Third Quarter
$ amounts in millions, except per share amounts
2022
2021
Change
Change
Excl. F/X
Total Revenues
$11,218
$11,624
(3)%
0%
Earnings Per Share – GAAP*
0.75
0.69
9%
N/A
Earnings Per Share – Non-GAAP*
1.99
1.93
3%
N/A
* GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share include the net impact of Acquired IPRD charges and licensing income which increased by $0.02 per share in the third quarter of 2022 compared to a reduction of ($0.09) per share in the third quarter of 2021.
THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS
All comparisons are made versus the same period in 2021 unless otherwise stated.
- Bristol Myers Squibb posted third quarter revenues of $11.2 billion, a decrease of 3%, driven by recent LOE products (primarily Revlimid ) and foreign exchange impacts, partially offset by in-line products (primarily Eliquis and Opdivo ) and our new product portfolio (primarily Opdualag, Abecma and Reblozyl ). When adjusted for foreign exchange impacts, third quarter revenues remained consistent. Our in-line and new product portfolio increased 8% to $8.6 billion, or 13% when adjusted for foreign exchange impacts.
- U.S. revenues increased 9% to $7.9 billion in the quarter. International revenues decreased 24% to $3.3 billion in the quarter. When adjusted for foreign exchange impacts, international revenues decreased 14%, primarily due to lower demand of Revlimid as a result of generic erosion, partially offset by in-line products (primarily Opdivo ) and our new product portfolio.
- Gross margin decreased from 80.3% to 79.0% and on a non-GAAP basis, decreased from 81.1% to 79.8% in the quarter primarily due to product mix, partially offset by foreign exchange impacts and related hedging settlements.
- Marketing, selling and administrative expenses increased 8% to $1.9 billion in the quarter, primarily due to higher costs to support new product launches and cash settlement of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. ("Turning Point") unvested stock awards, partially offset by foreign exchange impacts. On a non-GAAP basis, marketing, selling and administrative expenses increased 4% to $1.9 billion primarily due to higher investments to support new product launches, partially offset by foreign exchange impacts.
- Research and development expenses decreased 19% to $2.4 billion in the quarter, primarily due to an in-process research and development (IPRD) impairment charge in 2021, timing of clinical development spend and foreign exchange impacts, partially offset by cash settlement of Turning Point unvested stock awards. On a non-GAAP basis, research and development expenses decreased 5% to $2.3 billion in the quarter primarily due to timing of clinical development spend and foreign exchange impacts.
- Acquired IPRD decreased from $271 million in the same period a year ago to $30 million in the current quarter. Acquired IPRD in the current quarter is related to the GentiBio licensing transaction. Acquired IPRD in the same period a year ago was primarily related to the Agenus licensing transaction ($200 million).
- Amortization of acquired intangible assets decreased 5% to $2.4 billion in the quarter, primarily due to a change in the expected expiration of the market exclusivity period for Pomalyst to the first quarter of 2026.
- The GAAP effective tax rate changed from 28.0% to 27.2% in the quarter and non-GAAP effective tax rate changed from 14.6% to 16.9% in the quarter due to changes in previously estimated annual effective tax rates due to jurisdictional earnings mix.
- The company reported net earnings attributable to Bristol Myers Squibb of $1.6 billion, or $0.75 per share, in the third quarter, compared to $1.5 billion, or $0.69 per share, for the same period a year ago. In addition to the items discussed above, the results include the impact of fair value adjustments on equity investments in both periods.
- The company reported non-GAAP net earnings attributable to Bristol Myers Squibb of $4.3 billion, or $1.99 per share, in the third quarter, compared to non-GAAP net earnings of $4.3 billion, or $1.93 per share, for the same period a year ago.
- In addition to the items discussed above, the earnings per share results in the current period include the impact of lower weighted-average common shares outstanding.
Beginning with the first quarter of 2022, significant R&D charges or other income resulting from upfront or contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights are no longer excluded from non-GAAP results. These R&D charges that were previously specified are now presented in a new financial statement line item labeled Acquired IPRD. GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share include the net impact of Acquired IPRD charges and licensing income which increased by $0.02 per share in the third quarter of 2022 compared to a reduction of ($0.09) per share in the third quarter of 2021. For purposes of comparability, the non-GAAP financial results for the third quarter of 2021 have been updated to reflect this change. A discussion of the non-GAAP financial measures is included under the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" section.
THIRD QUARTER PRODUCT REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS
$ amounts in millions
Product
Quarter Ended
September 30, 2022
Quarter Ended
September 30, 2021
% Change from
Quarter Ended
September 30, 2021
% Change from
Quarter Ended
September 30, 2021
(Excl. F/X Impact)
In-Line Products
Eliquis
$2,655
$2,413
10%
16%
Opdivo
$2,047
$1,905
7%
13%
Pomalyst /Imnovid
$886
$851
4%
8%
Orencia
$883
$870
1%
5%
Sprycel
$560
$551
2%
7%
Yervoy
$523
$515
2%
7%
Empliciti
$73
$82
(11)%
(5)%
Mature and Other Products**
$441
$480
(8)%
(4)%
Total In-Line Products Revenue
$8,068
$7,667
5%
10%
New Product Portfolio
Reblozyl
$190
$160
19%
22%
Abecma
$107
$71
51%
59%
Zeposia
$69
$40
73%
83%
Breyanzi
$44
$30
47%
50%
Inrebic
$21
$22
(5)%
0%
Onureg
$32
$21
52%
57%
Opdualag
$84
-
N/A
N/A
Camzyos
$5
-
N/A
N/A
Sotyktu
$1
-
N/A
N/A
Total New Product Portfolio Revenue
$553
$344
61%
66%
Total In-Line Products and New Product Portfolio Revenue
$8,621
$8,011
8%
13%
Recent LOE Products
Revlimid
$2,420
$3,347
(28)%
(27)%
Abraxane
$177
$266
(33)%
(32)%
Total Recent LOE Products Revenue
$2,597
$3,613
(28)%
(27)%
Total Revenue
$11,218
$11,624
(3)%
0%
** Includes over-the-counter (OTC) products, royalty revenue and other mature products.
NINE MONTH PRODUCT REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS
$ amounts in millions
Product
Nine-Months
Ended
September 30, 2022
Nine-Months
Ended
September 30, 2021
% Change from
Nine-Months
Ended September 30, 2021
% Change from
Nine-Months
Ended September 30, 2021
(Excl. F/X Impact)
In-Line Products
Eliquis
$9,101
$8,091
12%
17%
Opdivo
$6,033
$5,535
9%
13%
Pomalyst /Imnovid
$2,620
$2,478
6%
9%
Orencia
$2,551
$2,442
4%
7%
Sprycel
$1,587
$1,562
2%
6%
Yervoy
$1,563
$1,481
6%
10%
Empliciti
$225
$253
(11)%
(6)%
Mature and Other Products**
$1,338
$1,459
(8)%
(5)%
Total In-Line Products Revenue
$25,018
$23,301
7%
11%
New Product Portfolio
Reblozyl
$518
$400
30%
32%
Abecma
$263
$95
*
*
Zeposia
$171
$86
99%
*
Breyanzi
$127
$47
*
*
Inrebic
$62
$54
15%
17%
Onureg
$87
$48
81%
85%
Opdualag
$148
-
N/A
N/A
Camzyos
$8
-
N/A
N/A
Sotyktu
$1
-
N/A
N/A
Total New Product Portfolio Revenue
$1,385
$730
90%
94%
Total In-Line Products and New Product Portfolio Revenue
$26,403
$24,031
10%
14%
Recent LOE Products
Revlimid
$7,718
$9,493
(19)%
(18)%
Abraxane
$632
$876
(28)%
(27)%
Total Recent LOE Products Revenue
$8,350
$10,369
(19)%
(18)%
Total Revenue
$34,753
$34,400
1%
4%
* In excess of +100%
** Includes over-the-counter (OTC) products, royalty revenue and other mature products.
REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS
In-Line Products
Revenues for in-line products in the third quarter were $8.1 billion compared to $7.7 billion in the prior year period, representing an increase of 5% or 10% when adjusted for foreign exchange. In-line products revenue was largely driven by:
- Eliquis revenues grew 10% compared to the prior year period. U.S. revenues were $1.7 billion compared to $1.3 billion in the prior year period, representing an increase of 31% driven primarily by demand growth and favorable gross to net adjustments. International revenues were $926 million compared to $1.1 billion in the prior year period, representing a decrease of 16% driven by foreign exchange impacts and lower average net selling prices. When adjusted for foreign exchange impacts, Eliquis' international revenues declined 2%.
