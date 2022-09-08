Life Science NewsInvesting News

--Results from the PROGRESS Phase 3 trial on atogepant for the preventive treatment of chronic migraine will be showcased as an oral presentation

--Breadth of research underscores AbbVie's leadership and commitment to people living with migraine

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that new data from its migraine portfolio will be presented at the Migraine Trust International Symposium (MTIS) 2022, taking place in London from September 8-11. A total of 13 abstracts, including 4 oral presentations, will cover a wide range of studies across ABBVie's migraine portfolio, including data on onabotulinumtoxinA, atogepant, and ubrogepant.

"Migraine is a complex, chronic neurological disease with attacks that are often incapacitating for patients living with this debilitating disease. Our current migraine treatments demonstrate our dedication to addressing the unmet needs of migraine patients – and we continue to strive for science that makes a difference," said Mudra Kapoor, M.D., vice president, neuroscience, global medical affairs, AbbVie. "We look forward to presenting robust data spanning our growing migraine portfolio at MTIS 2022 and furthering our goal of making a remarkable impact on patients' lives."

At the meeting, researchers will present the Phase 3 PROGRESS study results on atogepant for the preventive treatment of chronic migraine, as well as data from a retrospective claims analysis study on real-world persistence and costs among patients with chronic migraine treated with onabotulinumtoxinA or a calcitonin gene–related peptide monoclonal antibody (CGRP mAbs).

AbbVie will also present global results from the chronic migraine epidemiology and outcomes - international (CaMEO-I) study, evaluating the use of preventive medications for migraine and potential treatment gaps among individuals who are candidates for preventive treatment.

In addition to the data presented, AbbVie will host a medical symposium on Friday, September 9 from 12:00-13:00 British Standard Time (BST) titled "Evolving Faces of Migraine" discussing the evolution of the migraine treatment landscape through evidence-based medicine, guidelines, consensus statements and the impact on patients.

AbbVie abstracts presented at the MTIS 2022 are outlined below.

Key AbbVie Abstracts at MTIS 2022

Abstract Title

Abstract Details & Time

Disease State

Characterizing Gaps in Preventive Treatment of Migraine: Global Results from the CaMEO-International Study

Saturday, September 10
16:00-17:30 BS T

Oral Presentation

Impact of Preventive Medication Failure in Quality of Life and Functioning Among Individuals with Migraine and Preventive Treatment Failure in France, Germany, Italy, and Spain and the United Kingdom: Need for Effective Preventive Treatment

Saturday, September 10
16:00-17:30 BST

Oral Presentation

Chronic Migraine Epidemiology and Outcomes – International (CaMEO-I) Study: Methods and Global Findings for Diagnosis Rates and Care

Friday, September 9
13:30-14:30 BST

Digital Poster Presentation

Characterizing the Pre- and Post-Headache Phases of Migraine: Interim Results from the CaMEO-International Study (US Sample)

Friday, September 9
13:30-14:30 BST

Digital Poster Presentation

Characterizing Pre-headache (Prodrome) Features of Migraine Attacks: Results from the CaMEO Study

Friday, September 9
13:30-14:30 BST

Digital Poster Presentation

Atogepant

Atogepant for the Preventive Treatment of Chronic Migraine: Results from the PROGRESS Phase 3 Trial

Saturday, September 10

16:00-17:30 BST

Oral Presentation

Effect of Atogepant on the Activity Impairment in Migraine–Diary and Work Productivity and Activity Impairment Questionnaire in a 12-Week, Double-blind, Randomized, Phase 3 (PROGRESS) Trial for Preventive Treatment of Chronic Migraine

Thursday, September 8 - Saturday, September 10

Poster

Effect of Atogepant on Migraine-Specific Quality of Life Questionnaire and Headache Impact Test-6 in a 12-Week, Double-blind, Randomized, Phase 3 (PROGRESS) Trial for Preventive Treatment of Chronic Migraine

