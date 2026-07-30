Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at Canaccord Genuity 46 th Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live webcasts will be accessible on the company's website, acadia.com , under the investors section and an archived recording will be available on the website for approximately one month following each presentation.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is committed to turning scientific promise into meaningful innovation that makes the difference for underserved neurological and rare disease communities around the world. Our commercial portfolio includes the first and only FDA-approved treatments for Parkinson's disease psychosis and Rett syndrome. We are developing the next wave of therapeutic advancements with a robust and diverse pipeline that includes mid- to late-stage programs in Alzheimer's disease psychosis and Lewy body dementia psychosis, along with earlier-stage programs that address other underserved patient needs. At Acadia, we're here to be their difference. For more information, visit us at acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Investor Contact:
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Al Kildani
(858) 261-2872
ir@acadia-pharm.com

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Jessica Tieszen
(858) 261-2950
ir@acadia-pharm.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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