- Opdivo revenues increased 7% compared to the prior year period. U.S. revenues were $1.2 billion compared to $1.1 billion in the prior year period, representing an increase of 17% driven by higher demand across multiple indications, including Opdivo plus Yervoy- based combinations for non-small cell lung cancer, Opdivo plus Cabometyx ® combination for kidney cancer, and Opdivo -based therapies for various gastric, bladder and esophageal cancers, partially offset by declining second-line eligibility across tumors and increased competition. International revenues were $804 million compared to $843 million in the prior year period, representing a decrease of 5% driven by foreign exchange impacts, partially offset by higher demand as a result of launches for additional indications and core indications. When adjusted for foreign exchange impacts, Opdivo's international revenues increased 8%.
New Product Portfolio
- New product portfolio revenues grew to $553 million compared to $344 million in the prior year period, representing growth of 61% driven by the launch of Opdualag and higher demand for Abecma and Reblozyl . Excluding foreign exchange, new product portfolio revenues grew 66%.
Recent LOE Products
- Revlimid revenues declined by 28% compared to the prior year period. U.S. revenues decreased 6% to $2.2 billion as compared to the prior year period primarily driven by lower demand as a result of generic erosion. International revenues were $250 million compared to $1.0 billion in the prior year period, representing a decrease of 76% driven by lower demand as a result of generic erosion and to a lesser extent, foreign exchange impacts.
PRODUCT AND PIPELINE UPDATE
Cardiovascular
Category
Asset
Milestone
Regulatory
Camzyos ®
(mavacamten)
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted our supplemental new drug application for Camzyos for an expanded indication for the treatment of adults with symptomatic New York Heart Association class II-III obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy to improve functional capacity, improve symptoms and reduce the need for septal reduction therapy. The FDA assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date of June 16, 2023.
Clinical & Research
Milvexian
Phase 2 AXIOMATIC-SSP trial showed that milvexian had an approximate 30% relative risk reduction in recurrent symptomatic ischemic strokes (accepted regulatory endpoint) and favorable safety profile in three arms compared to placebo when used in combination with background dual antiplatelet therapy in patients with an acute non-cardioembolic ischemic stroke or transient ischemic attack. The primary objective of this trial was to detect a dose response for the composite endpoint of symptomatic ischemic stroke + MRI detected covert brain infarction across a 16-fold dose range; a dose response was not observed for the composite endpoint. The trial was conducted by The Bristol Myers Squibb-Janssen Collaboration.
Oncology
Category
Asset
Milestone
Regulatory
Opdualag TM
(nivolumab and relatlimab-rmbw)
The European Commission (EC) approved the fixed-dose combination of Opdualag for the first-line treatment of advanced (unresectable or metastatic) melanoma in adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older with tumor cell PD-L1 expression
Clinical & Research
Opdivo ®
(nivolumab)
Phase 3 CheckMate -76K trial evaluating Opdivo as a single agent in the adjuvant setting in patients with completely resected stage IIB/C melanoma met its primary endpoint and demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit in recurrence-free survival versus placebo at a pre-specified interim analysis.
Part A of the Phase 3 CheckMate –914 trial, evaluating Opdivo plus Yervoy as an adjuvant treatment for patients with localized renal cell carcinoma who have undergone full or partial removal of the kidney and who are at moderate or high risk of relapse, did not meet the primary endpoint of disease-free survival as assessed by Blinded Independent Central Review. The safety profile was consistent with previously reported studies of the Opdivo plus Yervoy combination in solid tumors.
Hematology
Category
Asset
Milestone
Clinical & Research
Abecma ®
(idecabtagene vicleucel)
Positive topline results from the Phase 3 KarMMa-3 trial showed treatment with Abecma compared to standard combination regimens in adults with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma after two to four prior lines of therapy and refractory to the last regimen met its primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival. Treatment with Abecma also showed an improvement in the key secondary endpoint of overall response rate compared to standard regimens. The trial was conducted with 2seventy bio (NASDAQ: TSVT).
Immunology
Category
Asset
Milestone
Regulatory
Sotyktu TM
(deucravacitinib)
The FDA approved Sotyktu, a first-in-class, oral, selective, allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.
In addition, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved Sotyktu for the treatment of patients with plaque psoriasis, generalized pustular psoriasis, or erythrodermic psoriasis, who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapies. The approvals are based on results from the pivotal Phase 3 POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2 clinical trials.
