a Canadian CPA CA.

Scott Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Foremost Lithium commented, "We welcome Mr. Gravelle as Chair of the Board of Directors. We believe his strong financial background and extensive public company board experience will bring additional value to the Company as it continues to execute its value creation strategy."

POWER METALS RECEIVES DRILLING PERMIT FOR CASE LAKE

Power Metals Corp. (" Power Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTC: PWRMF) is pleased to announce that it has received an exploration permit (PR-22-000035) for drilling on its 100% owned Case Lake Property in northeastern Ontario from Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. The exploration permit is valid for three years. Power Metals has started planning a first phase of a 5,000 meter drill program and a geological mapping program at Case Lake for the late spring of 2022.

Power Metals has drilled approximately 13,000 meters to date at Case Lake. Previous drilling on the Main Dyke intersected exceptionally high Lithium (Li) and Tantalum (Ta) intervals. Highlights from our 2017 drill program includes:

