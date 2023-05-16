Power Expands Argentinian Lithium Asset Portfolio Via Ultra Lithium Acquisition

Aclara Wins Sustainable Innovation Award

Aclara Wins Sustainable Innovation Award

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that the "SEAL Awards", which stands for Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership, has presented Aclara with the Sustainable Innovation Award at their 2023 Business Sustainability Awards. This award recognizes innovations that represent game-changing ideas that bring the world to a more sustainable future

Ramon Barua, Aclara's CEO, commented: "We are glad to be recognized with a second sustainability award in less than 12 months, as it reflects the efforts that Aclara has been carrying out in order to become the most sustainable source of Heavy Rare Earths for clean technologies. We have recently filed our Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the Penco Module, which reflects our commitment with the Penco community to develop a project with world class environmental attributes. We have a clean and simple process around our unique ionic clays deposit that allows us to extract its valuable Rare Earths sustainably. We will not use any explosives, crushing or milling. Our water consumption will be very low, as we recirculate up to 95% back into the process, and the remaining 5% will solely come from a recycled water source. Our main reagent is fertilizer, which will be recirculated with an efficiency close to 99%. And most importantly, we will not generate any liquid or solid waste, thus not requiring a tailings dam. Furthermore, our product is 100% free of radioactivity. Finally, we commit to revegetate all extraction areas with native species, seeking to preserve and rehabilitate natural forests. We believe that being able to produce clean Rare Earths is our main competitive advantage. At Aclara, we are moved by creating environmental wealth in everything we do."

Aclara Resources Inc., Tuesday, May 16, 2023, Press release picture

"Corporate ESG leadership - like our 2023 honorees have demonstrated - is absolutely needed to address our climate crisis." commented Matt Harney, Chairperson and Founder of SEAL Awards. The organization honors leadership through business sustainability awards, while funding research and pursuing their own environmental impact campaigns. The 2023 SEAL Sustainability Award honorees ranged from well-recognized brands (like Cisco, Disney, GE, Honeywell, Mastercard, Procter & Gamble, and Under Armour) to high-growth companies such as Aclara.

About Aclara

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA) is a development-stage rare earth mineral resources company with its principal project located in Chile. The Company is focused on the development of its mineral resources through a project called the Penco Module, which covers a surface area of approximately 600 hectares and hosts ionic clays rich in rare earth elements. Aclara is currently focused on the development and future construction and operation of the Penco Module, which will aim to produce a rare earth concentrate through a processing plant that will be fed by clays from nearby deposits. Aclara's extraction process offers several environmentally positive attributes such as: no blasting, crushing, or milling; no tailings facility; minimal water consumption due to a high level of water recirculation; is amenable to leaching with a fertilizer; and contains no radioactivity. In parallel with the development of the Penco Module, the Company intends to define additional opportunities to increase potential future rare earth element production via intensive greenfield exploration programs and the development of additional project "modules" within the Company's concessions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to: the expectations of the Company's management as to its rare earths extraction process including estimates, projections and results in respect thereof; and future plans, commitments and strategies of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 28, 2023 filed on the Company's SEDAR profile. Actual results, timing, performance, achievements or future events or developments could differ materially from those expressed or implied herein.Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Ramon Barua
Chief Executive Officer
investorrelations@aclara-re.com

SOURCE: Aclara Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755116/Aclara-Wins-Sustainable-Innovation-Award

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aclara ResourcesTSX:ARACritical Metals Investing
ARA:CA
ACLARA REPORTS ON VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

ACLARA REPORTS ON VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting ") of Aclara Resources Inc. (" Aclara " or the " Company ") (TSX: ARA) was held today in Toronto Ontario.  Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's management information circular dated April 3, 2023 (the " Circular "), which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Aclara Resources Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Aclara Resources Inc.)

The total number of votes cast by shareholders of the Company in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 116,084,228 votes, representing 71.12%.  Each of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes. These matters included the election of directors, the appointment of the auditor and the approval of certain amendments to the Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan (the " LTIP "), the full text of which is set out in Appendix A of the Circular. The voting results are detailed below:

1.  Election of Directors

Name of Nominee


Votes FOR


%


Votes WITHHELD


%

Eduardo Hochschild


104,811,204


95.36


4,518,489


4.13


Ramon Barua


105,349,211


96.36


3,980,482


3.64


Paul Adams


109,249,590


99.93


80,103


0.07


Ignacio Bustamante


105,338,725


96.35


3,990,968


3.65


Catharine Farrow


109,302,025


99.97


27,668


0.03


Maria Recart


109,308,742


99.98


20,951


0.02


Sanjay Sarma


109,245,388


99.92


84,305


0.08


Nicolás Hochschild


105,271,591


96.29


4,058,102


3.71



2.  Appointment of Auditor

Name of Auditor


Votes FOR


%


Votes WITHHELD


%

EY Servicios Profesionales de Auditoría y Asesorías SpA


116,016,538


99.94


67,690


0.06


3.  Approval of Amendments to the Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan

Approval of LTIP Amendments


Votes FOR


%


Votes AGAINST


%



102,105,423


93.39


7,224,270


6.61


The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Aclara

Aclara is a development-stage rare earth mineral resources company located in Chile . Aclara is initiating the development of its resources through a project called the Penco Module (the " Penco Module "), which covers a surface area of approximately 600 hectares and which has ionic clays that are rich in rare earth elements. Aclara is currently focused on the development and on the future construction and operation of the Penco Module, which will aim to produce a rare earth concentrate through a processing plant that will be fed by clays from nearby deposits. Aclara's unique extraction process offers several advantages such as: no blasting, crushing or milling required; no tailings dam; minimal water consumption due to a high level of water recirculation; amenable leaching with a fertilizer; and no radioactivity.

SOURCE Aclara Resources Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/03/c4609.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Aclara Submits New EIA for the Penco Module

Aclara Submits New EIA for the Penco Module

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the submission today of a new Environmental Impact Assessment (the "New EIA") for the Penco Module project (the "Project") to the Environmental Service Assessment (the "SEA") in Concepción, Chile. The New EIA includes significant improvements compared to the previously withdrawn Environmental Impact Assessment (the "Original EIA") in respect of both the technical aspects and social impacts of the Project on the local community. This event represents a major milestone for the Company's overall strategy and objectives including targeting to put the Project into production in early 2026

Ramón Barúa, Aclara's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "A bit more than year ago we decided to withdraw the Original EIA to resolve certain technical aspects in relation to surrounding flora and fauna. Today we feel proud, not only because we have addressed these technical aspects through a rigorous scientific investigation, but because the New EIA now includes world class environmental attributes that enhance the value proposition of the new Project. In doing so, we have strengthened our relationship with the host community by demonstrating that we want to co-develop the Project, that we have listened to their concerns and that we are now presenting a new Project that is stronger and better in all aspects. Notably, we have changed our water source - we will now solely use a recycled water source - thus ensuring the protection of all natural creeks present in the area. In addition, we have committed to revegetate more than 200 hectares with native species and to donate them to a foundation that we have created for the future use and benefit of our neighbouring communities. This in an area which has been already environmentally impacted by the local garbage dump and the operations of the local forestry industry, and with the proposed changes will result in a net positive contribution to the local ecology. We also plan to build a reproduction centre of Pudus, a local deer, for its protection and conservation. We have also committed to build a recreational park for Penco, thus providing a space highly requested by the local community. Most importantly, the Project is expected to generate more than two thousand direct and indirect jobs in connection with or as a result of the Project. We are committing to prioritize workers from Penco and the Biobio region to fill these new jobs. All these commitments are additions to a Project that is already characterized by its unique environmental features: it will not use explosives, nor crushing or milling in the extraction process; it will recycle water with 95% efficiency; it will use a fertilizer as its main reagent and will recycle it with 99% efficiency. The Project won´t produce solid or liquid residues and will thus not require a tailings storage facility; and it will not generate radioactive waste. At Aclara, we are committed to ensuring that we can produce rare earths while emphasizing a minimal environmental footprint and, as we move forward, we will seek to reassure relevant authorities in Chile of oursustainable and environmentally responsible approach to designing and operating a modern mining facility."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aclara Appoints General Manager

Aclara Appoints General Manager

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nelson Donoso as General Manager of the Company effective May 15th, 2023