Clinical & Research
Sotyktu
Two-year results from the POETYK PSO long-term extension trial demonstrated that clinical efficacy was maintained with continuous Sotyktu treatment in adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.
Zeposia ®
(ozanimod)
New post hoc analyses from the Phase 3 True North trial evaluating duration of response following continuous Zeposia treatment for up to one year and following treatment interruption in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis showed that Zeposia prevents disease relapse over one year of continuous treatment and maintains disease control even in the event of temporary interruption.
Business Development
- In August, the company announced that it had completed its acquisition of Turning Point in an all-cash transaction. Through the transaction, the company gained repotrectinib, a next-generation, potential best-in-class tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting the ROS1 and NTRK oncogenic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other advanced solid tumors. ( link )
Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG)
As a leading biopharma company, we understand our responsibility extends well beyond the discovery, development, and delivery of innovative medicines. Our evolving Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy builds on a legacy of comprehensive and global sustainability efforts. To learn more about our priorities and goals, please visit our latest ESG report .
- In September, the company issued our 2021 Global Inclusion and Diversity Report which outlines our strategy and the progress we have made toward our 2025 Inclusion & Diversity and Health Equity Commitments, among others. To learn more, please visit our latest Global Inclusion & Diversity Report .
Financial Guidance
Bristol Myers Squibb is adjusting its 2022 GAAP line-item guidance as follows:
Adjusting GAAP EPS guidance primarily due to the acquisition of Turning Point and reaffirming non-GAAP EPS guidance.
Key 2022 GAAP and non-GAAP line-item guidance assumptions are:
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
July
(Prior)
October
(Revised)
July
(Prior)
October
(Revised)
Total Sales
~$46.0 billion
No change
~$46.0 billion
No change
Recent LOE Products 1
~$10.0 billion or
double-digit decline
No change
~$10.0 billion or
double-digit decline
No change
Revlimid
$9.0-$9.5 billion
No change
$9.0-$9.5 billion
No change
In-line Products & New Product Portfolio
~$36.0 billion or
Low double-digit increase
No change
~$36.0 billion or
Low double-digit increase
No change
Gross Margin %
~78%
No change
~79%
No change
Operating Expenses 2
Mid single-digit decline
No change
Low single-digit decline
No change
Tax Rate
~23%
~24%
~16.5%
No change
Diluted EPS 3
$2.71-$3.01
$2.54-$2.84
$7.44 - $.7.74
No change
1 Key LOE Products = Revlimid and Abraxane
2 Operating Expenses = MS&A and R&D, excluding Acquired IPRD and Amortization of acquired intangible assets
3 July guidance includes YTD net impact of ($0.24) from Acquired IPRD and licensing income; October guidance includes net impact of ($0.22) from Acquired IPRD and licensing income
The 2022 financial guidance excludes the impact of any potential future strategic acquisitions and divestitures, and any specified items that have not yet been identified and quantified and impact of future Acquired IPRD charges. To the extent we have quantified the impact of significant R&D charges or other income resulting from upfront or contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights, we may update this information from time to time on our website, www.bms.com , in the "Investors" section. GAAP and non-GAAP guidance assume current exchange rates. The 2022 non-GAAP EPS guidance is further explained under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information." The financial guidance is subject to risks and uncertainties applicable to all forward-looking statements as described elsewhere in this press release.
About Bristol Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook , and Instagram .
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
In discussing financial results and guidance, the company refers to financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and are presented because management has evaluated the company's financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items or the effects of foreign currency translation, as applicable, and believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented portray the results of the company's baseline performance, supplement or enhance management, analysts and investors overall understanding of the company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past and future periods. In addition, non-GAAP gross margin, which is gross profit excluding certain specified items, as a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP operating expenses, which is marketing, selling and administrative and research and development expenses excluding certain specified items, non-GAAP marketing, selling and administrative expenses, which is marketing, selling and administrative expense excluding certain specified items, and non-GAAP research and development expenses, which is research and development expenses excluding certain specified items, are relevant and useful for investors because they allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by our management and make it easier for investors, analysts and peers to compare our operating performance to other companies in our industry and to compare our year-over-year results.
This earnings release and the accompanying tables also provide certain revenues and expenses as well as non-GAAP measures excluding the impact of foreign exchange. We calculate foreign exchange impacts by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the prior period average currency rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our current-period results.
