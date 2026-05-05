420 with CNW - Experts Say Partial Marijuana Rescheduling is Causing Confusion

2026-05-05 16:25:00 ET


While the Trump administration has taken a partial step toward rescheduling marijuana , the move has left many in the industry uncertain about what comes next.

Marijuana firms like Aurora Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB) and their U.S. partners will continue to monitor developments on the…

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CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

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