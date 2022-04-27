GamingInvesting News

Gamers can be rewarded for bringing their favorite faction from the leading Solana metaverse to The Sandbox on Ethereum via the Star Atlas VoxEdit Contest Star Atlas, a next-gen metaverse with triple-a game design and Unreal Engine 5 graphics built on the Solana blockchain, and The Sandbox, a leading decentralized gaming metaverse and subsidiary of Animoca Brands today announced the first step in revolutionizing ...

Gamers can be rewarded for bringing their favorite faction from the leading Solana metaverse to The Sandbox on Ethereum via the Star Atlas VoxEdit Contest

Star Atlas, a next-gen metaverse with triple-a game design and Unreal Engine 5 graphics built on the Solana blockchain, and The Sandbox, a leading decentralized gaming metaverse and subsidiary of Animoca Brands today announced the first step in revolutionizing gaming interoperability between the Ethereum and Solana blockchains. The relationship between the two metaverse environments launches with the Star Atlas VoxEdit contest which opens for submissions on May 2 at 00:00 a.m. (UTC) and runs until May 15 at 23:59 p.m. (UTC) .

Sandbox & Star Atlas

The Star Atlas VoxEdit Contest gives players the opportunity to act as an envoy from The Sandbox with the task of visiting one of the three main galactic factions in the Star Atlas metaverse – the ONI, Ustur, and MUD. Envoys are then tasked with creating a report on what they find by designing a portrait of one of the faction's inhabitants using The Sandbox's free VoxEdit software. Winners will be voted on by the teams of both The Sandbox and Star Atlas with the results being announced on June 11 . The top four winners will split 50,000 in SAND, The Sandbox's in-game currency, and a fleet of coveted Star Atlas spaceship NFTs.

The VoxEdit Contest is also joined by BLOND:ISH, the renowned producer, DJ, and sustainability activist, who has an existing presence in both metaverse ecosystems. Envoys exploring the Star Atlas metaverse are invited to get inspired by the cosmic sounds and create a headpiece for an intergalactic Star Atlas faction member by designing it with VoxEdit. The entry that can best immerse and entertain a space traveler will be selected by BLOND:ISH and receive lustrous Star Atlas spaceships when the Contest concludes on June 11 .

"We're excited to announce the first of many cross-platform integrations, connecting the ecosystems of Star Atlas and The Sandbox," said Michael Wagner , Co-Founder and CEO of ATMTA, Inc., the principal development studio of Star Atlas. "We share ambitious goals with respect to our developments within the broader metaverse, and we see this relationship as a pivotal moment to demonstrate the potential of interoperability of both game environments and blockchain protocols. The bridges we build today will serve as infrastructure of the future in seamless exploration of the infinite experiences digital world builders will create in the years to follow."

Star Atlas is a next-gen metaverse that looks to take the best of blockchain technology and real-time graphics technology to build a gaming experience built to last millennia. Since last year, the company has brought many unique NFT products to market, including playable spaceships, that have allowed Star Atlas to generate nearly $200 million in revenue to date.

As the metaverse's leading decentralized gaming virtual world, The Sandbox fully embraces the idea of the metaverse as a continuous shared digital space where worlds and brands collide to make magic and create real utility and economies. Star Atlas joins over 200 existing partnerships including Paris Hilton , Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Gucci, Warner Music Group, Ledger, HSBC, Ubisoft, The Walking Dead, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki , The Smurfs, Care Bears, Atari, ZEPETO, and CryptoKitties, all following The Sandbox's vision of empowering players to create their own experiences using both original and well-known characters and worlds.

"We are proud to be partnering with Star Atlas and are excited to develop new projects with the franchise," said Sebastien Borget , COO of The Sandbox. "This contest is the beginning of a new bridge linking metaverses to each other, with the goal to bring more content and cross-platform integration to both of our audiences. We can't wait to see the amazing assets that our communities will create!"

"The coming together of metaverse ecosystems opens up a new world of possibilities for artistic expression. This innovative and collaborative Star Atlas and The Sandbox partnership is exactly what web3 is about and has the potential to create fully sustainable NFT future experiences while rallying the worldwide community around a message of creativity, curiosity and boldness to dream of what we might become. I am thrilled to activate my entire community and see what fantastic creations this contest will bring. LFG!" – BLOND:ISH

BLOND:ISH is a Canadian producer, DJ solo act, and sustainability activist represented by Vive-ann Bakos. She has collaborated with Star Atlas on augmented reality NFT experiences as well as with The Sandbox on bringing her brand to the metaverse. Her music collaboration acts include Depeche Mode, Pete Tong , and playing at festivals such as Coachella, Burning Man, Ultra Music Festival.

Star Atlas has several major feature releases scheduled for 2022, including a web-based mini-game and a full production release known as the Volant Studio Showroom, which will present cinematic quality video game visuals using Unreal Engine 5's Nanite technology. This VoxEdit Contest is just the first of many integrations that both Star Atlas and The Sandbox have planned to increase the interoperability between their metaverse environments and the respective blockchains they're built on for the betterment of the budding metaverse ecosystem.

ABOUT STAR ATLAS
Star Atlas is a next-gen gaming metaverse emerging from the confluence of state of the art blockchain, real-time graphics, multiplayer video game, and decentralized financial technologies. Real-time graphics technology using Unreal Engine 5's Nanite allows for cinematic quality video game visuals. Blockchain technology using the Solana protocol establishes a largely serverless and secured gameplay experience. Non-fungible tokens obtained and traded within Star Atlas creates an economy that replicates the tangibility of real world assets and ownership.

To learn more, visit StarAtlas.com , join a faction at Play.StarAtlas.com and send your spaceships to the stars.

ABOUT THE SANDBOX
The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is one of the decentralized virtual worlds that has been fueling the recent growth of virtual real-estate demand having partnered with major IPs and brands including Adidas, Gucci, Ubisoft , Square Enix , Snoop Dogg , The Walking Dead, Deadmau5, Atari, Rollercoaster Tycoon, Care Bears, The Smurfs, and more. The Sandbox metaverse offers players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences and to safely store, trade, and monetize their creations. For more information, please visit www.sandbox.game and follow the regular updates on Twitter , Medium and Discord .

For all media inquiries about Star Atlas and The Sandbox, please contact:

M Group Strategic Communications (for Star Atlas)
Kevin McGrath
staratlas@mgroupsc.com

The Sandbox Media Contact
Marion Choufa
marion@sandbox.game

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-metaverse-collision-star-atlas-and-the-sandbox-collaborate-for-the-first-time-301534351.html

SOURCE Star Atlas

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TransPerfect Named Best QA & Localization Service Provider by 2022 Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards

TransPerfect the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that its TransPerfect Gaming Solutions (TGS) division has been named Best QA & Localization Service Provider by the 2022 Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards.

TransPerfect is the world's largest privately held provider of language and technology solutions. (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect) (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect)

This distinction was awarded to TransPerfect for demonstrating excellence in quality assurance and localization for mobile game releases and updates over the last year.

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards are decided by a large panel of industry judges who focus on all elements of game development and publication. Hundreds of companies were evaluated across multiple criteria. TransPerfect was named the Best QA & Localization Service Provider from a group of finalists that included industry leaders such as Quantic Lab and GameScribes.

"I am proud and honored to see the team's passion and commitment to excellence in QA and localization recognized by our clients and this respected industry group," said Barnaby Wass , Senior Vice President of Production for TransPerfect.

TransPerfect Gaming Solutions offers a multitude of services ranging from localization, audio services and art design to quality assurance, testing, and more.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "Gaming is a rapidly growing sector for TransPerfect. We are proud to be recognized for our work in this field."

About TransPerfect Gaming Solutions
TranPerfect Gaming Solutions is TransPerfect's specialized division offering a wide variety of video game globalization solutions for international storytelling.

TransPerfect Gaming Solutions offers a multitude of services ranging from localization, audio services, and art design to quality assurance, testing, and more. This division leverages a worldwide network of production centers, testing facilities, and studios. TransPerfect Gaming Solutions services many of the world's most renowned games and gaming brands.

