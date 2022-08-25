GamingInvesting News

 The classic virtual pet game, Neopets, arrives in an exciting new web3 format as Neopets Metaverse ( www.neopetsmeta.io ) with the launch of its Alpha version on August 26th . Neopets Metaverse combines classic elements of the original Neopets with a robust variety of new features and activities to create a nostalgia-invoking experience designed to appeal to both seasoned Neopians and new players all over the world.

The design is based on Neopets.com, one of the world's first online community-building experiences. Neopets Metaverse players can expect a rush of nostalgia along with an ever-growing world to discover, including:

  • A diverse Neopets customization and care system.
  • Personalized Neohomes to design, create, and visit.
  • A brand new battle combat system
  • A variety of PvE (Player versus Environment) activities to train and grow your Neopets.
  • A unique experience to buy, sell, and trade items as well as accessories in the reimagined shops and P2P Marketplace.

Upon completing all the elements of the alpha version, players can expect to receive exclusive in-game prizes.

"Behind the story of Neopets is a strong and supportive community of players who have also grown with the Neopets brand, diligently holding onto the nostalgia attached to it," says Dominic Law , Chief Metaverse Officer for Neopets Metaverse. "Whether you're a player who traversed the world of Neopia in the early Y2K days or someone who has joined us recently, we are excited to invite you on an epic adventure within Neopets Metaverse and the Web3 space."

Since its inception, Neopets.com has attracted more than 150 million players over 22 plus years. With more than one million active users engaging with the classic  browser-based experience, Neopets Metaverse is thrilled to bring players reimagined mini-games, inspired by a selection of beloved, fan-favorite flash games that Neopets fans have previously enjoyed.

Starting on August 15th , Neopets Metaverse began its mini-game rollout with the launch of a new rendition of "Turmac Roll", a side-scrolling action game in which the player guides a rolling Turmac while collecting berries and avoiding obstacles. Other exclusive and classic mini games such as the "Meerca Chase" and "Ultimate Bullseye" will be available in the upcoming Alpha Launch.

Neopets has long been a welcoming and inclusive community.  With the integration of the blockchain ecosystem, Neopets Metaverse will tap into the vast potential that GameFi has to offer, while simultaneously achieving the vision of the Neopets Metaverse to prolong generational memories and experiences for future Neopians.  The roadmap of Neopets Metaverse can be found here .

About Neopets Metaverse

Neopets Metaverse is a play-and-earn, community-driven virtual pet game based on the original Neopets classic. At its core, the Neopets Metaverse is a digital world in which players can raise, care for, customize, and battle with their Neopets while building, owning, and monetizing their gaming experiences on the blockchain. With so many options, no two gameplay experiences are ever the same. The Neopets Metaverse boasts everything you've come to love about the original game plus so much more. Featuring thrilling mini-games, electric PvP battles, a unique Neopet care and customization system, and much more, the Neopets Metaverse offers a nostalgic, dynamic Web3 gameplay experience for everyone. Neopets Metaverse will be a free-to-play game: casual, fun, and simple to navigate. Read our litepaper for a closer look at all the features Neopets Metaverse has to offer, and follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Discord , LinkedIn and Medium for all official updates on the project. For enquiries, please contact contactus@neopetsmeta.io .

About Neopets.com

Launched in 1999, Neopets.com has been the most popular virtual pet site for the past two decades. Through a variety of mini-games, an expansive world to discover, a burgeoning community, and a robust virtual economy, players can explore, interact and engage with other Neopians in the lore and storied history of Neopia. The Neopets Community, like the game itself, is distinct, bold, and energetic, and enhances the overall experience of Neopets.com. To learn more about Neopets, please follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-reimagined-neopian-world-to-explore-announcing-the-neopets-metaverse-alpha-release-301612426.html

SOURCE Neopets

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Americas Cardroom Sending 21 Players to Uruguay as Part of 21st Anniversary Celebration

A 21st Anniversary Celebration unlike no other is arguably saving its best for last. US-facing online poker site, Americas Cardroom just announced that they're sending at least 21 players to Uruguay to play in a big Main Event.

"Our 21 st Anniversary has so far been about huge online events like the $10 Million Venom and $25 Million OSS Cub3d," said Chris Moneymaker , Team Pro at Americas Cardroom. "Now, we're taking things offline with these dream poker trips, which include a VIP Party with the ACR Pros."

