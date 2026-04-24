420 with CNW - How Top Brands, Politicians Celebrated Marijuana's 4/20 Holiday

420 with CNW - How Top Brands, Politicians Celebrated Marijuana's 4/20 Holiday

2026-04-24 16:25:00 ET

April 20, widely known as 4/20, has become an informal holiday associated with cannabis use. As public attitudes continue to shift and legalization spreads across the U.S., more public officials and companies are openly acknowledging the day. This year, messages shared online reflected a mix of celebration, policy advocacy, and public safety reminders.

For entities like Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL,OTC:CRLBF) (OTCQX: CRLBF) , the day offered an opportunity to reflect on how far these businesses have come and…

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CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

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