Non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP earnings and related EPS information are adjusted to exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses and other specified items that are evaluated on an individual basis after considering their quantitative and qualitative aspects and typically have one or more of the following characteristics, such as being highly variable, difficult to project, unusual in nature, significant to the results of a particular period or not indicative of past or future operating results. These items are excluded from non-GAAP earnings and related EPS information because the company believes they neither relate to the ordinary course of the company's business nor reflect the company's underlying business performance. Similar charges or gains were recognized in prior periods and will likely reoccur in future periods, including amortization of acquired intangible assets, including product rights that generate a significant portion of our ongoing revenue and will recur until the intangible assets are fully amortized, unwind of inventory purchase price adjustments, acquisition and integration expenses, restructuring costs, accelerated depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, divestiture gains or losses, stock compensation resulting from acquisition-related equity awards, pension, legal and other contractual settlement charges, equity investment and contingent value rights fair value adjustments (including fair value adjustments attributed to limited partnership equity method investments) and amortization of fair value adjustments of debt acquired from Celgene in our 2019 exchange offer, among other items. Deferred and current income taxes attributed to these items are also adjusted for considering their individual impact to the overall tax expense, deductibility and jurisdictional tax rates.
Beginning with the first quarter of 2022, significant R&D charges or other income resulting from upfront or contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights are no longer excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures. We made these changes to our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures following comments from and discussions with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For purposes of comparability, the non-GAAP financial measures for the prior periods have been updated to reflect this change.
Because the non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial measures presented in the press release that are prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in method and in the items being adjusted. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying financial tables and will also be available on the company's website at www.bms.com . Within the attached financial tables presented, certain columns and rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers.
Also note that a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP tax rate is not provided because comparable GAAP measures for such measures are not reasonably accessible or reliable due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying measures that would be necessary for such reconciliation. Namely, we are not able to reliably predict the impact of specified items or currency exchange rates beyond the next twelve months. In addition, the company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. The variability of the specified items may have a significant and unpredictable impact on our future GAAP results.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
PRODUCT REVENUES
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021
(Unaudited, dollars in millions)
Worldwide Revenues
U.S. Revenues (c)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
In-Line Products
Eliquis
$
2,655
$
2,413
10
%
$
1,729
$
1,315
31
%
Opdivo
2,047
1,905
7
%
1,243
1,062
17
%
Pomalyst/Imnovid
886
851
4
%
640
586
9
%
Orencia
883
870
1
%
682
644
6
%
Sprycel
560
551
2
%
402
346
16
%
Yervoy
523
515
2
%
322
313
3
%
Empliciti
73
82
(11
) %
47
48
(2
) %
Mature and other products (a)
441
480
(8
) %
144
152
(5
) %
Total In-Line Products
8,068
7,667
5
%
5,209
4,466
17
%
New Product Portfolio
Reblozyl
190
160
19
%
156
147
6
%
Abecma
107
71
51
%
75
67
12
%
Zeposia
69
40
73
%
50
32
56
%
Breyanzi
44
30
47
%
35
29
21
%
Inrebic
21
22
(5
) %
17
20
(15
) %
Onureg
32
21
52
%
24
21
14
%
Opdualag
84
—
N/A
84
—
N/A
Camzyos
5
—
N/A
5
—
N/A
Sotyktu
1
—
N/A
1
—
N/A
Total New Product Portfolio
553
344
61
%
447
316
41
%
Total In-Line and New Product Portfolio
8,621
8,011
8
%
5,656
4,782
18
%
Recent LOE Products (b)
Revlimid
2,420
3,347
(28
) %
2,170
2,303
(6
) %
Abraxane
177
266
(33
) %
115
211
(45
) %
Total Recent LOE Products
2,597
3,613
(28
) %
2,285
2,514
(9
) %
Total Revenues
$
11,218
$
11,624
(3
) %
$
7,941
$
7,296
9
%
(a) Includes over-the-counter (OTC) products, royalty revenue and mature products.
(b) Recent LOE Products includes products with significant expected decline in revenue from a prior reporting period as a result of a loss of exclusivity.