Promethean continues to be the No.1 education brand for Interactive Displays in USA and EMEA in Q2 2022

- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777 ), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that its flagship classroom technology subsidiary Promethean continues to be a global leader for Interactive Flat Panel Display (IFPD) technology, according to Futuresource Consulting's Q2 2022 report on the World IFPD market. As schools closed out the 2021-2022 school year, administrators set their sights on a successful upcoming year by purchasing the right edtech for their classrooms. Significant demand and investment in education technology increased market share for Promethean's ActivPanel.

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited Logo (PRNewsfoto/NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limi)

Promethean maintains its global K-12 education sector IFPD market leader position from 2018 to 2022 collectively, excluding sales in China . From July 2021 to June 2022 , Promethean achieved a 24.2% volume share of the total IFPD market. In that same 12-month period, Promethean remained the number one brand in the United States , United Kingdom & Ireland , and Germany . Most recently, in Q2 2022, the company continued strong growth in the United States , achieving a 30.2% volume share of the IFPD market.

Promethean rounded out Q2 2022 with the launch of the all-new ActivPanel 9 with ActivSync , which delivers the most robust, seamless, and secure user experience to teachers, students, and IT administrators. After listening to more than 1,300 customers across the globe, Promethean designed the interactive panel to navigate a changing learning environment. The ActivPanel 9 is the only interactive panel with ActivSync, Promethean's patented technology which eliminates digital barriers between devices and enables increased connectivity, customizable settings, and enhanced mobility so teachers can move around freely. In addition, teachers can record lessons, including classroom voices and panel content, to be shared with remote and absent students and parents through any platform. Promethean also announced a strategic alliance with artificial intelligence (AI) technology company Merlyn Mind , where Promethean will distribute Symphony Classroom™, the AI solution that brings the Merlyn digital assistant to teachers powered by voice-activated AI, in the US market.

"As we lead the way to Q3 2022 and beyond, it is clear that Promethean continues to accelerate our commitment to bringing innovative, market-leading technology to teachers, students, and IT administrators," said Chris Hand , Chief Revenue Officer at Promethean. "With the all-new ActivPanel in use, classrooms are now outfitted with interactive panels that are more secure, user-friendly, and interoperable with other technologies."

– End –

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online , Heroes Evolved , Conquer Online and Under Oath . In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring true integrated blended learning solutions to every school around the world.

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England , more than 25 years ago to our global operations in 22 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington , and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/promethean-continues-to-be-the-no1-education-brand-for-interactive-displays-in-usa-and-emea-in-q2-2022-301612334.html

SOURCE NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

GOATED.gg launches: Flipping the script in favor of Gamers

The boom in Crypto, Blockchain and NFTs have become the subject of healthy skepticism. Scammers, flooded markets and dodgy, insecure blockchains have resulted in more than reduced market confidence: it has jeopardized whole newly developed ecosystems. But now a team of gamers, technologists and experienced entrepreneurs have 'flipped the script'.

GOATED, BUILT FOR GAMERS

GOATED's goal is to create a simple, safe, trusted, transparent and reliable platform for competitive gamers and content creators and their millions of fans and followers. GOATED rewards and supports the worldwide gamer community by developing innovative, valuable, yet affordable, digital collectable products, incentives and engagement opportunities. Fans can sell, trade and share their collectables on the goated.gg platform. Launching on the Solana Blockchain (one of the least-expensive and least energy consuming blockchains), GOATED combines gamer know-how and experience with the passion of their fans and followers.

What makes GOATED different from all the other projects that we have seen thus far? The GOATED developer team has analyzed the mistakes of previous NFT startups and has developed innovative ways for competitive gamers, content creators, along with their fans, to earn rewards by engaging with and supporting their favorite gamers and each other while easily collecting and trading unique, exclusive GamerClips, GamerCards and GamerCoins created by their favorite competitive gamers and content creators. Bruce Edward Spector , founder of GOATED, calls the GOATED methods Engage to Earn™.

The goated.gg roadmap will enable gamers to connect with their millions of fans and followers via Engage to Earn, a breakthrough model that allows gamers to earn rewards for what gamers already love doing. Engage to Earn will include: Watch to Earn, Comment to Earn, Collect to Earn, Trade to Earn, Stake to Earn, Subscribe to Earn, Follow to Earn, Nominate to Earn, Vote to Earn, and Share to Earn.

GOATED gamers and content creators also receive the highest percentage of primary sales of their NFTs of any marketplace operating today. GOATED Gamers and Content Creators are also paid continuing, perpetual royalties on all secondary market sales of their GOATED NFTs on the GOATED Marketplace (and other compatible marketplaces). GOATED members will also receive future rewards from their favorite GOATED creators in the form of GOATED CreatorCoins and royalties attached to their NFT collections.