"We are delighted to welcome Nelson as our new General Manager," said Ramón Barúa, CEO and Director of Aclara. "Nelson, born in Penco and educated in the Biobío region, is a highly recognized local leader with vast experience leading and executing projects that have driven significant progress in Biobío. He has remarkable in-country experience, and will bring strong business network and enthusiasm to our Aclara story."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aclara Announces Resignation of Officer

Aclara Announces Resignation of Officer

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) announces that Rodrigo Ceballos has tendered his resignation from the position of President and General Manager of the Company to pursue another opportunity. The Company has already made significant progress in its search for a qualified candidate to succeed Mr. Ceballos and will provide further information as it becomes available

Ramón Barúa, Chief Executive Officer of Aclara, said, "We thank Rodrigo for his service and many accomplishments during his tenure as General Manager. We will always be grateful for his leadership at a critical juncture in the Company's history. We wish Rodrigo the very best in his future endeavors."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aclara Secures New 100% Recycled Water Source for the Penco Module as Part of Its Enhanced EIA Application

Aclara Secures New 100% Recycled Water Source for the Penco Module as Part of Its Enhanced EIA Application

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that it has successfully secured a recycled water source, which fulfills the full water requirement of the Penco Module (the "Project"). This represents a major milestone in improving the environmental attributes of the Project and strengthens the Company's position in preparation of filing its enhanced Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") application in the second quarter of 2023

The Company has confirmed that its decision to obtain a 100% recycled water source was made as a result of its ongoing dialogue with the community to further improve the sustainability measures of the Project. The recycled water will be provided by Essbio, the water utility company of Concepcion, which collects water from the city and treats it prior to discharge into the environment. This solution is the result of collaborative efforts between Aclara and Essbio to preserve the area's hydric resources and to develop the first fully recycled water supply project in the Biobío region.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

West High Yield Announces B.C. Ministry of Mines Accepts Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine Permit Submission and Provides Terms of Reference for Final Technical Review

West High Yield Announces B.C. Ministry of Mines Accepts Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine Permit Submission and Provides Terms of Reference for Final Technical Review

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the next milestone achieved for obtaining its industrial mining permit (the "Permit") for the Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine ("RRIMM" or the "Project") magnesium deposit located 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia.

RRIM Permit - Final Technical Review

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Completes Onsite Due Diligence on Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project, State of Goias, Brazil

Appia Completes Onsite Due Diligence on Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project, State of Goias, Brazil

269 Samples Now Pending Assaying at SGS Labs in Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.  (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") has completed its previously announced onsite due diligence program at The Cachoeirinha Project (the "PCH Project") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil. (Click here for the Press Release).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Begins Due Diligence on Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project, State of Goiás, Brazil

Appia Begins Due Diligence on Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project, State of Goiás, Brazil

Identifies Strong Similarities to the Serra Verde Ionic Clay Project

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") has begun a multi-phase due diligence process pursuant to the Letter Agreement (the "Letter Agreement") with 3S LTDA ("3S") and Beko Invest Ltd. ("Beko") referred to in the Press Release dated March 7, 2023 whereby the Company can acquire up to a 70% interest in The Cachoeirinha Project (the "PCH Project") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil. (Click here for the Press Release).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces Positive Soil Sampling Results from Target 9 on Its Eureka REE Project

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces Positive Soil Sampling Results from Target 9 on Its Eureka REE Project

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") reports soil sample results from drill target T09, located ~800 m north from Zone 1 of its Eureka REE Project ("Eureka" or the "Project").

The Eureka T09 soil sampling program has resulted in the delineation of a large-scale, well-defined, drill-ready REE target, which will now be referred to as the "Adder target".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces High-Grade Rare Earth Results from Ongoing Prospecting Program on Eureka REE Project

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces High-Grade Rare Earth Results from Ongoing Prospecting Program on Eureka REE Project

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE), (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its ongoing prospecting program at its Eureka REE Project ("Eureka" or the "Project").

Assay results from thirty-eight (38) rock chip samples collected during the wider exploration program of the Eureka REE prospect have been received from the laboratory with confirmed REE mineralization including:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Defense Metals Completes Successful Phase I Pilot Plant Work

Defense Metals Completes Successful Phase I Pilot Plant Work

 Defense Metals Corp. (" Defense Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV: DEFN) (OTCQB: DFMTF) (FSE: 35D) is pleased to announce that the Phase I of its hydrometallurgical pilot plant at SGS Lakefield has been successfully completed.

