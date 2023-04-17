Exceptional Results Confirm Ultra High Bright Kaolin at Koolya

Life Science NewsInvesting News

AbbVie Announces Provincial Reimbursement for VRAYLAR® for the Treatment of Schizophrenia in Québec

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), today announced that VRAYLAR is now listed as an exception medication status on the list of medications of the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ) 1 for the treatment of schizophrenia.

AbbVie logo (CNW Group/AbbVie Canada)

Information regarding the specific reimbursement criteria may be found by consulting the link below:

This announcement comes 12 months after the approval of VRAYLAR by Health Canada, bringing a new treatment option to Canadians living with schizophrenia.

Schizophrenia is a severe mental illness that can impact a person's ability to function, and often presents symptoms that can change over time. Symptoms can include hallucinations, disorganized speech, social withdrawal, and catatonic behaviour. An estimated 300,000 Canadians are impacted by schizophrenia. 2

About VRAYLAR ® (cariprazine) 3

VRAYLAR is an oral, once daily atypical antipsychotic approved as monotherapy for the acute management of manic, mixed, and depressive episodes associated with bipolar l disorder in adults, as well as the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

The mechanism of action of cariprazine in schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder is unknown. However, the therapeutic effect of cariprazine may be mediated through a combination of partial agonist activity at central dopamine D3, D2 and serotonin 5-HT1A receptors and antagonist activity at 5-HT2A receptors. Cariprazine forms two major metabolites, desmethyl cariprazine (DCAR) and didesmethyl cariprazine (DDCAR), that have in vitro receptor binding and functional activity profiles similar to the parent drug.

VRAYLAR is contraindicated in patients who are hypersensitive to cariprazine or to any ingredient in the formulation, including any non-medicinal ingredient, or component of the container.  VRAYLAR is also contraindicated with concomitant use with strong and moderate CYP3A4 inhibitors / inducers. Due to the slow elimination of cariprazine and its metabolites, treatment with strong and moderate CYP3A4 inhibitors must be initiated at least 2 weeks after VRAYLAR discontinuation.

VRAYLAR is being developed jointly by AbbVie and Gedeon Richter Plc, with AbbVie responsible for commercialization in the U.S., Canada , Japan , Taiwan and certain Latin American countries (including Argentina , Bolivia , Brazil , Chile , Colombia , Ecuador , Mexico , Peru and Venezuela ).

Please consult the VRAYLAR Product Monograph at www.abbvie.ca .

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca . Follow AbbVie Canada on Twitter, on Instagram or find us on LinkedIn.

1 Régie de l'assurance maladie de Québec. https://www.ramq.gouv.qc.ca/sites/default/files/documents/non_indexes/liste-med-2023-04-13-en.pdf Accessed April 13, 2023 .
2 Schizophrenia Society of Canada . Learn more about Schizophrenia. Retrieved from https://schizophrenia.ca/learn-more-about-schizophrenia/ . Accessed April 2023
3 VRAYLAR Product Monograph. AbbVie Corporation. https://www.abbvie.ca/content/dam/abbvie-dotcom/ca/en/documents/products/VRAYLAR_PM_EN.pdf Accessed April 2023

SOURCE AbbVie Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/17/c9088.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

AbbVieABBVBiotech Investing
ABBV
The Conversation (0)
Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a global exclusive licensing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), pursuant to which Allergan Aesthetics will develop and commercialize topical skin care treatments based on active ingredients derived from certain of Sirona's patents for TFC-1067 and related family of compounds.

"We are very pleased to have finalized terms with a global leader in medical aesthetics and the innovator behind SkinMedica™, a leader in the science of skin rejuvenation," said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. "Our most recent clinical trial of TFC-1067 was a collaborative effort with Allergan Aesthetics to demonstrate the clinical potential in topical skin care treatments. This further validates our platform technology as viable for additional commercial products which we are actively pursuing. We would like to thank Dr. Linda Pullan of Pullan Consulting who assisted with our current success."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Follow us on Twitter.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Follow @abbvie on
Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn
page.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Presents Positive Data Demonstrating Survival and Clinical Benefits in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer at the 2023 AACR

BriaCell Presents Positive Data Demonstrating Survival and Clinical Benefits in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer at the 2023 AACR

  • 15 of 18 patients remain alive of those recruited since the study reopened in 2021.
  • Longer than expected patient survival data highlights tolerability and clinical effectiveness of BriaCell's combination treatment.
  • The Bria-IMT combination regimen activated the immune system even in anergic patients with very weak immune systems.
  • Continued positive clinical data suggests more meaningful survival and clinical benefits in advanced metastatic breast cancer.