(c) Includes Puerto Rico.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
PRODUCT REVENUES
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021
(Unaudited, dollars in millions)
Worldwide Revenues
U.S. Revenues (c)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
In-Line Products
Eliquis
$
9,101
$
8,091
12
%
$
6,068
$
4,960
22
%
Opdivo
6,033
5,535
9
%
3,547
3,082
15
%
Pomalyst/Imnovid
2,620
2,478
6
%
1,813
1,665
9
%
Orencia
2,551
2,442
4
%
1,928
1,773
9
%
Sprycel
1,587
1,562
2
%
1,079
946
14
%
Yervoy
1,563
1,481
6
%
959
935
3
%
Empliciti
225
253
(11
) %
141
150
(6
) %
Mature and other products (a)
1,338
1,459
(8
) %
424
434
(2
) %
Total In-Line Products
25,018
23,301
7
%
15,959
13,945
14
%
New Product Portfolio
Reblozyl
518
400
30
%
434
355
22
%
Abecma
263
95
**
203
91
**
Zeposia
171
86
99
%
119
65
83
%
Breyanzi
127
47
**
109
46
**
Inrebic
62
54
15
%
52
50
4
%
Onureg
87
48
81
%
68
47
45
%
Opdualag
148
—
N/A
148
—
N/A
Camzyos
8
—
N/A
8
—
N/A
Sotyktu
1
—
N/A
1
—
N/A
Total New Product Portfolio
1,385
730
90
%
1,142
654
75
%
Total In-Line and New Product Portfolio
26,403
24,031
10
%
17,101
14,599
17
%
Recent LOE Products (b)
Revlimid
7,718
9,493
(19
) %
6,338
6,425
(1
) %
Abraxane
632
876
(28
) %
464
670
(31
) %
Total Recent LOE Products
8,350
10,369
(19
) %
6,802
7,095
(4
) %
Total Revenues
$
34,753
$
34,400
1
%
$
23,903
$
21,694
10
%
** In excess of +/- 100%
(a) Includes over-the-counter (OTC) products, royalty revenue and mature products.
(b) Recent LOE Products includes products with significant expected decline in revenue from a prior reporting period as a result of a loss of exclusivity.
(c) Includes Puerto Rico.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021
(Unaudited, dollars and shares in millions except per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net product sales
$
10,813
$
11,243
$
33,606
$
33,446
Alliance and other revenues
405
381
1,147
954
Total Revenues
11,218
11,624
34,753
34,400
Cost of products sold (a)
2,353
2,291
7,544
7,584
Marketing, selling and administrative
1,930
1,788
5,548
5,336
Research and development (b)
2,418
2,980
6,999
7,677
Acquired IPRD (b)
30
271
763
1,070
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
2,418
2,546
7,252
7,606
Other (income)/expense, net
(140
)
(409
)
793
(1,113
)
Total Expenses
9,009
9,467
28,899
28,160
Earnings Before Income Taxes
2,209
2,157
5,854
6,240
Provision for Income Taxes
601
605
1,534
1,598
Net Earnings
1,608
1,552
4,320
4,642
Noncontrolling Interest
2
6
15
20
Net Earnings Attributable to BMS
$
1,606
$
1,546
$
4,305
$
4,622
Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic
2,133
2,219
2,137
2,227
Diluted
2,148
2,243
2,154
2,253
Earnings per Common Share:
Basic
$
0.75
$
0.70
$
2.01
$
2.08
Diluted
0.75
0.69
2.00
2.05
Other (income)/expense, net
Interest expense (c)
$
299
$
328
$
938
$
1,011
Royalties and licensing income
(579
)
(425
)
(1,564
)
(1,197
)
Equity investment losses/(income)
14
(465
)
966
(1,214
)
Integration expenses
114
141
343
434
Contingent consideration
—
—
1
(510
)
Loss on debt redemption
—
—
266
281
Provision for restructuring
17
27
60
150
Litigation and other settlements
44
13
32
49
Divestiture losses/(gains)
—
2
(211
)
(9
)
Other
(49
)
(30
)
(38
)
(108
)
Other (income)/expense, net
$
(140
)
$
(409
)
$
793
$
(1,113
)
(a) Excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets.
(b) Research and development charges resulting from upfront or contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights have been reclassified to the Acquired IPRD line item beginning with the first quarter of 2022. Prior period results have been revised for comparability.