Defense Metals Corp Logo (CNW Group/Defense Metals Corp.)

John Goode , Consulting Metallurgist to Defense Metals and who attended the pilot plant, commented:

"This first fully integrated pilot plant demonstration of the proposed Wicheeda hydrometallurgical process delivered exactly what was required of it. We have confirmed the general workability of the process, optimized certain design parameters, and identified areas that will be improved ahead of the Phase II pilot plant. The SGS Lakefield team did an excellent job of construction and operation of the circuit, and their efforts are much appreciated."

The main objective of Phase I of the pilot plant was to test the flowsheet for operability and identify any changes that might be required before a longer test campaign. During the five days of continuous operation, the parameters for the various unit operations were varied slightly to allow optimization of the circuit ahead of the Phase II pilot plant run scheduled for late-April 2023 .

Assays are still being received and evaluation of the results has not yet been finalized. However, to date it can be reported that the extraction of Pr (praseodymium) and Nd (neodymium) from the acid bake calcine was in excess of 90%, the impurity removal circuits were very efficient, and reagent regeneration and water recirculation were effective. Minor changes will be made to the circuit ahead of Phase II and an alternative product precipitant will be used.

Methodology

The fully integrated Pilot Plant included sulphuric acid baking, water leaching, three stages of impurity removal, rare earth precipitation, magnesia regeneration and recycling, and process water recycle. The plant ran continuously and without interruption for 24 h/day over a total run time of 110 hours. Operations were handled by a total of ten SGS technicians and metallurgists on each of two shifts managed by senior day-shift staff.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release, as it relates to the metallurgical aspects of the Wicheeda Rare-Earth Project, has been reviewed and approved by John Goode , P. Eng., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and who has provided the technical information relating to metallurgy in this news release.

About the Wicheeda REE Property

Defense Metals 100% owned, 4,262-hectare (~10,532-acre) Wicheeda Light REE property is located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia ; population 77,000. The Wicheeda REE Project is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is near infrastructure, including hydro power transmission lines and gas pipelines. The nearby Canadian National Railway and major highways allow easy access to the port facilities at Prince Rupert , the closest major North American port to Asia .

The 2021 Wicheeda REE Project Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report ("PEA") outlined a robust after-tax net present value (NPV@8%) of $517 million and an 18% IRR 1 . This PEA contemplated an open pit mining operation with a 1.75:1 (waste:mill feed) strip ratio providing a 1.8 Mtpa ("million tonnes per year") mill throughput producing an average of 25,423 tonnes REO annually over a 16 year mine life. A Phase 1 initial pit strip ratio of 0.63:1 (waste:mill feed) would yield rapid access to higher grade surface mineralization in year 1 and payback of $440 million initial capital within 5 years.

Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power markets, defense industry, national security sector and in the production of green energy technologies, such as, rare earths magnets used in wind turbines and in permanent magnet motors for electric vehicles. Defense Metals owns 100% of the Wicheeda Light Rare Earth Element Deposit located near Prince George, British Columbia , Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under the symbol "DEFN" on the TSX Venture Exchange, in the United States , under "DFMTF" on the OTCQB and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under "35D".

Defense Metals is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: http://www.discoverygroup.ca/

For further information, please contact:

Todd Hanas , Bluesky Corporate Communications Ltd.
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: (778) 994 8072
Email: todd@blueskycorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to advancing the Wicheeda REE Project, the expected benefits and outcomes of the hydrometallurgical pilot plant, the expected completion of the hydrometallurgical pilot plant and the expected timelines, the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its project and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of rare earth elements, the anticipated costs and expenditures, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration and metallurgical results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates, the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather and climate conditions, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of personnel, materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters), risks relating to inaccurate geological, metallurgical and engineering assumptions, decrease in the price of rare earth elements, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to, the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, loss of key employees, consultants, or directors, increase in costs, delayed results, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

____________________________

1 Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project, British Columbia, Canada, dated January 6, 2022, with an effective date of November 7, 2021, and prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. is filed under Defense Metals Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/defense-metals-completes-successful-phase-i-pilot-plant-work-301795483.html

SOURCE Defense Metals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/12/c9366.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

