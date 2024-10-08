Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

How to Invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

In Search of Alternative Financing for Critical Minerals Projects

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

Altech – CERENERGY® First 60 KWh Prototype Online and Achieving Great Results

40% Increase in Indicated Resource in Gold Domain and 60% in Copper Domain for Nueva Sabana Deposit

SAGA Metals Engages Expert Geologist for Petrographic Analysis and Prepares for Second Tranche of IPO

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)

SQM:NYE

Vertex Minerals

VTX:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Nickel Investor Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Maximus Resources Limited

8500N Paleochannel Drilling Commences

Maximus Resources Limited (‘Maximus’ or the ‘Company’, ASX:MXR) is pleased to advise shareholders of the commencement of a ~3,000m Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program at the Company’s 100Å owned 8500N Paleochannel (8500N) (Eighty-five Hundred North), located 25km from Kambalda, Western Australia.

  • ~3,000m Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program at the 8500N Paleochannel (8500N) has commenced targeting shallow high-grade mineralisation where legacy and recent drill intersections include:
    • 2m @ 46.7 g/t Au from 13m incl. 1m @ 92.6g/t Au from 14m (SPRB0064)
    • 3m @ 10.7g/t Au from 16m incl. 1m @ 29.0g/t Au from 16m (SPAC0204)
    • 2m @ 22.4g/t Au from 15m incl. 1m @ 43.5g/t from 15m (SPAC0261)
    • 1m @ 51.1g/t Au from 16m (SPAC0068)
    • 4m @ 8.99g/t Au from 12m incl. 1m @ 34.7 g/t Au from 13m (SPAC0279)
    • 13m @ 1.59g/t Au from 11m incl. 4m @ 3.49g/t Au from 11m (PCRC003)
  • Staged infill RC drill program designed to improve geological confidence of the 8500N Paleochannel while testing along strike and mineralisation extending into the underlying saprolite zones.
  • 8500N is located on granted mining tenements, with significant mine infrastructure and completed environmental Flora and Fauna baseline studies, reducing the mine approval timeline.
  • 8500N Paleochannel represents a low-cost, low-risk production opportunity due to its shallow high-grade gold mineralisation (average 15m below surface) and free-digging qualities of the mineralised paleo gravels and overburden material.

The first stage of the drill program consists of ~100 RC holes (~3,000m) designed to improve the geological confidence of the shallow paleochannel, while testing for potential extension of mineralisation in the saprolite zone beneath the paleochannel, as identified during the initial drill program (ASX announcement 18 September 2024). Several drill traverses will also be undertaken to test for extension along strike to the south (Figure 1). The complete drill program is designed to be completed in several stages to ensure optimal drilling effectiveness.

8500N Paleochannel

The 8500N Paleochannel is located within a granted mining tenement, between the Company’s Wattle Dam Gold Mine and the underlying 8500N gold deposit (Figure 2). Paleochannels are remnants of ancient rivers or stream channels that have been buried by younger sediments. Paleochannels can contain concentrations of high-grade alluvial gold that accumulate over millions of years and are generally shallow and flat-lying with free-digging qualities (not requiring drill and blasting) of the mineralised paleo gravels and overburden material, which can provide significant economic advantages.

Maximus’ 8500N is situated within the Lefroy Paleodrainage System, a significant ancient drainage network in the Eastern Goldfields region that contains several well-known paleochannel gold deposits such as Neptune, Africa, and Mandilla. The mined Neptune and Africa paleochannel deposits, part of Gold Fields Limited (JSE:GFI) St Ives Gold Camp, had a reported mineralised thickness of 1-3 metres recovering ~87,000 oz at 3.32 g/t Au. Similarly, Astral Resources’ NL (ASX:AAR) Mandilla paleochannel, which is situated ~2 km east of 8500N (Figure 2), was mined between 2006-2007, producing approximately 23,000 oz at 7.5 g/t Au from a ~600-metre long paleochannel with a mineralised thickness of 1-4 metres. The proximity of the 8500N Paleochannel to these established deposits, highlights the prospectivity of the region, as paleochannels within the Lefroy Paleodrainage System have consistently proven to be productive sources of gold.

The shallow 8500N mineralisation is located between 5 and 20m below the surface, gradually dipping to the south along two separate interpreted trends, with a strike length of approximately 450m. Legacy drilling across the flat- lying paleochannel has shown known mineralisation thickness ranges from 1 to 4m, with several key markers of the paleo gravels to assist in effective mining.

