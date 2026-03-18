420 with CNW - Georgia House Approves Bill Easing Medical Marijuana Program Access

420 with CNW - Georgia House Approves Bill Easing Medical Marijuana Program Access

2026-03-18 16:25:00 ET

The Georgia House of Representatives has approved medical marijuana legislation designed to broaden patient access. The proposal cleared the chamber with strong bipartisan support, passing 138 to 21.

The measure now returns to the Senate for final consideration before the legislative session concludes on April 2. The steps so far taken to ease access to medical marijuana in Georgia will be seen by the broader industry and entities like Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII,OTC:GTBIF) (OTCQX: GTBIF,OTC:GTBIF) in other states as…

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CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

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