(c) Includes amortization of purchase price adjustments to Celgene debt.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
SPECIFIED ITEMS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021
(Unaudited, dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021 (a)
2022
2021 (a)
Inventory purchase price accounting adjustments
$
86
$
97
$
240
$
264
Intangible asset impairment
—
—
—
315
Site exit and other costs
—
—
43
24
Cost of products sold
86
97
283
603
Employee compensation charges
73
—
73
1
Site exit and other costs
—
1
6
—
Marketing, selling and administrative
73
1
79
1
IPRD impairments
58
610
98
840
Inventory purchase price accounting adjustments
22
1
130
1
Employee compensation charges
80
—
80
1
Site exit and other costs
—
1
—
1
Research and development
160
612
308
843
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
2,418
2,546
7,252
7,606
Interest expense (b)
(18
)
(29
)
(66
)
(91
)
Equity investment losses/(income)
12
(465
)
962
(1,227
)
Integration expenses
114
141
343
434
Contingent consideration
—
—
—
(510
)
Loss on debt redemption
—
—
266
281
Provision for restructuring
17
27
60
150
Litigation and other settlements
36
—
(4
)
—
Divestiture losses/(gains)
—
2
(211
)
(9
)
Other
28
—
70
—
Other (income)/expense, net
189
(324
)
1,420
(972
)
Increase to pretax income
2,926
2,932
9,342
8,081
Income taxes on items above
(268
)
(137
)
(987
)
(732
)
Increase to net earnings
$
2,658
$
2,795
$
8,355
$
7,349
(a) Revised to exclude significant R&D charges or other income resulting from up-front and contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights (including related income tax impacts).
(b) Includes amortization of purchase price adjustments to Celgene debt.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN GAAP LINE ITEMS TO CERTAIN NON-GAAP LINE ITEMS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021
(Unaudited, dollars and shares in millions except per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
GAAP
Specified
Items (a)
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Specified
Items (a)
Non-GAAP
Gross Profit
$
8,865
$
86
$
8,951
$
27,209
$
283
$
27,492
Marketing, selling and administrative
1,930
(73
)
1,857
5,548
(79
)
5,469
Research and development
2,418
(160
)
2,258
6,999
(308
)
6,691
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
2,418
(2,418
)
—
7,252
(7,252
)
—
Other (income)/expense, net
(140
)
(189
)
(329
)
793
(1,420
)
(627
)
Earnings Before Income Taxes
2,209
2,926
5,135
5,854
9,342
15,196
Provision for Income Taxes
601
268
869
1,534
987
2,521
Net Earnings Attributable to BMS used for Diluted EPS Calculation
$
1,606
$
2,658
$
4,264
$
4,305
$
8,355
$
12,660
Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
2,148
2,148
2,148
2,154
2,154
2,154
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.75
$
1.24
$
1.99
$
2.00
$
3.88
$
5.88
Effective Tax Rate
27.2
%
(10.3
) %
16.9
%
26.2
%
(9.6
) %
16.6
%
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
GAAP
Specified
Items (a)
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Specified
Items (a)
Non-GAAP
Gross Profit
$
9,333
$
97
$
9,430
$
26,816
$
603
$
27,419
Marketing, selling and administrative
1,788
(1
)
1,787
5,336
(1
)
5,335
Research and development
2,980
(612
)
2,368
7,677
(843
)
6,834
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
2,546
(2,546
)
—
7,606
(7,606
)
—
Other (income)/expense, net
(409
)
324
(85
)
(1,113
)
972
(141
)
Earnings Before Income Taxes
2,157
2,932
5,089
6,240
8,081
14,321
Provision for Income Taxes
605
137
742
1,598
732
2,330
Net Earnings Attributable to BMS used for Diluted EPS Calculation
$
1,546
$
2,795
$
4,341
$
4,622
$
7,349
$
11,971
Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
2,243
2,243
2,243
2,253
2,253
2,253
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.69
$
1.24
$
1.93
$
2.05
$
3.26
$
5.31
Effective Tax Rate
28.0
%
(13.4
) %
14.6
%
25.6
%
(9.3
) %
16.3
%
(a) Refer to the Specified Items schedule for further details. Effective tax rate on the Specified Items represents the difference between the GAAP and Non-GAAP effective tax rate.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
NET DEBT CALCULATION
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021
(Unaudited, dollars in millions)
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Cash and cash equivalents
$
7,734
$
13,979
Marketable debt securities - current
1,293
2,987
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities
9,027
16,966
Short-term debt obligations
(2,132
)
(4,948
)
Long-term debt
(36,966
)
(39,605
)
Net debt position
$
(30,071
)
$
(27,587
)
