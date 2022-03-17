Life Science NewsInvesting News

Approval supported by data from two Phase 3 studies evaluating SKYRIZI in psoriatic arthritis patients, KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2 1,2 Psoriatic arthritis is a systemic inflammatory disease that impacts the skin and joints, affecting approximately 30 percent of patients with psoriasis 3,4,5 ABBVie , a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, announced Health Canada has approved SKYRIZI ® for the treatment ...
  Approval supported by data from two Phase 3 studies evaluating SKYRIZI in psoriatic arthritis patients, KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2 1,2
  Psoriatic arthritis is a systemic inflammatory disease that impacts the skin and joints, affecting approximately 30 percent of patients with psoriasis 3,4,5

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV), a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, announced Health Canada has approved SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab), for the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis. In PsA, SKYRIZI can be used alone or in combination with a conventional non-biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (cDMARD) (e.g., methotrexate).

AbbVie Canada. (CNW Group/AbbVie Canada)

"SKYRIZI receiving Notice of Compliance for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis gives additional hope to patients.  Results from the Phase 3 clinical trial program indicate improvement in the signs and symptoms associated with this disease," said Dr. Kim Alexander Papp , MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, Probity Medical Research.

"At AbbVie, we strive to transform the standard of care for immunocompromised people, and we are excited with Health Canada's approval of SKYRIZI for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis," said Tracey Ramsay , Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada.

This is the second indication for SKYRIZI in Canada . In April 2019 , Health Canada approved SKYRIZI for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. 6

About Psoriatic Arthritis
Psoriatic arthritis is a heterogeneous, systemic inflammatory disease with hallmark manifestations across multiple domains including joints and skin. In psoriatic arthritis, the immune system creates inflammation that can lead to pain, fatigue, stiffness in the joints and the presence of psoriatic lesions. 4,5

About KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2 1,2
KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2 are both Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of SKYRIZI in adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis. KEEPsAKE-1 evaluated SKYRIZI in patients who had an inadequate response or intolerance to at least one DMARD. KEEPsAKE-2 evaluated SKYRIZI in patients who had an inadequate response or intolerance to biologic therapy and/or DMARD.

About SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab) 6
Risankizumab is a humanized immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody that selectively binds with high affinity to the p19 subunit of human interleukin 23 (IL-23) cytokine and inhibits IL-23, a cytokine involved in inflammatory and immune responses.

For important safety information, please consult the SKYRIZI Product Monograph at www.abbvie.ca .

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca . Follow AbbVie Canada on Twitter , on Instagram or find us on LinkedIn.

1 Kristensen, L.E., et al. Efficacy and Safety of Risankizumab in Patients With Active Psoriatic Arthritis After Inadequate Response or Intolerance to DMARDs: 24-Week Results From the Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind KEEPsAKE 1 Trial.

2 . Östör, A., et al. Efficacy and Safety of Risankizumab for Active Psoriatic Arthritis, Including Patients With Inadequate Response or Intolerance to Biologic Therapies: 24-Week Results From the Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind, KEEPsAKE 2 Trial.

3 . Psoriatic Arthritis. 2019. Mayo Clinic. Available at: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/psoriatic-arthritis/symptoms-causes/syc-20354076. Accessed on October 25, 2021.

4 . Duarte G.V., et al. Psoriatic arthritis. Best Pract Res Clin Rheumatol. 2012 Feb;26(1):147-56. doi: 10.1016/j.berh.2012.01.003

5 . Diseases & Conditions: Psoriatic Arthritis. 2019. American College of Rheumatology. Available at: https://www.rheumatology.org/I-Am-A/Patient-Caregiver/Diseases-Conditions/Psoriatic-Arthritis. Accessed on October 25, 2021

6. AbbVie Product Monograph. March 2022. https://www.abbvie.ca/content/dam/abbvie-dotcom/ca/en/documents/products/SKYRIZI_PM_EN.pdf

SOURCE AbbVie Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/17/c9445.html

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Follow us on Twitter.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Follow @abbvie on
Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn
page.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Aurinia" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: AUPH) for violations of the securities laws

Solarvest Bioenergy Inc. Granted Organic Omega-3 Patent in Japan

Solarvest Bioenergy Inc. Granted Organic Omega-3 Patent in Japan

(TheNewswire)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc.

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. ("Solarvest", or the "Company") (TSXV:SVS), ("Solarvest" or the "Company"), announces that it has been granted a patent in Japan.  The intellectual property protection concentrates on the production of algal biomass, algal cell cultures, lipid compounds, and compositions thereof, including fatty acids, carotenoids, and fat-soluble vitamins.  This patent adds additional strength to the Company's existing patent portfolio as it commercializes its line of organic Omega-3 products

Komo Plant-Based Foods Awarded Best New Vegan Product of Expo West 2022

Komo Plant-Based Foods Awarded Best New Vegan Product of Expo West 2022

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo" or the "Company") a premium plant-based food company, made its first in-person, U.S. trade show debut at Natural Products Expo West (NPEW), at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. At the conference, Komo took home the VegNews Best of Show Award 2022 for Best New Vegan Product of the show

Founded in 2000, VegNews is one of the most established vegan news sources in the world. It produces four magazines annually, reaching 3.6 million people monthly across print, digital, and social media.

RINVOQ® Receives FDA Approval for the Treatment of Adults with Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis

  • In clinical trials, RINVOQ (upadacitinib) achieved the primary endpoints of clinical remission (per modified Mayo Score [mMS]) at weeks 8 and 52 1-4
  • A greater proportion of RINVOQ-treated patients achieved clinical response (per partial mMS [pmMS]) as early as week 2 and steroid-free clinical remission at one year, as well as key endoscopic and histologic improvement endpoints, at weeks 8 and 52 4
  • First approved in 2019, RINVOQ is a JAK inhibitor approved for four indications across gastroenterology, dermatology and rheumatology 4

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved RINVOQ ® (upadacitinib) for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers. This FDA approval is the first indication for RINVOQ in gastroenterology and is supported by efficacy and safety data from three Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical studies.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8978351-abbvie-upadacitinib-fda-ulcerative-colitis/

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Aurinia" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: AUPH ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Aurinia announced its financial results for the quarter and full year ending December 31, 2021, with a press release issued on February 28, 2022. The Company reported a year-over-year revenue decline, and a weak sales outlook for 2022. Based on this news, shares of Aurinia dropped by 24% on the same day.

ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - AUPH

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) resulting from allegations that Aurinia may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Aurinia securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=3851 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On February 28, 2022 , Aurinia issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31 , 2021.  Among other items, Aurinia reported a year-over-year revenue decline and announced a lower-than-expected sales outlook for 2022.

On this news, Aurinia's stock price fell $3.94 per share, or 24%, to close at $12.30 per share on February 28, 2022 , damaging investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions.  Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm , on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/ .

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-skilled-investor-counsel-encourages-aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-investors-to-inquire-about-securities-class-action-investigation--auph-301503472.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

