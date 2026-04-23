420 with CNW - How Federal Reclassification Could Reshape Marijuana Taxes

420 with CNW - How Federal Reclassification Could Reshape Marijuana Taxes

2026-04-23 16:25:00 ET

Last December, President Trump signed Executive Order 14067, titled "Increasing Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research." The directive calls for marijuana to be reclassified from Schedule 1 to 3 under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), a move that could reshape the financial landscape for cannabis businesses.

For larger marijuana firms like Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL,OTC:TCNNF) (OTCQX: TCNNF) , the rulemaking process couldn't have come at a…

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CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

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