To find out more, visit: www.transperfect.com/gaming

About TransPerfect
TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100+ cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink ® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York , with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong . For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transperfect-named-best-qa--localization-service-provider-by-2022-pocket-gamer-mobile-games-awards-301534344.html

SOURCE TransPerfect

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE NAMED OPERATOR OF THE YEAR, CUSTOMER SERVICE OPERATOR OF THE YEAR AND SOCIAL GAMING OPERATOR OF THE YEAR AT EGR NORTH AMERICA AWARDS 2022

RSI Scores Hat Trick by Winning Three Prestigious Awards for BetRivers & PlaySugarHouse Brands

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI") has been named Operator of the Year, Customer Service Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year at the EGR North America Awards 2022. The EGR Awards are regarded as the gold standard in the online gaming industry, celebrating excellence in the North American online gaming industry. The independent panel of judges for these premier gaming awards, who are all e-gaming experts, recognize the leading operators who have demonstrated outstanding performance over the past year.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Move Over Men: Multitasking Moms are Taking Over Mobile Gaming

Mother's Day Survey of 33,000 Moms by Mobile Social Competition Gaming Creator AviaGames Reveals Impact of Gaming on Entertainment, Family Connection and Stress Relief

A recent survey from AviaGames creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition gaming platform, revealed that multitasking moms are breaking barriers and defying the historically male-dominated gamer stereotype, as a growing number turn to mobile gaming for everyday entertainment, family connection and stress relief. With Mother's Day around the corner, AviaGames engaged its community of Pocket7Games moms via an informal survey of over 33,000 U.S. female players with children to learn more about why they game and how mobile gaming fits into their busy lifestyles.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Most Anticipated Play & Earn Game in History Launches with Bezoge Earth Revealing 'The Legends of Bezogia' Full Theatrical Trailer

Bezoge Earth the creators of "The Legends of Bezogia" have just released the full theatrical trailer for their upcoming crypto-based MMORPG game where players from all around the world can come together and experience the wild and wonderful world of Bezogia.

The thrilling reveal in less than one day has already captivated nearly one million views on YouTube alone as global fans highly anticipat the launch of the biggest Play & Earn game in history.

"The Legends of Bezogia" is a land where everything always goes up in an open-world MMORPG metaverse game. It is here players can summon their own unique Bezogi NFT characters from a selection of eight different breeds by summoning in-game. Each unique to their own playstyles and lore, Bezogi pillage, mint, summon and explore the epic lands of Bezogia.

The trailer highlights all the breeds playable within the "Legends of Bezogia," giving viewers a hint into their background and play style showcasing some of their key skills and traits. Produced and edited in the typical light-hearted and comical fashion, "The Legends of Bezogia" is expected to shake up the crypto gaming world with topnotch graphics, a rich story experience, hilarious crypto memes, and an epic world for gamers to get lost in.

With the Alpha signup now live, adventure-packed quests are being added to the game's content along with magical blocks, a new crypto token which can be used in-game to mint items, summon Bezogi characters, enter PVP arenas and various other in-game activities, which will be announced in upcoming updates and via social media.

Additionally, the Bezoge team will hold a weekly Ask Me Anything (AMA) where all the latest game updates are discussed openly with the community. Some of the latest updates include influencer partnerships, guild partnerships and weekly 100 billion $Bezoge giveaways.

With "The First Crypto Game for Non-Crypto People'' as its brand essence, Bezoge Earth aims to empower today's crypto gaming community by breaking down complicated barriers to entry into the crypto gaming metaverse. Bezoge Earth aims to shake up the industry by making it accessible and fun for everyone combining rich and exciting lore, thrilling game mechanics, and flexible playstyle options to appeal to anyone who wants to dive in and play.

Founded in 2021, Bezoge Earth, under the game title of "The Legends of Bezogia" is an emerging Crypto-based MMOPRG Play & Earn Blockchain Game, available in Alpha on PC and Android-based devices, with the full global release planned in Q3 2022.

Bezoge Earth's portfolio of products begins with "Legends of Bezogia," the first crypto game for non-crypto people, alongside the $Bezoge token and Bezogi/Petzogi NFTs. Bezoge Earth's products are designed for maximum functionality working cross-chain with cutting-edge technology representing the future of the crypto gaming industry.

For more information on "The Legends of Bezogia" please visit https://bezoge.com

Watch the full Legends of Bezogia theatrical trailer showcasing all eight magical breeds of Bezogi in 4K here: https://youtu.be/3Q00dfkatho

MEDIA CONTACT
GLO CREATIVE
Michael Glovaski
334989@email4pr.com
TEL: +917-213-4473

The Legend Of Bezogia

The Legend Of Bezogia

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-most-anticipated-play--earn-game-in-history-launches-with-bezoge-earth-revealing-the-legends-of-bezogia-full-theatrical-trailer-301533247.html

SOURCE Bezoge Earth

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Most Anticipated Play & Earn Game in History Launches with Bezoge Earth Revealing 'The Legends of Bezogia' Full Theatrical Trailer

Bezoge Earth the creators of "The Legends of Bezogia" have just released the full theatrical trailer for their upcoming crypto-based MMORPG game where players from all around the world can come together and experience the wild and wonderful world of Bezogia.

