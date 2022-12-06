Life Science NewsInvesting News

  • Collaboration leverages HotSpot's Smart Allostery™ drug discovery platform for the development of the first and only small molecule IRF5 (interferon regulatory factor 5) inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases
  • HotSpot to receive an upfront cash payment of $40 million with potential for further milestones and royalties

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) and HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule allosteric therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced an exclusive worldwide collaboration and option to license agreement for HotSpot's discovery-stage IRF5 program for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

"This collaboration with HotSpot has the potential to deliver an entirely new target class of modulators to patients with serious autoimmune diseases, such as systemic lupus erythematosus, and will help to further strengthen our robust immunology pipeline," said Jonathon Sedgwick , Ph.D., vice president and global head of discovery research, AbbVie.  "HotSpot's drug discovery platform has been able to identify molecules that bind to IRF5 in a predictable, reproducible manner potentially enabling effective drugging of what has been considered an undruggable target."

IRF5 is a transcription factor that acts as a key regulator of certain types of immune responses, and its dysregulation is strongly implicated in several poorly treated autoimmune disorders. Efforts to modulate IRF5 using conventional small molecule approaches have been unsuccessful because IRF5 lacks a traditional active site. Leveraging its proprietary Smart Allostery™ platform, HotSpot discovered what it believes to be the first and only disclosed small molecule IRF5 inhibitor that targets a previously unknown allosteric pocket on the protein that is critical for its endogenous regulation - a "natural hotspot".

"Today's agreement with AbbVie underscores our significant progress in rapidly building a substantial pipeline of novel allosteric small molecule therapeutic candidates for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer," said Jonathan Montagu , Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HotSpot Therapeutics. "We look forward to collaborating with AbbVie, an industry leader in developing and commercializing important immunology therapeutics."

Under the terms of the agreement, HotSpot will receive an upfront cash payment of $40 million and may be eligible to receive up to $295 million in option fees and research and development milestones, with potential for further commercial milestones as well as tiered royalties on global net sales. Should AbbVie exercise its option to license, AbbVie will conduct all future clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization activities for the IRF5 inhibitor program.  In addition, HotSpot would have a one-time option to share in global R&D costs in exchange for increased royalty payments. Aquilo Partners, L.P. acted as financial advisor to HotSpot on this transaction.

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

About HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc.
HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc. is pioneering a new class of allosteric drugs that target certain naturally occurring pockets on proteins called "natural hotspots." These pockets are decisive in controlling a protein's cellular function and have significant potential for new drug discovery by enabling the systematic design of potent and selective small molecules with novel pharmacology. The company's proprietary Smart Allostery™ platform combines computational approaches and AI-driven data mining of large and diverse data sets to uncover hotspots with tailored pharmacology toolkits and bespoke chemistry to drive the rapid discovery of novel hotspot-targeted small molecules. Leveraging this approach, HotSpot is building a broad pipeline of novel allosteric therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. To learn more, visit www.hotspotthera.com .

Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to realize the expected benefits from AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan plc ("Allergan"), failure to promptly and effectively integrate Allergan's businesses, competition from other products, challenges to intellectual property, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry and the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as COVID-19. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a global exclusive licensing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), pursuant to which Allergan Aesthetics will develop and commercialize topical skin care treatments based on active ingredients derived from certain of Sirona's patents for TFC-1067 and related family of compounds.

"We are very pleased to have finalized terms with a global leader in medical aesthetics and the innovator behind SkinMedica™, a leader in the science of skin rejuvenation," said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. "Our most recent clinical trial of TFC-1067 was a collaborative effort with Allergan Aesthetics to demonstrate the clinical potential in topical skin care treatments. This further validates our platform technology as viable for additional commercial products which we are actively pursuing. We would like to thank Dr. Linda Pullan of Pullan Consulting who assisted with our current success."

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Follow us on Twitter.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Follow @abbvie on
Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn
page.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

