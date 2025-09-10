420 with CNW - On-Tap Drinks Containing THC are Transforming the Bar Experience

A new type of drink is making its way into U.S. bars. Beverages infused with hemp-derived THC , which were once only sold in bottles and cans, are now being served straight from taps in several states, including Wisconsin, Minnesota, and South Carolina.

Will leading marijuana industries like Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF,OTC:GTBIF) get in on the act? Many factors are likely to…

Green Thumb Industries is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and produces and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through wholesale and retail channels in the United States. It has a presence in 15 states and operates roughly 75 cannabis stores under the chains Rise and Essence. GTI is focusing its expansion on limited license states with large populations, and it does not currently export into the global medical market due to U.S. federal prohibition. It offers multiple products under a portfolio of cannabis consumer packaged goods brands, including Dr. Solomon's, Dogwalkers, and Beboe.

RISE Dispensaries Launches E-Cookbook "Smoke It. Eat It. Drink It." Containing Recipes Infused with Cannabis, the Newest Pantry Staple

RISE Dispensaries a fast-growing cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries ("Green Thumb") (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced that all RISE Dispensaries in participating markets will host a month-long 420 celebration including deals, exclusive product drops, store events, branded swag, a RISE e-cookbook and more.

To help customers and patients prepare for their upcoming 4/20 holiday gatherings, RISE has published " Smoke It. Eat It. Drink It. " The cannabis e-cookbook, available to adults 21 and over, can be found on RISEcannabis.com and features 25 THC-infused dishes and beverages, like No-Bake Oatmeal Cookies , Hot Honey Pizza and Canna-Coffee . The book also features recipes from RISE Dispensary team members across the country like Christopher R.'s Albondigas de Cordero and Angi G.'s Dump Cake.