Thursday, September 8 - Saturday, September 10

Poster

Early Onset of Efficacy with Atogepant for the Preventive Treatment of Chronic Migraine: Results from the PROGRESS Trial

Friday, September 9
13:30-14:30 BST

Digital Poster Presentation

Efficacy of Oral Atogepant in People with Chronic Migraine with and without Acute Medication Overuse: Results from the PROGRESS Trial

Friday, September 9
13:30-14:30 BST

Digital Poster Presentation

Treatment Responder Rates of Oral Atogepant for the Preventive Treatment of Chronic Migraine: Results from the PROGRESS Trial

Friday, September 9
13:30-14:30 BST

Digital Poster Presentation

OnabotulinumtoxinA

Real-World Persistence and Costs Among Patients with Chronic Migraine Treated with OnabotulinumtoxinA or CGRP mAbs: A Retrospective Claims Analysis Study

Saturday, September 10
16:00-17:30 BST

Oral Presentation

Ubrogepant


Participant-Reported Normal Function and Satisfaction Are Maintained with Long-term Intermittent Use of Ubrogepant

Thursday, September 8 - Saturday, September 10

Poster

The MTIS 2022 symposium will take place in-person and the full program can be found here .

About Atogepant
Atogepant is an orally administered, CGRP receptor antagonist (gepant) specifically developed for the preventive treatment of migraine. CGRP and its receptors are expressed in regions of the nervous system associated with migraine pathophysiology. Studies have shown that CGRP levels are elevated during migraine attacks and selective CGRP receptor antagonists confer clinical benefit in migraine. The use of atogepant in migraine is not approved in the United Kingdom or European Union and its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated.

U.S. Indications and Important Safety Information about QULIPTA™ (atogepant)

QULIPTA is a prescription medicine used for the preventive treatment of episodic migraine in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Before taking QULIPTA™ (atogepant) tablets, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you:

  • Have kidney problems or are on dialysis
  • Have liver problems
  • Are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if QULIPTA will harm your unborn baby
  • Are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if QULIPTA passes into your breast milk. Talk to your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby while taking QULIPTA

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take , including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. QULIPTA may affect the way other medicines work, and other medicines may affect how QULIPTA works. Your healthcare provider may need to change the dose of QULIPTA when taken with certain other medicines.

The most common side effects of QULIPTA are nausea, constipation, and tiredness. These are not all the possible side effects of QULIPTA.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

If you are having difficulty paying for your medicine, AbbVie may be able to help. Visit AbbVie.com/myAbbVieAssist to learn more.

Please see full Prescribing Information .

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About BOTOX ® (onabotulinumtoxinA)
BOTOX ® was first approved by the FDA in 1989 for two rare eye muscle disorders – blepharospasm and strabismus in adults. Today, BOTOX ® is FDA-approved for 12 therapeutic indications, including chronic migraine, overactive bladder, leakage of urine (incontinence) due to overactive bladder caused by a neurologic condition in adults and in pediatric patients five years of age and older, cervical dystonia, adult and pediatric spasticity, and severe underarm sweating (axillary hyperhidrosis). Botulinum toxin units are not interchangeable from one product to another; doses recommended in Allergan Units are different from other botulinum toxin preparations.

U.S. Indications and Important Safety Information about BOTOX ® (onabotulinumtoxinA)

INDICATIONS

BOTOX ® (onabotulinumtoxinA) is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used:

  • To treat overactive bladder symptoms such as a strong need to urinate with leaking or wetting accidents (urge urinary incontinence), a strong need to urinate right away (urgency), and urinating often (frequency) in adults 18 years and older when another type of medicine (anticholinergic) does not work well enough or cannot be taken
  • To treat leakage of urine (incontinence) in adults 18 years and older with overactive bladder due to a neurologic disease when another type of medicine (anticholinergic) does not work well enough or cannot be taken
  • To treat overactive bladder due to a neurologic disease in children 5 years of age and older when another type of medicine (anticholinergic) does not work well enough or cannot be taken
  • To prevent headaches in adults with chronic migraine who have 15 or more days each month with headache lasting 4 or more hours each day in people 18 years and older
  • To treat increased muscle stiffness in people 2 years of age and older with spasticity
  • To treat the abnormal head position and neck pain that happens with cervical dystonia (CD) in people 16 years and older
  • To treat certain types of eye muscle problems (strabismus) or abnormal spasm of the eyelids (blepharospasm) in people 12 years of age and older

BOTOX is also injected into the skin to treat the symptoms of severe underarm sweating (severe primary axillary hyperhidrosis) when medicines used on the skin (topical) do not work well enough in people 18 years and older.

It is not known whether BOTOX is safe and effective to prevent headaches in patients with migraine who have 14 or fewer headache days each month (episodic migraine).

BOTOX has not been shown to help people perform task-specific functions with their upper limbs or increase movement in joints that are permanently fixed in position by stiff muscles.

It is not known whether BOTOX is safe and effective for severe sweating anywhere other than your armpits.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BOTOX may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of BOTOX:

  • Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing , due to weakening of associated muscles, can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are preexisting before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.
  • Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms, including loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness; double vision; blurred vision; drooping eyelids; hoarseness or change or loss of voice; trouble saying words clearly; loss of bladder control; trouble breathing; and trouble swallowing.

There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect away from the injection site when BOTOX has been used at the recommended dose to treat chronic migraine, severe underarm sweating, blepharospasm, or strabismus.

BOTOX may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems, or dizziness within hours to weeks of receiving BOTOX. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

Do not receive BOTOX if you are allergic to any of the ingredients in BOTOX (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc ® (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Dysport ® (abobotulinumtoxinA), or Xeomin ® (incobotulinumtoxinA); have a skin infection at the planned injection site.

Do not receive BOTOX for the treatment of urinary incontinence if you have a urinary tract infection (UTI) or cannot empty your bladder on your own and are not routinely catheterizing. Due to the risk of urinary retention (difficulty fully emptying the bladder), only patients who are willing and able to initiate catheterization posttreatment, if required, should be considered for treatment.

Patients treated for overactive bladder: In clinical trials, 36 of the 552 patients had to self-catheterize for urinary retention following treatment with BOTOX compared to 2 of the 542 treated with placebo. The median duration of postinjection catheterization for these patients treated with BOTOX 100 Units (n = 36) was 63 days (minimum 1 day to maximum 214 days), as compared to a median duration of 11 days (minimum 3 days to maximum 18 days) for patients receiving placebo (n = 2). Patients with diabetes mellitus treated with BOTOX were more likely to develop urinary retention than nondiabetics.

Adult patients treated for overactive bladder due to a neurologic disease: In clinical trials, 30.6% of adult patients (33/108) who were not using clean intermittent catheterization (CIC) prior to injection required catheterization for urinary retention following treatment with BOTOX 200 Units, as compared to 6.7% of patients (7/104) treated with placebo. The median duration of postinjection catheterization for these patients treated with BOTOX 200 Units (n = 33) was 289 days (minimum 1 day to maximum 530 days), as compared to a median duration of 358 days (minimum 2 days to maximum 379 days) for patients receiving placebo (n = 7).

Among adult patients not using CIC at baseline, those with multiple sclerosis were more likely to require CIC postinjection than those with spinal cord injury.

The dose of BOTOX is not the same as, or comparable to, another botulinum toxin product.

Serious and/or immediate allergic reactions have been reported, including itching; rash; red, itchy welts; wheezing; asthma symptoms; dizziness; or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you experience symptoms; further injection of BOTOX should be discontinued.

Tell your doctor about all your muscle or nerve conditions, such as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects, including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing from typical doses of BOTOX.

