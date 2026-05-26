420 with CNW - Indiana Officials Await Federal Action on Marijuana

420 with CNW - Indiana Officials Await Federal Action on Marijuana

2026-05-26 16:25:00 ET

Indiana legislators may soon return to discussions surrounding medical cannabis , though state officials say there is still uncertainty about whether federal action will prompt any immediate changes in state policy.

The marijuana industry, including companies like Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) (TSX: TLRY) , hopes that Indiana lawmakers consider the wishes of the people in the state and enact regulations that address…

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