  • European Medicines Agency (EMA) validates AbbVie's Marketing Authorization Application; Genmab submits Biologics License Application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
  • The submissions are supported by the EPCORE™ NHL-1 open-label, multi-center Phase 2 trial evaluating the safety and preliminary efficacy of subcutaneous epcoritamab in adult patients with relapsed, progressive or refractory CD20+ mature B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL)

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for epcoritamab (DuoBody ® -CD3xCD20), an investigational subcutaneous bispecific antibody, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsedrefractory (RR) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy. Additionally, Genmab has submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for epcoritamab for the treatment of adult patients with RR large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

The regulatory submissions are supported by previously announced results from the LBCL cohort of the EPCORE™ NHL-1 open-label, multi-center Phase 2 trial evaluating the safety and preliminary efficacy of investigational epcoritamab in adult patients with relapsed, progressive or refractory CD20+ mature B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), including DLBCL.

LBCL and its major subtype, DLBCL, are fast-growing types of NHL, a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system and affects B-cell lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. 1 DLBCL is the most common type of NHL worldwide and accounts for approximately 30 percent of all NHL cases globally. 1 Because NHL affects B-cell lymphocytes, the disease and its subtypes are classified as B-cell malignancies.

"The regulatory submissions for epcoritamab exemplify our pursuit to deliver innovative care for people living with large B-cell lymphoma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma who have limited treatment options," said Mohamed Zaki , M.D., Ph.D., vice president and head, global oncology development, AbbVie. "This achievement represents an initial step in our commitment to scientific research and providing an important treatment option with the potential to become a core therapy for people living with B-cell malignancies such as LBCL and DLBCL."

Epcoritamab is being co-developed by AbbVie and Genmab as part of the companies' oncology collaboration. The companies will share commercial responsibilities in the U.S. and Japan , with AbbVie responsible for further global commercialization. The companies are committed to evaluating epcoritamab as a monotherapy, and in combination, across lines of therapy in a range of hematologic malignancies, including an ongoing Phase 3, open-label, randomized trial evaluating epcoritamab as a monotherapy in patients with R/R DLBCL (NCT: 04628494).

About Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)
DLBCL is a fast-growing type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) that affects B-cell lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. 1 It is the most common type of NHL worldwide and accounts for approximately 30 percent of all NHL cases. 1 DLBCL can arise in lymph nodes, as well as in organs outside of the lymphatic system. 1 The disease occurs more commonly in the elderly and is slightly more prevalent in men. 1

About Large B-cell Lymphoma (LBCL)
LBCL is a fast-growing type of NHL, a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system and affects B-cell lymphocytes. 1 There are an estimated 150,000 new LBCL cases globally each year. 1

About the EPCORE™ NHL-1 Trial
EPCORE™ NHL-1 is an open-label, multi-center safety and preliminary efficacy trial of epcoritamab that includes a Phase 1 first-in-human, dose escalation part; a Phase 2 expansion part; and an optimization part. The trial was designed to evaluate subcutaneous epcoritamab in patients with relapsed, progressive or refractory CD20+ mature B-cell NHL, including LBCL and DLBCL. Data from the dose escalation part of the study, which determined the recommended Phase 2 dose, were published in The Lancet in 2021. In the Phase 2 expansion part, additional patients were treated with epcoritamab to further explore the safety and efficacy of epcoritamab in three cohorts of patients with different types of relapsed/refractory B-cell NHLs who had limited therapeutic options.

The primary endpoint of the Phase 2 expansion part was overall response rate (ORR) as assessed by an independent review committee (IRC). Secondary efficacy endpoints included duration of response, complete response rate, progression-free survival, overall survival, time to response, time to next therapy, and rate of minimal residual disease negativity.

About Epcoritamab
Epcoritamab is an investigational IgG1-bispecific antibody created using Genmab's proprietary DuoBody ® technology. Genmab's DuoBody ® -CD3 technology is designed to direct cytotoxic T-cells selectively to elicit an immune response toward target cell types. Epcoritamab is designed to simultaneously bind to CD3 on T-cells and CD20 on B-cells, and induces T-cell mediated killing of CD20+ cells. 2 CD20 is expressed on B-cells and is a clinically validated therapeutic target in many B-cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. 3,4 Epcoritamab is being co-developed by AbbVie and Genmab as part of the companies' oncology collaboration.

About AbbVie in Oncology
At AbbVie, we are committed to transforming standards of care for multiple blood cancers while advancing a dynamic pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of cancer types. Our dedicated and experienced team joins forces with innovative partners to accelerate the delivery of potential breakthrough medicines. We are evaluating more than 20 investigational medicines in over 300 clinical trials across some of the world's most widespread and debilitating cancers. As we work to have a remarkable impact on people's lives, we are committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines. For more information, please visit http://www.abbvie.com/oncology .

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

AbbVie Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to realize the expected benefits from AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan plc ("Allergan"), failure to promptly and effectively integrate Allergan's businesses, competition from other products, challenges to intellectual property, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry and the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as COVID-19. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

1 Sehn, Salles. "Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma." N Engl J Med. 2021;384:842-858. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMra2027612.

2 Engelberts et al. "DuoBody-CD3xCD20 induces potent T-cell-mediated killing of malignant B cells in preclinical models and provides opportunities for subcutaneous dosing." EBioMedicine. 2020;52:102625. DOI: 10.1016/j.ebiom.2019.102625.

3 Rafiq, Butchar, Cheney, et al. "Comparative Assessment of Clinically Utilized CD20-Directed Antibodies in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Cells Reveals Divergent NK Cell, Monocyte, and Macrophage Properties." J. Immunol. 2013;190(6):2702-2711. DOI: 10.4049/jimmunol.1202588.

4 Singh, Gupta, Almasan. "Development of Novel Anti-Cd20 Monoclonal Antibodies and Modulation in Cd20 Levels on Cell Surface: Looking to Improve Immunotherapy Response." J Cancer Sci Ther. 2015;7(11):347-358. DOI: 10.4172/1948-5956.1000373.