Tell your doctor if you have any breathing-related problems. Your doctor may monitor you for breathing problems during treatment with BOTOX for spasticity or for detrusor overactivity associated with a neurologic condition. The risk of developing lung disease in patients with reduced lung function is increased in patients receiving BOTOX.

Cornea problems have been reported. Cornea (surface of the eye) problems have been reported in some people receiving BOTOX for their blepharospasm, especially in people with certain nerve disorders. BOTOX may cause the eyelids to blink less, which could lead to the surface of the eye being exposed to air more than is usual. Tell your doctor if you experience any problems with your eyes while receiving BOTOX. Your doctor may treat your eyes with drops, ointments, contact lenses, or with an eye patch.

Bleeding behind the eye has been reported. Bleeding behind the eyeball has been reported in some people receiving BOTOX for their strabismus. Tell your doctor if you notice any new visual problems while receiving BOTOX.

Bronchitis and upper respiratory tract infections (common colds) have been reported. Bronchitis was reported more frequently in adults receiving BOTOX for upper limb spasticity. Upper respiratory infections were also reported more frequently in adults with prior breathing-related problems with spasticity. In pediatric patients treated with BOTOX for upper limb spasticity, upper respiratory tract infections were reported more frequently. In pediatric patients treated with BOTOX for lower limb spasticity, upper respiratory tract infections were not reported more frequently than placebo.

Autonomic dysreflexia in patients treated for overactive bladder due to a neurologic disease. Autonomic dysreflexia associated with intradetrusor injections of BOTOX could occur in patients treated for detrusor overactivity associated with a neurologic condition and may require prompt medical therapy. In clinical trials, the incidence of autonomic dysreflexia was greater in adult patients treated with BOTOX 200 Units compared with placebo (1.5% versus 0.4%, respectively). Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including if you have or have had bleeding problems; have plans to have surgery; had surgery on your face; have weakness of forehead muscles, trouble raising your eyebrows, drooping eyelids, and any other abnormal facial change; have symptoms of a UTI and are being treated for urinary incontinence (symptoms of a UTI may include pain or burning with urination, frequent urination, or fever); have problems emptying your bladder on your own and are being treated for urinary incontinence; are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if BOTOX can harm your unborn baby); are breastfeeding or plan to (it is not known if BOTOX passes into breast milk).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using BOTOX with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX in the past.

Tell your doctor if you received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc ® , Dysport ® , or Xeomin ® in the past (tell your doctor exactly which product you received); have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; take aspirin-like products or blood thinners.

Other side effects of BOTOX include dry mouth; discomfort or pain at the injection site; tiredness; headache; neck pain; eye problems such as double vision, blurred vision, decreased eyesight, drooping eyelids, swelling of your eyelids, and dry eyes; drooping eyebrows; and upper respiratory tract infection. In adults being treated for urinary incontinence, other side effects include UTI and painful urination. In children being treated for urinary incontinence, other side effects include UTI and bacteria in the urine. In patients being treated for urinary incontinence, another side effect includes the inability to empty your bladder on your own. If you have difficulty fully emptying your bladder on your own after receiving BOTOX, you may need to use disposable self-catheters to empty your bladder up to a few times each day until your bladder is able to start emptying again.

For more information, refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

If you are having difficulty paying for your medicine, AbbVie may be able to help. Visit AbbVie.com/myAbbVieAssist to learn more.

Please see BOTOX ® full Product Information , including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide .

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About UBRELVY ® (Ubrogepant)

UBRELVY ® is an orally administered calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist (gepant) for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults that is an option for a wide range of patients who experience migraine attacks. UBRELVY ® directly block CGRP, a protein released during a migraine attack, from binding to its receptors. Ubrogepant is not approved in the UK or European Union.

