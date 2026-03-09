420 with CNW - Washington State Lawmakers Send Bill Allowing MMJ Use in Hospitals to Governor

2026-03-09 16:25:00 ET
Lawmakers in Washington State have approved a proposal that would allow patients with terminal illnesses to use medical marijuana in certain healthcare facilities, including hospices, hospitals, and nursing homes. The measure now awaits action from Governor Bob Ferguson.
Such regulatory reforms premised on compassionate grounds are a welcome development to major players in the medical marijuana industry, such as Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL,OTC:TCNNF) (OTCQX: TCNNF) that focus on making…