Currently, no JORC-compliant gold resources are defined for the 8500N paleochannel. However, recent drilling has revealed gold mineralisation extending beyond the limits of legacy drilling, indicating strong potential for significant expansion of the previously defined mineralised zone (ASX announcement 18 September 2024).

Figure 1 – Maximus’ 8500N Paleochannel mineralisation wireframes with the phase 1 (Black) and planned phase 2 (Grey) drill collars.

A third party has held the 8500N Paleochannel area under a Special Prospecting License (SPL) (Figure 2), which has restricted Maximus from assessing the potential of the 8500N gold resource and 8500N paleochannel. No exploration work, excluding a small scout drill program, has taken place in the 8500N area since 2014. On the surrender of the SPL (ASX announcement 5 September 2024), Maximus can now progress unencumbered to re- evaluate the mineral resources of both the Paleochannel and 8500N deposit.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Maximus Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

resource investingasx stocksasx:mxrgold investingResource Investing
MXR:AU
The Conversation (0)
Australasian Metals Limited

Gallium Mineralisation Discovered in Rock Chip Samples from the May Queen South Bauxite Project, Queensland

Australasian Metals Limited (ASX: A8G, Australasian or the Company) is pleased to advise that a re-evaluation of data from the Company’s May Queen South Bauxite project has recognised significantly elevated levels of gallium (Ga) (see Table 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources

Highly Anomolous Samples Confirm Drill Ready Targets

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to confirm that the Company has received its latest surface sample assay results from the Company’s 100% owned Wabli Creek Project, in the Gascoyne of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Step Out Drilling Confirms High-Grade Cobalt & Associated Copper at Bald Hill

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that initial drill assay results have confirmed high-grade cobalt sulphide mineralisation (with strong associated copper anomalism) in the first diamond drill hole completed at the 100% - owned Bald Hill Cobalt Copper Prospect as part of a larger 5 hole (~1,000 metre) step out diamond drilling program.

Keep reading...Show less
Lefroy Exploration Ltd

High Grade Shallow Resource to Unlock Value at Burns Central

Lefroy Exploration Limited (“Lefroy” or “the Company”) (ASX:LEX) is pleased to provide an update to the Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Burns Central prospect located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The update is based on the original MRE statement (refer ASX release 4 May 2023) which was prepared by consultant, Mr Chris Grove, of Measured Group Pty Ltd in accordance with JORC 2012 guidelines.

Keep reading...Show less
Cargo ship with US flag on side.

Supply Chains Disrupted as US East and Gulf Coast Ports Face Worker Strike

A large-scale dockworkers' strike has commenced at major ports along the East and Gulf coasts in the US, halting container traffic and disrupting a significant portion of the nation’s trade.

The walkout, initiated by members of the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) early on Tuesday (October 1), is expected to impact US imports and exports, and could send ripple effects through global supply chains.

According to Bloomberg, ports from Maine to Texas have effectively ceased operations as a result of stalled negotiations between the ILA and the US Maritime Alliance (USMX) after months of discussions.

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Jeffreys Find Gold Mine. Second Toll Milling Campaign Completed. 6,295 Ounces Produced; Gold Sales Total $23.5M.

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce reconciliation of the second gold milling campaign for 2024 from the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project), near Norseman, WA. This campaign ran for 42 days, beginning on 24 July 2024 and finishing on 4 September 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Hempalta Corp. Confirms Business Strategy Execution and Responds to Increased Stock Trading Volume

Daydream-2 Operations Concluded

Antimony Production Target of ~4,500tpa for La Demajagua Mine

Related News

Tech Investing

Hempalta Corp. Confirms Business Strategy Execution and Responds to Increased Stock Trading Volume

Oil and Gas Investing

Daydream-2 Operations Concluded

Gold Investing

Antimony Production Target of ~4,500tpa for La Demajagua Mine

Gold Investing

Craig Hemke: Gold's Fascinating Run, Silver and Mining Shares Next?

Rare Earth Investing

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Precious Metals Investing

Horizon Minerals Limited Phillips Find Approved, Mobilisation Underway

Oil and Gas Investing

Alvopetro Announces September 2024 Sales Volumes and an Operational Update

×