U.S. Indications and Important Safety Information about UBRELVY (Ubrogepant)

What is UBRELVY (ubrogepant)?
UBRELVY is a prescription medicine used for the acute treatment of migraine attacks with or without aura in adults. UBRELVY is not used to prevent migraine headaches.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Who should not take UBRELVY (ubrogepant)?
Do not take UBRELVY if you are taking medicines known as strong CYP3A4 inhibitors, such as ketoconazole, clarithromycin, itraconazole.

What should I tell my healthcare provider before taking UBRELVY?
Tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you:

  • Have liver problems
  • Have kidney problems
  • Are pregnant or plan to become pregnant
  • Are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take , including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Your healthcare provider can tell you if it is safe to take UBRELVY with other medicines.

What are the most common side effects of UBRELVY?
The most common side effects are nausea (4%) and sleepiness (3%). These are not all of the possible side effects of UBRELVY.

Please see full Prescribing Information .

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About AbbVie in Neuroscience
At AbbVie, our commitment to preserve the personhood of those living with neurological and psychiatric disorders is unwavering. Every challenge in this uncharted territory makes us more determined and drives us harder to discover and deliver solutions for patients, care partners and clinicians. AbbVie's Neuroscience portfolio consists of approved therapies and a robust pipeline in neurological and psychiatric disorders, including Alzheimer's disease, bipolar I disorder, major depressive disorder, migraine, Parkinson's disease, spinal cord injuries, post-stroke spasticity, schizophrenia, stroke and others.

We have a strong investment in neuroscience research, with our Foundational Neuroscience Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts , and our Neuroscience Discovery site in Ludwigshafen, Germany, where our research and resilience in these challenging therapeutic areas is yielding a deeper understanding of the pathophysiology of neurological and psychiatric disorders, and identifying targets for potential disease-modifying therapeutics aimed at making a difference in people's lives.

About AbbVie in Migraine
Impacting one billion people worldwide, migraine is a neurological disease with recurring attacks that causes pain and other disabling symptoms. However, migraine can be treatable. At AbbVie, we are committed to empowering people in their pursuit of migraine freedom. We advance science that enables healthcare providers to care for people impacted across the spectrum of migraine. Through education and partnerships with the migraine community, we strive to help those with migraine navigate barriers to care, access effective treatments and reclaim their lives.

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @AbbVie on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to realize the expected benefits from AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan plc ("Allergan"), failure to promptly and effectively integrate Allergan's businesses, competition from other products, challenges to intellectual property, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry and the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as COVID-19. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Media:

Amber Landis

(231) 5576596

Amber.Landis@abbvie.com

Investors:

Liz Shea

(847) 935-2211

Liz.Shea@abbvie.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvie-to-present-data-from-its-robust-migraine-portfolio-at-the-migraine-trust-international-symposium-2022-301619909.html

SOURCE AbbVie

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AbbVieABBVBiotech Investing
ABBV
Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a global exclusive licensing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), pursuant to which Allergan Aesthetics will develop and commercialize topical skin care treatments based on active ingredients derived from certain of Sirona's patents for TFC-1067 and related family of compounds.

"We are very pleased to have finalized terms with a global leader in medical aesthetics and the innovator behind SkinMedica™, a leader in the science of skin rejuvenation," said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. "Our most recent clinical trial of TFC-1067 was a collaborative effort with Allergan Aesthetics to demonstrate the clinical potential in topical skin care treatments. This further validates our platform technology as viable for additional commercial products which we are actively pursuing. We would like to thank Dr. Linda Pullan of Pullan Consulting who assisted with our current success."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Follow us on Twitter.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Follow @abbvie on
Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn
page.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

Keep reading...Show less

New MEASURE-AD Analyses Evaluate Clinical, Psychosocial and Economic Burdens in Atopic Dermatitis Patients

  • MEASURE-AD was a real-world study of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis patients across 28 countries designed to assess the multidimensional burdens that diagnosed patients face 1-3
  • Additional findings show that lower clinical burden and work impairment had a positive association with quality of life and lower disease severity scores 1
  • Atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema, impacts up to an estimated 10 percent of adults and 25 percent of children globally and causes significant physical, psychological and economic impact 4-7

