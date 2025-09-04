420 with CNW - Oregon Certifies Title for Measure Seeking to Legalize Cannabis Consumption Lounges

2025-09-04 16:25:00 ET

The Oregon state attorney general has officially approved a ballot title for a measure that would legalize marijuana consumption lounges, a proposal supporters want voters to consider in the 2026 election.

The marijuana industry, including major entities like Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: CGC) (TSX: WEED) , will be watching how this…