The thrilling reveal in less than one day has already captivated nearly one million views on YouTube alone as global fans highly anticipat the launch of the biggest Play & Earn game in history.

"The Legends of Bezogia" is a land where everything always goes up in an open-world MMORPG metaverse game. It is here players can summon their own unique Bezogi NFT characters from a selection of eight different breeds by summoning in-game. Each unique to their own playstyles and lore, Bezogi pillage, mint, summon and explore the epic lands of Bezogia.

The trailer highlights all the breeds playable within the "Legends of Bezogia," giving viewers a hint into their background and play style showcasing some of their key skills and traits. Produced and edited in the typical light-hearted and comical fashion, "The Legends of Bezogia" is expected to shake up the crypto gaming world with topnotch graphics, a rich story experience, hilarious crypto memes, and an epic world for gamers to get lost in.

With the Alpha signup now live, adventure-packed quests are being added to the game's content along with magical blocks, a new crypto token which can be used in-game to mint items, summon Bezogi characters, enter PVP arenas and various other in-game activities, which will be announced in upcoming updates and via social media.

Additionally, the Bezoge team will hold a weekly Ask Me Anything (AMA) where all the latest game updates are discussed openly with the community. Some of the latest updates include influencer partnerships, guild partnerships and weekly 100 billion $Bezoge giveaways.

With "The First Crypto Game for Non-Crypto People'' as its brand essence, Bezoge Earth aims to empower today's crypto gaming community by breaking down complicated barriers to entry into the crypto gaming metaverse. Bezoge Earth aims to shake up the industry by making it accessible and fun for everyone combining rich and exciting lore, thrilling game mechanics, and flexible playstyle options to appeal to anyone who wants to dive in and play.

Founded in 2021, Bezoge Earth, under the game title of "The Legends of Bezogia" is an emerging Crypto-based MMOPRG Play & Earn Blockchain Game, available in Alpha on PC and Android-based devices, with the full global release planned in Q3 2022.

Bezoge Earth's portfolio of products begins with "Legends of Bezogia," the first crypto game for non-crypto people, alongside the $Bezoge token and Bezogi/Petzogi NFTs. Bezoge Earth's products are designed for maximum functionality working cross-chain with cutting-edge technology representing the future of the crypto gaming industry.

For more information on "The Legends of Bezogia" please visit https://bezoge.com

Watch the full Legends of Bezogia theatrical trailer showcasing all eight magical breeds of Bezogi in 4K here: https://youtu.be/3Q00dfkatho

MEDIA CONTACT
GLO CREATIVE
Michael Glovaski
334989@email4pr.com
TEL: +917-213-4473

The Legend Of Bezogia

The Legend Of Bezogia

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-most-anticipated-play--earn-game-in-history-launches-with-bezoge-earth-revealing-the-legends-of-bezogia-full-theatrical-trailer-301533247.html

SOURCE Bezoge Earth

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Swarmio Media Announces Launch of its Ember Gaming and Esports Platform Across the Philippines in Partnership with Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom introduced co-branded gaming solution, "Globe Gamer Grounds - Powered by Ember" to its 85+ million subscribers in a live-streamed event on April 27th

  • Globe Telecom is the largest telecommunications company in the Philippines in terms of market capitalization and serves over 85 million mobile and broadband customers
  • High profile launch of Globe's new co-branded gaming solution, "Globe Gamer Grounds - Powered by Ember" attended by national media and prominent gaming influencers
  • Swarmio's plug and play Ember gaming platform allows telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market
  • Revenues generated from subscriptions and profit from transactions carried out within the Ember platform will be subject to a revenue share agreement between Globe Telecom, TM WHOLESALE, and Swarmio

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) ('Swarmio' or 'the Company'), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary gaming and esports platform via its telecom operator ("telco") partners, announces the launch of its Ember gaming and esports platform across the Philippines with Globe Telecom (PSE: GLO) ("Globe").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×