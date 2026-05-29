420 with CNW - Missouri Regulators Prepare Final Marijuana License Lottery

420 with CNW - Missouri Regulators Prepare Final Marijuana License Lottery

2026-05-29 16:25:00 ET

Missouri cannabis regulators are preparing for a statewide outreach effort ahead of the final lottery that will distribute 77 microbusiness marijuana permits, with officials hoping recent policy changes will strengthen oversight and reduce problems that have troubled earlier rounds.

As these microbusiness licenses are issued and the recipients launch their operations, other opportunities could be created within the marijuana industry ecosystem for services similar to what firms like Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) offer…

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