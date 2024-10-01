Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU)

40% Increase in Indicated Resource in Gold Domain and 60% in Copper Domain for Nueva Sabana Deposit

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) is pleased to report a revised Mineral Resource Estimate (‘MRE’) for the first stage of the proposed Nueva Sabana copper-gold mine in central Cuba. The updated MRE follows completion of a 2,000m in-fill drilling program.

Refer attached Revised MRE by Mining Associates Pty Ltd and JORC Edition 2012 Table 1

  • The majority of the Inferred Resources in the MRE reported on 6 March 2024 have now been elevated to Indicated Resources.
  • Importantly, the outcropping gold cap that will be mined at the commencement of operations now contains Indicated Resources of 654,000t of oxide material at 2.81g/t Au (59,000 oz Au) – an increase of approximately 40%.
  • The MRE is based on relatively shallow drilling to 150m below surface – 15,000m undertaken by our 50:50 joint venture mining company, Minera La Victoria, which is developing the Nueva Sabana mine, and 20,000m of historic drilling by Canadian companies.
  • The first stage of the Nueva Sabana mine is expected to produce a gold concentrate from the upper gold domain for 15 months and be followed by a copper concentrate with gold credits for around 3 years.
  • With additional exploration, which is likely to be funded from future cash flows, the mine life is expected to increase substantially, and the copper oxide deposit could transition into the underlying El Pilar porphyry copper deposit. This deposit has been the subject of geophysical and induced polarisation surveys and ~3,500m of shallow drilling.
  • A revised optimised pit to 100m depth, mining schedule and JORC Reserve calculations are currently being prepared by Mining Associates Pty Ltd after which the financial model for the first four years of the project will be updated, and negotiations on a concentrate off-take agreement and project financing finalised.
  • It is anticipated that the US$25 million of financing required for Nueva Sabana’s mine construction will be able to be repaid within a very short time frame based on the current gold price.
  • Some of the proceeds from the $1.6 million share issue on 18 September 2024 are being applied to detailed engineering for the concentrator, and to construction of a ~1.6km access road from the Cuban central highway to the mine site which will allow the project to be development-ready in December 2024.
  • The Nueva Sabana mine is important for Antilles’ Joint Venture as it will establish a positive cash flow and allow it to move forward on the development of the La Demajagua gold-silver-antimony mine which is looking compelling based on the strength of the gold price and the anticipated increase in production and pricing of antimony (refer ASX announcement dated 13 September 2024).

Comment

Antilles Chairman Brian Johnson commented: “Nueva Sabana’s MRE for the first stage of the proposed mine has increased in confidence and size and the outcropping high grade gold cap will underpin a low-cost, fast start-up operation. The updated MRE will help to further advance financing negotiations which to date have progressed favourably. Nueva Sabana holds considerable unlocked value with the current MRE based on shallow drilling to only 150 metres. As such, we anticipate a much longer life operation to what has been modelled. Beyond this, the La Demajagua mine is generating increased interest based on the strengthening antimony price and we are intent on capitalising on the project’s growing appeal. I look forward to keeping shareholders updated on progress.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

AAU:AU
Antilles Gold Limited
Antilles Gold Limited

Antilles Gold Limited


Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Completes Montague East Acquisition with BTR Group Mineral Resources Now 2.0Moz Au

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of the gold rights at the Montague East Gold project (MEGP) from Gateway Mining Limited (ASX: GML) (Gateway).

Two ounce gold bar with US$100 bill.

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Gold Stocks? (Updated 2024)

After ending 2023 well above the important US$2,000 per ounce mark, gold has stayed on an upward trajectory in 2024, continuing to hit new price milestones quarter after quarter.

In September, gold achieved a new record high above US$2,600 after the US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time since it began a rapid hiking cycle in 2022.

While this rise has excited market watchers, some are disappointed that gold stocks haven't outpaced the metal's meteoric climb. What's weighing on gold stocks, and is now a good time to invest?

Athena Gold

Athena Completes Transformative Transaction with Libra, Acquires Ontario Gold Assets, and Plans to Strengthen Management Team and Board


Vertex Minerals

Vertex Acquires Drill Rig to Advance Exploration, at the High-Grade Reward Gold Mine, Below the Existing Resource

Vertex Minerals (ASX:VTX) (Vertex or the Company) is pleased to report the acquisition of a Boart Longyear LM90 underground drill rig, in line with its stated strategy to advance exploration drill works at the high-grade Reward gold mine.

Golden Mile Resources

Exceptional Rock Chip Assays up to 930 g/t Ag, 10.05% Cu, and 8.09% Zn at First Pass Sampling at Pearl Copper Project

Golden Mile Resources Ltd (“Golden Mile”; “the Company”; ASX: “G88”) is pleased to announce multi-element assays from rock chip samples taken for geochemical orientation over the Odyssey Prospect which is contained within the Company’s Pearl Copper Project (“Pearl”; “Pearl Project”; “the Project”).

Warriedar Resources

Continued Delivery of High Grade Antimony Mineralisation at Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides an update on its initial review of the antimony (Sb) potential at the Ricciardo deposit, located within its Golden Range Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Latest News

Antilles Gold Limited
Divesture of Non-US Assets for ~US$9.5M (~A$13.7M) Allowing for Payoff of A$8.2M Debt Facility while Funding Expansion of US Business

Brightstar Completes Montague East Acquisition with BTR Group Mineral Resources Now 2.0Moz Au

Jeffreys Find Gold Mine. Second Toll Milling Campaign Completed. 6,295 Ounces Produced; Gold Sales Total $23.5M.

In Search of Alternative Financing for Critical Minerals Projects

