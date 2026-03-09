420 with CNW - Washington State Lawmakers Send Bill Allowing MMJ Use in Hospitals to Governor

420 with CNW - Washington State Lawmakers Send Bill Allowing MMJ Use in Hospitals to Governor

2026-03-09 16:25:00 ET

Lawmakers in Washington State have approved a proposal that would allow patients with terminal illnesses to use medical marijuana in certain healthcare facilities, including hospices, hospitals, and nursing homes. The measure now awaits action from Governor Bob Ferguson.

Such regulatory reforms premised on compassionate grounds are a welcome development to major players in the medical marijuana industry, such as Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL,OTC:TCNNF) (OTCQX: TCNNF) that focus on making…

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire
Denver, CO
www.CannabisNewsWire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com

CannabisNewsWire is powered by IBN

News Provided by CannabisNewsWire via QuoteMedia

trulieve cannabisTRUL:CCcse:trul
TRUL:CC
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

CSAMT survey completed at Mt Solitary

1911 Gold Announces Closing of US$15 Million Drawdown Under Credit Facility with Auramet International

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Receives Draft Highway Access Permit for Record Ridge Project, Marking Another Key Development Milestone

Nicola Mining Provides Update on NASDAQ Listing

Related News

base metals investing

CSAMT survey completed at Mt Solitary

silver investing

Silver Hammer Mining: Fully Financed for 2026 Exploration Program in Idaho and Nevada

silver investing

Nine Mile Metals: Unlocking High-grade Copper at Bathurst Mining Camp Projects

magnesium investing

West High Yield Resources: On Track for First Pilot Processing Plant Construction Mid-2026

precious metals investing

1911 Gold Announces Closing of US$15 Million Drawdown Under Credit Facility with Auramet International

Force Majeure Spreads Across Global Commodities as Iran War Disrupts Supply Chains

oil and gas investing

Oil Tops US$100 as Iran Conflict Threatens Strait of Hormuz Supply Route