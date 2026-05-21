420 with CNW - DOT Says Marijuana Rescheduling Doesn't Change Drug Testing Requirements

2026-05-21 16:25:00 ET

Commercial drivers and other safety-sensitive transportation workers will remain subject to penalties if they use state-legal medical marijuana, according to updated guidance from the Department of Transportation (DOT).

Marijuana industry firms like Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB) will continue to hope that federal testing guidance evolves to be in…

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CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

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