An analysis from ABBVie's (NYSE: ABBV) three-year, 28-country MEASURE-AD study revealed that people living with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (an immune-mediated skin disease) who are not receiving systemic therapy had greater clinical, psychosocial and economic burdens compared to those receiving systemic therapy. 1 A separate analysis from the MEASURE-AD study demonstrated that better quality of life – as measured by Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI) scores – and lower disease severity scores were associated with lower clinical burden and work impairment. 2 Results from the MEASURE-AD subanalyses were featured at the 31 st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Hybrid Congress onsite in Milan and online from September 7-10 as a poster and an oral presentation.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trodelvy® Significantly Improved Overall Survival in Pre-Treated HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients in TROPiCS-02 Study

-- 3.2 Month Survival Benefit Demonstrated in Patients who had Already Received Prior Endocrine-based Therapy and at Least Two Prior Chemotherapies --

-- Trodelvy Now Shows a Survival Benefit in both Pre-treated HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer and Second-Line Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer --

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN TO WEBCAST INVESTOR CALL AT ESMO 2022

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will host a webcast call for the investment community in conjunction with the European Society for Medical Oncology Annual Congress (ESMO) at 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 . David M. Reese M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen, along with members of Amgen's clinical development team, will discuss the data being presented from the LUMAKRAS ® (sotorasib) CodeBreaK 200 confirmatory Phase 3 study in non-small cell lung cancer and data from the full Phase 1b expansion cohort of LUMAKRAS in combination with Vectibix ® (panitumumab) in colorectal cancer. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Allergan Aesthetics Celebrates 100 Million Syringes of JUVÉDERM®

JUVÉDERM ® Collection of Fillers Continues Position as the World's Number One Chosen Dermal Filler Collection

Today, Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV), announced its manufacturing facility in France has reached the milestone of producing and shipping 100 million syringes of JUVÉDERM ® products globally. 1 Since its launch in 2000, the JUVÉDERM ® Collection of Fillers has grown to where its products are now available in more than 110 territories worldwide and it remains the world's number one chosen dermal filler collection. 2,3 This remarkable achievement is a milestone years in the making, and further demonstrates the JUVÉDERM ® Collection of Fillers' dedication to patients and providers globally.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Employees to Relay Nearly 3,000 Miles Cross-Country Aspiring to Raise Over $1 Million for the V Foundation for Cancer Research

More than 126 employees to ride in the company's annual Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer ride through towns and cities between the Oregon Coast and the New Jersey shore

Bristol Myers Squibb employees will embark on a cross-country bike ride from the coast of Oregon to honor loved ones who have been impacted by cancer by raising money to support the V Foundation for Cancer Research . In 2014, a group of Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) employees were compelled to go beyond their day jobs to do more for those in the cancer community by cycling to raise money for cancer research in an event called Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer (C2C4C). Nine years later, C2C4C has become a sacred tradition at Bristol Myers Squibb with more than 760 Bristol Myers Squibb employees participating in and raising more than $9.83 million for cancer research to date. Today, the company is launching its 2022 ride, with a goal of raising over $1 million for cancer research for the V Foundation . The ride begins in Cannon Beach, Oregon, and concludes on October 3 in Long Branch, New Jersey.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb to Report Results for Third Quarter 2022 on October 26, 2022

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will announce results for the third quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Company executives will review financial results and address inquiries from investors and analysts during a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on the same date.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at http://investor.bms.com . To be directly connected to the conference call, enter your information here ; the link will be active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call, and does not require a dial-in number or operator assistance to be connected. Investors and the public can also access the live webcast by dialing in the U.S. toll free 877-502-9276 or international +1 313-209-4906, confirmation code: 8863510. Materials related to the call will be available at http://investor.bms.com prior to the start of the conference call.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×