GOATED hopes to finally bring some long-awaited trust, transparency, fairer and more equitable rewards, real value and confidence to the worldwide gamer community and the developing blockchain and NFT market.

https://goated.gg/
Media Contact: bruce@goated.gg or monika@goated.gg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goatedgg-launches-flipping-the-script-in-favor-of-gamers-301611670.html

SOURCE GOATED, Inc.

ASUS Republic of Gamers teams up with Seth Curry to celebrate the release of ROG x Spalding Basketball

ASUS, a global technology leader renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, has collaborated with the world's first basketball developer, Spalding, to unveil the limited-edition ROG x Spalding basketball .

ASUS Republic of Gamers teams up with Seth Curry to celebrate the release of ROG x Spalding Basketball

ROG and Spalding have a long history of providing athletes with high-performance equipment that allows them to perform and compete at their best, both on and off the court. Constructed of a hand-bonded synthetic composite, the ROG x Spalding basketball is built from the ground up with materials that meet exacting ROG standards. With its snakeskin-embossed surface, black finish, and pixelated markings, it makes an unforgettable style statement. An included ROG drawstring bag protects the ball as it is taken to and from the court, and its custom stand holds it securely when it is on display.

To celebrate the release of the ROG x Spalding basketball, ASUS will be teaming up with basketball superstar Seth Curry with a special livestream event.

Livestream with Seth Curry

Seth is passionate about bridging the gap between gaming and sports culture, so he's excited to see ROG and Spalding team up for our new basketball. "Gaming and sports culture has always been connected, with so many players gaming and bringing their setups on the road," Seth explained. "The competitiveness of sports culture also translates to gaming, especially in the online community." Learn more about Seth's passion for gaming and PC building here .

On August 27th , online fans can tune into a Call of Duty livestream with Seth Curry starting at 4PM PT / 6PM CT / 7PM ET on the ROG Twitch Channel . Watch the livestream closely to learn how to enter for a chance to win some major prizes in chat. Prizes include an ROG x Spalding basketball, a Seth Curry Brooklyn Nets Jersey, an ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard, several ROG branded swag kits, and finally a premium gaming peripherals kit that includes an ROG Chakram Core mouse, an ROG Strix Flare II Animate keyboard and an ROG Delta S Animate headset.

ROG x Spalding basketball at PAX West 2022
The ROG x Spalding basketball will be displayed at the Seattle Convention Center, in Seattle, WA starting on September 2-5th . Stop by the ROG booth (#817) booth for a close look at the basketball, play on the latest ROG products and enter the daily raffle to win amazing prizes. Three lucky winners will have an opportunity to win a Seth Curry Brooklyn Nets jersey. Make sure to visit the booth to learn how to enter the giveaways.

To learn more about upcoming events with Seth Curry , visit www.asus.com/event/pcdiy/us/ .

For more information about ASUS, visit www.asus.com/us.

About ASUS
ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation, and design, and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

ASUS Republic of Gamers (PRNewsfoto/ASUS Republic of Gamers)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asus-republic-of-gamers-teams-up-with-seth-curry-to-celebrate-the-release-of-rog-x-spalding-basketball-301611412.html

SOURCE ASUS Republic of Gamers

Valhallan Acquires United Federation of Esports Athletes , Becomes Largest Youth Esports Franchise

Valhallan Continues Aggressive Growth, Providing Capabilities to a Broader Audience and Never-Before-Seen Esports Opportunities to Students

Growing esports franchise Valhallan announced today its acquisition of the United Federation of Esports Athletes (UFEA) league - solidifying Valhallan as the largest youth esports franchise in the country. The UFEA is a youth esports league designed for high school students that encourages camaraderie among players and further opportunities in the esports industry.

Gen.G and SmileDirectClub Present SmileXP: A Series That Showcases The Transformational Power of a Smile

One Lucky Winner Will Win Free SmileDirectClub Clear Aligner Treatment

Global esports organization Gen.G today announced its new partnership with SmileDirectClub the next generation oral care company, to present "SmileXP," a three episode series over six months to track your favorite streamers' progress towards a straighter, healthier and more confident smile. Since launching in 2014, SmileDirectClub has helped over 1.7 million customers around the world achieve a new smile, furthering its goal of enabling access to a smile each and every person loves, by making it accessible, affordable and convenient for everyone. With SmileDirectClub and Gen.G both appealing to the teenage demographic, the partnership seamlessly came together and will also feature a social sweepstakes that will give one lucky winner the grand prize of free SmileDirectClub Clear Aligner treatment *.