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, is presenting positive clinical data from its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, summarized in four poster sessions during the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting held from April 14 19, 2023 at Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida.

"Our data highlights the potential clinical value of the Bria-MT™ regimen in patients with advanced metastatic breast cancer after receiving multiple prior therapies," said Carmen Calfa, M.D., of the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami, Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine, Principal Clinical Investigator, and co-author of the study of Bria-IMT™ in combination with PD-1 inhibitors pembrolizumab and retifanlimab. "These results are promising and the fact that patients have had a great quality of life thus far is remarkable. We are hopeful that this novel immunotherapy proves to be an effective therapy for our patients."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Regulatory Applications Accepted Across Three Regions Globally for Abecma for Earlier Use in Adults with Triple-Class Exposed Relapsed and/or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

U.S. FDA accepted Bristol Myers Squibb and 2seventy bio's supplemental Biologics License Application and has assigned a target action date of December 16, 2023

European Medicines Agency has validated Bristol Myers Squibb's Type II variation application for Abecma

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Veklury® Efficacy and Safety Profile Further Demonstrated in Vulnerable Patient Populations

Phase 3 Clinical Trial Demonstrated the Safety Profile of Veklury in Patients with Severe Renal Impairment –

– Real-World Evidence Demonstrated Veklury Reduced COVID-19- Associated Mortality and Readmission Rates in Immunocompromised Patients Across All Variants of Concern, Including Omicron –

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead Sciences to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, April 27, 2023

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that its first quarter 2023 financial results will be released on Thursday, April 27, 2023 after the market closes. At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day, Gilead's management will host a webcast to discuss the company's first quarter 2023 financial results and provide a business update.

A live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of www.gilead.com and will be archived there for one year.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. Announces Engagement with Storied Health Partners and Debt Settlement

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. Announces Engagement with Storied Health Partners and Debt Settlement

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77i) ("Boosh" or the "Company"), a premier plant-based brand in the "better for you" food sector, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Storied Health Partners, a resource-rich platform that provides entrepreneurs the support and leverage they need to maximize their growth potential and accomplish their brand's next milestone.

CEO of Storied Health Partners, Anis Barakat, is a food and beverage expert with nearly a decade of experience in senior leadership roles in the industry. Mr. Barakat is the founder and former President of Revive Superfoods, the first multi-national frozen superfood subscription company selling ready-to-eat/blend meals such as smoothies, oats, soups and lunch/dinner bowls direct-to-consumer throughout the United States, Canada and UAE. During his time with Revive Superfoods, Anis was instrumental in developing a highly scalable direct-to-consumer ("DTC") subscription model that disrupted the ready-meal industry and achieved incredible success since its inception in 2018.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Correction of the Press Releases Dated January 9, 2023 and March 14, 2023

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Correction of the Press Releases Dated January 9, 2023 and March 14, 2023

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company"), a premier plant-based brand in the "better for you" food sector, issues the following corrected press release to the press releases dated January 9, 2023 and March 14, 2023 concerning the completion of a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $362,000.

The corrections are being made to correct and restate the terms of the previously announced non-brokered private placement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

LITHIUMBANK ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION "BOUGHT DEAL" PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Forward Water Technologies Announces Cash for Contract with Global One Media

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

LITHIUMBANK ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION "BOUGHT DEAL" PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Announces Cash for Contract with Global One Media

Copper Investing

BCM Welcomes New Board Member

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Announces Strategic Property Staking with Addition of Eight New Properties bringing Total Portfolio to Over 490,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Base Metals Investing

ASCENDANT PROVIDES AN UPDATE FOR ITS LAGOA SALGADA POLYMETALLIC PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

×