420 with CNW - As Federal Drug Policy Evolves, Tennessee Lawmakers Mull Medical Marijuana Reforms

2025-12-29 16:25:00 ET

Cannabis has been removed from the federal government's most restrictive drug category following a recent executive order by President Donald Trump. The move shifts marijuana from Schedule I, a group reserved for substances deemed to have no accepted medical use, to Schedule III.

Cannabis firms like Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) (TSX: TLRY) will be tracking the debates around the U.S. in the wake of the federal change to the classification of…

